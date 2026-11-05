Alpha Buying: Bank Insiders Just Bought $4.1 Million in Shares

There are plenty of people willing to tell us what bank stocks are going to do.

Turn on financial television, and somebody will explain the entire industry using one prediction about the next Federal Reserve meeting.

I would rather know what the people running the banks are doing with their own money.

Recently, directors and executives at five financial institutions committed more than $4.1 million to additional shares.

The purchases range from approximately $178,000 at OceanFirst Financial to more than $1.5 million at Northpointe Bancshares. Along the way, we have a purchase approaching $1 million at Pinnacle Financial Partners and a $1.2 million commitment from Truist Financial’s CEO.

That is enough to move bank stocks up my research list.

The timing makes these purchases particularly interesting.

Several forces could improve bank profitability over the next few years: a more favorable merger environment, greater regulatory flexibility, and technology capable of taking a meaningful bite out of operating expenses.

For Alpha Buying, this is exactly the combination I want to investigate.

Give me a business with identifiable ways to improve earnings, then show me insiders willing to put substantial personal capital behind it.

We still have to examine the loans.

Banking has never lacked executives who could describe a wonderful future while quietly financing a fairly unpleasant one.

Capital, credit quality, deposits, and valuation remain the foundation of any bank investment.

The encouraging part is that we now have several potential catalysts to build on that foundation.

Bank Mergers Could Create Significant Earnings Opportunities

Start with mergers and acquisitions.

Banking is full of expenses that do not increase in direct proportion to assets.

Compliance, cybersecurity, technology, accounting, and senior management all cost money whether a bank serves a modest customer base or a much larger one.

Combine two compatible institutions, eliminate duplicate costs, and spread the remaining expenses across more customers, and the earnings arithmetic can become attractive.

A capable acquirer also gets something more valuable than a collection of branches.

It acquires established relationships and deposits.

Those relationships can take years to build. Buying a sound franchise can give an institution an immediate presence in markets where opening a few offices would barely get it noticed.

The seller has reasons to answer the phone, too.

Technology spending keeps climbing. Management succession can become complicated. A bank can have excellent lenders and loyal customers while struggling to justify the expense of remaining independent.

That creates opportunities for investors who buy good banks at sensible prices.

The institution can improve on its own, or another bank can recognize its value and make an offer.

I prefer to get paid by a sound business while waiting.

Buying a troubled bank because somebody might come along and save it requires more optimism than I care to finance.

A More Accommodating Regulatory Environment

Regulators have also made the dealmaking process more accommodating.

In May 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency restored streamlined merger applications and expedited review while rescinding its 2024 merger policy statement.

The FDIC also reversed its 2024 merger policy and reinstated its earlier framework.

That matters more than it might sound.

An acquisition that spends months in regulatory limbo cannot deliver its expected savings.

Management remains distracted. Employees worry about their future. Competitors recruit customers and bankers while everyone waits.

More predictable approvals make sensible transactions easier to pursue and allow management to get on with integrating the businesses.

There has also been movement on capital requirements.

In April 2026, regulators finalized a reduction in the community bank leverage ratio threshold from 9% to 8% for qualifying institutions.

That framework applies to eligible smaller banks, rather than representing a blanket change for every regional bank.

The broader direction is favorable: more flexibility, less friction, and greater room for banks to decide how to deploy capital.

My own standards will remain considerably more demanding than whatever minimum Washington permits.

I like capital because it gives a bank options when the economy becomes less cooperative.

A lower regulatory threshold does not persuade me that a thinner cushion is suddenly a wonderful idea.

Artificial Intelligence Could Become a Major Earnings Catalyst

Artificial intelligence could provide an even more interesting earnings opportunity.

Forget the futuristic presentation for a moment.

Think about what happens inside a bank every day.

People read financial statements. They enter information into systems. They reconcile accounts, answer routine questions, search policies, review documents, prepare reports, and investigate suspicious transactions.

Much of that work is necessary.

A substantial portion is repetitive.

That creates fertile ground for technology that can process information faster and help employees reach decisions sooner.

A commercial lender could spend less time pulling numbers from documents and more time talking with customers.

A customer service representative could find the right answer during the first conversation.

A compliance analyst could spend more time investigating meaningful alerts and less time sorting through noise.

Multiply those improvements across an institution, and the potential savings become substantial.

We Are Already Seeing Practical Applications

Bank of America has offered a useful example.

Its 2025 annual report said its internal Erica assistant had reduced technology service desk calls by more than 55% since 2020.

That is one workflow, not a forecast for the bank’s total operating expenses.

But it demonstrates that the benefits can extend beyond an impressive presentation at an investor conference.

Now consider some simple hypothetical arithmetic.

Suppose a bank produces $1 billion in revenue and spends $650 million operating the business.

That leaves $350 million before credit provisions and taxes.

Reduce operating expenses by just 5%, and the bank saves $32.5 million.

That increases the profit measure by approximately 9.3%, even with revenue standing still.

Technology fees, implementation costs, and reinvestment will absorb some of those benefits.

Still, the opportunity is clear.

Banks do not have to eliminate half their employees to produce meaningful earnings improvement.

Modest savings on a large expense base can do the job.

The early payoff may come from handling more business without adding employees at the old rate.

I will be watching revenue per employee, efficiency ratios, and whether revenue consistently grows faster than expenses.

Those figures will tell us considerably more than counting how often management says “AI.”

Better Technology Could Also Improve Credit Quality

The credit opportunity may be just as valuable.

A borrower’s finances can deteriorate long before the next annual review.

Properly designed systems could monitor cash flows, payment patterns, deposit activity, and covenant compliance more frequently, flagging changes for a credit officer to investigate.

Earlier detection gives the banker time to ask questions, adjust exposure, obtain collateral, or work out a solution.

Finding a problem while the customer still has options is generally preferable to discovering it after the payments stop.

AI could also help identify inconsistencies across documents and detect patterns associated with fraud.

Combine those tools with bankers who know their customers, and there is a plausible path toward better underwriting and fewer avoidable losses.

But we should distinguish that opportunity from a proven result.

A September 2026 San Francisco Fed study associated greater measured AI adoption with higher returns on assets, but also somewhat higher shares of problem loans.

The researchers emphasized that the findings were correlations and could reflect greater risk-taking.

Better tools do not repeal bad judgment.

If management uses improved analytical capabilities as an excuse to chase increasingly aggressive loans, shareholders may never see the benefit.

I want technology helping disciplined bankers make better decisions.

There is plenty of money to be made improving a sound lending process without pretending the credit cycle has been canceled.

Five Bank Insiders Put More Than $4.1 Million to Work

That brings us back to the purchases that caught my attention.

Insider buying is particularly useful because executives and directors already have reasons to care about their institutions.

Their reputations, compensation, and existing investments are often tied to the bank.

When they voluntarily add more exposure, they are making a decision that deserves examination.

Stock awards are part of compensation.

Spending personal money on additional shares is a separate commitment.

These buyers are also close enough to their businesses to understand deposit competition, loan performance, integration challenges, and expense initiatives.

They must comply with trading restrictions, and a purchase gives us no guarantee about the future.

But it does give us a price at which an informed participant decided to increase exposure.

Several substantial purchases across different banks make the message more interesting.

This group committed approximately $4.1 million.

That is a much more engaging discussion than another analyst moving a price target by $2.

Let’s examine the five institutions.

1. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC): Buying Near Tangible Book Value

OceanFirst Financial is a good place to begin.

Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 10,000 shares on October 30 at an average price of approximately $17.83.

His total investment was $178,277.

Following the transaction, his reported direct holdings increased to 41,096 shares.

The timing is interesting because OceanFirst has recently completed a significant acquisition.

The company closed its acquisition of Flushing Financial on June 1 and completed the core system conversion and integration in September.

Management said that positioned the bank to begin realizing anticipated cost savings in the fourth quarter.

That puts a tangible earnings catalyst directly in front of us.

An Insider Purchase at Approximately 99% of Tangible Book

OceanFirst reported third-quarter core earnings of $0.48 per diluted share, compared with reported earnings of $0.17.

The difference reflects the importance of merger expenses and other adjustments.

At September 30, tangible book value was $18.08 per share.

That puts the director’s purchase price at approximately 99% of reported tangible book value.

Now we have something worth investigating.

An insider is buying shares near tangible book value just as the institution moves toward collecting the savings from a completed merger.

I want to see those savings reach the income statement.

I also want credit quality to remain sound.

If both happen, the bank could become meaningfully more profitable without needing spectacular loan growth.

There is a concrete opportunity here to investigate.

2. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN): A Larger Franchise With Integration Upside

Huntington Bancshares offers another combination of merger activity and insider conviction.

Director Gary Torgow purchased 12,700 shares on October 27 at approximately $15.74 per share.

His investment totaled roughly $199,835.

Huntington completed its Cadence acquisition on February 1, following its acquisition of Veritex.

Those transactions have expanded the institution considerably.

Third-quarter net interest income reached approximately $2.1 billion, an increase of 37% from a year earlier.

That reflected acquisitions as well as organic business activity.

Net interest margin improved by 12 basis points to 3.25%.

Those are encouraging developments.

But the larger institution is still working through the expense of getting bigger.

The Earnings Opportunity After Integration

Reported diluted earnings were $0.33 per share, compared with $0.41 a year earlier.

The latest quarter included approximately $0.05 per share in acquisition expenses.

The question is what this enlarged franchise can earn once integration progresses.

A broader customer base creates opportunities to spread technology costs, improve operating efficiency, and deepen existing banking relationships.

Those benefits can become meaningful when they are applied across a large institution.

Torgow’s purchase adds a welcome expression of confidence while that work continues.

I want to watch earnings per share, tangible capital, and credit performance closely.

Those measures will tell us whether the expansion is creating value for shareholders.

If Huntington can capture the expected benefits while maintaining sound lending standards, the enlarged franchise could become a more profitable business.

3. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP): Nearly $1 Million From a Director

Pinnacle Financial Partners brings us a purchase large enough to deserve a second look.

Director David B. Ingram purchased 10,000 shares on October 28 at $99.16 per share.

His total investment was $991,600.

The transaction increased his reported direct common-stock holdings to 75,182 shares.

That is a substantial personal commitment.

And it comes as Pinnacle works through a major combination.

The Pinnacle-Synovus Merger Creates Opportunities for Scale

Pinnacle and Synovus completed their merger on January 2.

The institution is currently operating under both brands ahead of a planned consolidation under the Pinnacle name in early 2027.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were $2.40 per share, while adjusted diluted earnings reached $2.69.

Management pointed to loan and deposit growth, recruiting, and customer retention as evidence of progress.

Those are the areas I want to examine.

The opportunity is to combine greater scale with the relationship banking that attracts customers and talented lenders.

A larger institution can spread expenses across more business, invest in technology, and serve customers more efficiently.

But integration creates challenges.

The company must preserve the relationships and culture that made the individual franchises valuable in the first place.

A merger that produces cost savings while losing customers and bankers is not much of a victory.

Ingram’s willingness to put nearly $1 million into additional shares makes me want to examine the opportunity closely.

If Pinnacle can deliver the earnings benefits of scale while keeping its customers and bankers, shareholders could have a rewarding business on their hands.

4. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC): The CEO Invests $1.2 Million

Truist Financial has a particularly direct vote of confidence from the top.

President and CEO Michael P. Lyons purchased 25,000 shares on October 28 at an average price of approximately $48.36.

The bill came to $1,209,050.

His reported directly held common shares increased from 21,000 to 46,000.

The filing separately lists restricted stock units, but the purchase more than doubled this particular common-stock holding.

That gets my attention.

Small Efficiency Improvements Can Produce Big Results

At an institution of Truist’s size, relatively modest efficiency improvements can represent substantial dollars.

Better workflows, faster customer service, and more productive employees could improve earnings without requiring spectacular loan growth.

That is where the technology discussion becomes especially relevant.

A large banking franchise already has the customers, deposits, employees, and infrastructure.

Improving the productivity of that existing business can have a meaningful effect on profitability.

Of course, we should not assign a specific AI savings forecast to Truist simply because its CEO purchased shares.

The transaction does not tell us precisely which earnings improvements management expects or when they might occur.

What we can say is that the person running the business committed more than $1.2 million of personal capital to additional shares.

That is a substantial reason to examine what he is buying.

I want to study the bank’s earnings power, balance sheet, and opportunities to make an already large franchise more profitable.

The insider purchase gives us a reason to look.

The financial performance will determine whether the shares deserve our money.

5. Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB): The Largest Insider Purchase of the Group

Northpointe Bancshares provides the largest commitment among these five institutions.

Chairman and CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 50,000 shares through a trust on October 23 at $15.4243 per share.

He purchased another 50,000 shares on October 26 at $15.3235.

The combined investment totaled $1,537,390.

That is a meaningful commitment.

And it comes at an interesting time for the company.

A Difficult Quarter and a Strategic Refocusing

Northpointe operates a nationwide mortgage purchase program alongside residential mortgage and deposit businesses.

Third-quarter earnings declined to $0.39 per diluted share, compared with $0.60 in the second quarter.

Management cited fair value declines associated with higher long-term interest rates and an isolated deposit fraud event.

Those developments deserve attention.

The company has also outlined plans to exit certain mortgage origination channels and concentrate on businesses including its mortgage purchase program and relationship deposits.

That creates a different investment situation from the merger-driven opportunities at some of the other banks.

Here we have a CEO responding to a difficult quarter and a strategic refocusing by adding more than $1.5 million in exposure.

That is interesting.

But there are important questions to answer.

I want to examine funding, mortgage-related risks, and the steps management is taking to strengthen controls.

I also want to understand how the strategic changes could affect earnings and capital requirements.

If management can address the recent challenges and improve profitability, the shares may offer an attractive recovery opportunity.

The purchase gives us a strong reason to investigate.

It does not eliminate the risks.

Why These Five Purchases Matter

The common thread across these five banks is that people close to the businesses are committing meaningful money while the industry has several ways to improve profitability.

Consider the purchases:

Bank Insider Investment OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) $178,277 Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) $199,835 Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) $991,600 Truist Financial (TFC) $1,209,050 Northpointe Bancshares (NPB) $1,537,390 Total $4,116,152

That is more than $4.1 million in disclosed purchases.

And the transactions are occurring against a potentially favorable industry backdrop.

Mergers can eliminate duplicate expenses and improve operating efficiency.

More predictable regulation can help sensible transactions move forward.

Artificial intelligence could make employees more productive, reduce repetitive work, and provide credit officers with better information sooner.

Those are legitimate opportunities.

But they become valuable to shareholders only when management executes and the purchase price leaves room for an attractive return.

I still want strong capital.

I still want manageable problem assets.

And I still want deposits built on lasting customer relationships.

A bank with weak credit quality does not become a wonderful investment because its executives learned how to use artificial intelligence.

Nor does a merger automatically create value simply because management promises cost savings.

We have to examine the business.

But substantial insider purchases give us a valuable starting point.

These directors and executives understand their institutions better than most outside investors ever will.

They know the challenges.

They know the opportunities.

And they have decided to increase their financial exposure.

That does not guarantee success.

It does make these five banks worth investigating.

Put strong fundamentals, identifiable earnings opportunities, sensible valuations, and substantial insider buying together, and bank stocks become one of the more interesting places to hunt for opportunity.

The executives and directors have written their checks.

It is time to take a closer look at what they are buying.