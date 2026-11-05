One ETF Is Making a Killing on Micron's Stock Meltdown — Can It Keep Cashing In?

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The Defiance Daily Target 2X Short MU ETF (NYSE:MUZ) emerged as one of Thursday’s top gainers, jumping more than 25% at one point as Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) extended its steep decline amid a broader retreat from AI and semiconductor stocks.

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But the rally is more than a simple inverse reaction to Micron’s weakness. The ETF’s technical setup suggests traders are increasingly positioning for further downside in the memory chipmaker, even as oversold conditions raise the possibility of a sharp countertrend bounce.

MUZ’s Technical Momentum Builds

MUZ is designed to deliver 200% of Micron’s daily inverse return, making it a leveraged vehicle for traders betting against the stock.

The ETF had already gained 14.23% on Wednesday, closing at $10.76, while trading volume climbed to nearly 10 million shares, according to historical market data. Its previous session high of $10.84 marked an important near-term reference point.

Volume on Thursday reached 11.9 million shares, significantly higher than average trading volumes for this ETF. This surge in volume indicates heightened investor activity and interest, further validating the recent price movement and suggesting that the momentum could continue in the near term.

Before Thursday’s surge, MUZ was already displaying strong momentum. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 80.177, while its MACD was positive at 1.13. The ETF was also trading above its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages.

These readings indicated that bullish momentum was building even before Thursday’s accelerated move.

However, the ETF’s rapid appreciation could leave it vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly if Micron stages a recovery. Also, the RSI indicates that the fund is overbought.

Micron’s Oversold Signals Add Another Twist

Micron’s technical picture has deteriorated sharply.

The stock plunged approximately 14% Thursday, touching an intraday low of $661.14, according to Moneycontrol market data.

Technical indicators showed Micron’s 14-day RSI plunging to 21.2, firmly in oversold territory. Its MACD remained negative at -50.9, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) stood at 54.61, indicating a strong prevailing trend.

Micron was also trading below all six tracked moving averages, including its 200-day simple moving average near $756.

The stock’s immediate technical focus is whether it can hold its Thursday low. A sustained breakdown could reinforce the bearish momentum, potentially providing another tailwind for MUZ.

What Should MUZ Traders Watch Next?

Micron’s $661 intraday low is an important near-term support reference. a low of $11.66 and a high of $14.51, establishing a clear volatility profile for the day. The price action within this range suggests that traders are actively engaging with the ETF, and the ability to breach the high could signal further bullish momentum.

Support levels appear to be forming around the $11.89 opening price, which may provide a cushion for the ETF if it experiences any pullbacks, according to Benzinga Pro. Conversely, resistance is likely to be encountered near the recent high of $14.51, where profit-taking could occur as traders assess their positions.

There is also an important catch. MUZ resets its leverage daily, meaning its returns over multiple sessions can diverge significantly from twice the inverse of Micron’s cumulative performance.

With its 1.31% gross expense ratio and substantial leverage, the ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading rather than passive holding.

So basically, MUZ is benefiting from a sharp deterioration in Micron’s technical picture. But with MU already deeply oversold, the next move could be just as volatile in the opposite direction.

Read Also: Micron Technology Stock Slides Again Thursday: What's Going On?

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