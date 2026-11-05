Republican Senator Who Won Reelection Is Selling Magnificent Seven Stocks: Here Are the Trades

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Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was among the Republicans who held onto their seats in the 2026 midterm elections. Weeks before the election, Capito sold shares of three Magnificent Seven stocks.

Capito Sells Magnificent Seven Stocks

Capito sold four stocks on Oct. 21, according to data from the Benzinga Government Trades page. Here are the trades:

Oct. 21: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock

(NASDAQ:AAPL) stock Oct. 21: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock

(NASDAQ:META) stock Oct. 21: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock

(NASDAQ:MSFT) stock Oct. 21: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Zoetis Inc.(NYSE:ZTS) stock

Of the four transactions, three were partial sales of Magnificent Seven stocks.

This continues a trend for the 72-year-old senator, who also sold Apple stock in July and April. Capito also sold Microsoft and other tech stocks like Cisco Systems and Intel in July.

Reelected to the Senate with 58.3% of the vote, Capito must continue to disclose her stock trades to the public.

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Capito’s Trading History

Since 2015, Capito has made nearly 600 trades totaling $5.8 million, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

The senator has mostly been selling stocks in recent years, with 2021 the last year where her purchases totaled more than her sales.

Read Also: Nancy Pelosi Isn't Running for Re-Election in 2026 Midterms: Say Goodbye to Her Stock Picks in Two Months

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