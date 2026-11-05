AMD CEO Lisa Su Calls This Market Moment ‘Short-Sighted’ on AI Spending

AMD CEO Lisa Su | Photo courtesy: jamesonwu1972 / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su brushed off Wall Street’s growing unease over artificial intelligence spending on Thursday, even as her own company’s stock sank with the rest of the chip sector.

"I think the market can sometimes be a little bit short-sighted. It is what it is," Su said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The timing was hard to miss. AMD shares fell as much as 17% during the session, according to Benzinga Pro market data.

Su’s Long View

Su framed Thursday’s broad market selloff against a much longer timeline.

"I believe very deeply that computing, in many ways, equates to intelligence," she said.

In her view, more compute makes a company smarter, better equipped to solve problems and faster to grow. Su argued investing "ahead of the curve is the right thing to do because we’re always investing for the long term — long term being three to five years and beyond."

"I’ve always operated that way," she added.

She sees no slowdown coming. "Over the horizon, I see AI and super intelligence becoming more and more essential to every aspect of our lives and every aspect of our business," Su said.

"So I believe in this demand, and I very much believe that many of the investments that are being made throughout the ecosystem are also seeing some of these same trends."

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Chip Stocks Take a Beating

The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 5% and was on track to confirm a correction from its record high, while the S&P 500 dropped more than 3% and the Dow lost more than 2%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped about 10% as doubts over the AI trade grew in the face of massive spending from hyperscalers.

Qualcomm Inc.(NASDAQ:QCOM) shares fell as much as 14% after the company’s smartphone chip sales missed Wall Street estimates. Nvidia Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) dropped as much as 9%.

AI server maker Dell Technologies Inc.(NYSE:DELL) fell as much as 15%, and data center operators IREN Ltd.(NASDAQ:IREN), Hut 8 Corp.(NASDAQ:HUT) and Applied Digital Corp.(NASDAQ:APLD) declined as much as 14% to 21%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Big Tech offered no shelter. Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) supported the indexes with gains on Wednesday but got pulled into Thursday’s downdraft.

Thursday’s selloff could become the Nasdaq’s worst day since the April 2025 tariff panic.

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Why Investors Are Spooked

Investors worried a Democratic-controlled Congress could slow investment in AI infrastructure. Candidates who opposed data center expansion, some campaigning on moratoriums for new developments, won races in Texas and Georgia.

Pressure had been building for weeks. The Nasdaq shed more than $2 trillion in market value in October, and earnings from Alphabet and Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META) failed to reassure investors about returns on AI spending.

Mark Hackett, chief market strategist at Nationwide, told Reuters the chip group is volatile and cyclical, and "when sentiment shifts, the reactions are intense."

AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares are trading lower by 14.14% at $419.65 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: From Micron to AMD, AI Stocks Crater — And Citi Just Flagged an 'Exponential' New Threat to Data Centers

Photo courtesy: jamesonwu1972/Shutterstock.com