Beyond AI ETFs: 4 Investment Themes Wall Street Could Bet on After Midterms

AI technology bubble concept | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

The U.S. midterm election outcome may have eased one source of uncertainty for Wall Street, but the next investment opportunities could extend well beyond the artificial intelligence trade.

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With Democrats about to take control of Congress, investors are assessing what a shift in Washington’s political balance means for corporate spending, technology regulation, clean energy incentives and defense priorities. However, Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares, believes several major investment themes could remain resilient regardless of which party controls Congress.

“Markets needed a clear result and a peaceful transition, not a particular winner. They got both overnight,” Patti said.

He argues that earnings, interest rates and the capital expenditure cycle, rather than political control, will increasingly determine market returns. Against this backdrop, four ETF themes could merit investors’ attention.

1. AI Infrastructure: Political Scrutiny Versus Corporate Spending

The prospect of increased congressional scrutiny of artificial intelligence companies could introduce regulatory uncertainty, particularly around antitrust and market concentration. However, Patti believes the underlying AI infrastructure investment cycle remains intact.

“Washington shifts from cheerleader to auditor on AI. Expect hearings and antitrust scrutiny, but sweeping federal regulation faces a veto,” he said.

He argues that the AI buildout is being financed primarily through corporate balance sheets rather than government appropriations. As a result, congressional hearings are unlikely to derail infrastructure contracts and spending commitments already in place.

The VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF(NYSE:AIS), alongside the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF(NASDAQ:AIQ) and iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), offers exposure to different segments of the AI investment cycle.

2. Robotics: Reshoring Could Keep Automation Demand Strong

Robotics and automation represent another area where Patti sees bipartisan support. Competition with China and efforts to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. could sustain investment in industrial automation, while persistent labor shortages add another demand driver.

This could keep robotics-related companies relevant regardless of changes in congressional leadership.

Investors looking for exposure can track the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) and ROBO Global Robotics and Automation ETF(NYSE:ROBO).

3. Electrification: AI Data Centers Add Another Growth Driver

Patti believes electrification could benefit from both structural demand and potential policy support.

AI data centers require substantial amounts of electricity, making power infrastructure increasingly important to the technology investment cycle. Meanwhile, a Democratic-controlled Congress could restore support for solar and wind energy, broadening the range of potential beneficiaries.

“The AI data centers need power no matter who’s in office,” Patti noted.

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund(NASDAQ:GRID), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF(NASDAQ:ICLN) and Invesco Solar ETF(NYSE:TAN) provide exposure to different parts of this opportunity.

4. Defense and Space: Modernization Remains a Priority

Defense stocks initially weakened following the election, but Patti believes the reaction could be excessive.

While supplemental war funding may face greater scrutiny, he expects bipartisan support for military modernization, particularly in munitions, drones and space-based defense.

He also believes the recent weakness in companies linked to Elon Musk reflects political developments rather than deteriorating industry fundamentals. Launch services, satellite communications and space-based defense remain important long-term priorities.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF(BATS:ITA), SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF(NYSE:XAR) and Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) offer exposure to these respective themes.

The Bigger Picture

Patti’s broader argument is that the post-midterm investment landscape should be viewed through the lens of corporate spending and structural demand rather than Washington’s political shifts.

He also points to historical patterns, noting that the S&P 500 has finished higher 12 months after every midterm election since 1950, across 19 instances, with an average gain of approximately 16%.

While history does not guarantee a repeat, investors may find that the next phase of the market rally offers opportunities beyond the usual mega-cap technology trade.

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