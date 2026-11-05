Vivmark Residential Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Stock market chart with green candlesticks going up | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Vivmark Residential(NYSE:VMRK) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1777667&tp_key=b23e2c7efe

Summary

Vivmark Residential reported better-than-expected financial performance, with a guidance increase for same-store revenue growth from 2.0% to 2.2%.

The integration process post-merger is ahead of schedule, with expected synergies increased from $175 million to $185 million in gross annual synergies.

The company is projecting net synergies of $135 million by March 2028, with a merger-related cost reduction from $750 million to $725 million.

Vivmark Residential plans to leverage its scale for improved operational efficiencies, highlighting a new AI-enabled maintenance service platform.

Future growth drivers include significant development projects, with $4.4 billion underway, expected to yield a 6% return and contribute $70 million of NOI in 2027.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Vivmark Residential’s third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following remarks by the company, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. You may enter the question-and-answer queue at any time during this call by pressing star one. If your question has been answered or you wish to remove yourself from the queue, press star two.

If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before asking your question. We ask that you refrain from typing and have your cell phones turned off during the question-and-answer session. In the interest of getting as many questions as possible, the company asks that you limit your questions to one per analyst and requeue with follow-up questions. Your host for today’s conference is Marty McKenna, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Mr. McKenna, you may begin your conference call.

Marty McKenna (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us to discuss Vivmark Residential’s Q3 2026 results. Our featured speakers today are Ben Schall, our President and CEO, our Chief Operating Officer Michael Manelis, and our Chief Financial Officer Kevin OShea. Matt Birenbaum, our Chief Development Officer, is with us as well for the Q&A. Both the press release and investor presentation are available on our investor website. For today’s Q&A, we ask that analysts limit themselves to one question each so that everyone gets a turn.

Please be advised that certain matters discussed during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Now I will turn the call over to Ben Schall.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Good afternoon and welcome to our first earnings call as Vivmark Residential, another important milestone in our company’s trajectory. I begin by thanking our Vivmark team members. Our highest priority through the transaction process and integration has been to deliver a seamless experience to our customers and in turn to protect operating and financial performance. Team members, you delivered and continue to deliver. Your energy and commitment to building a new and stronger company have been exceptional.

Thank you. Our vision for Vivmark is to be the most trusted and best performing rental housing company in the country. For our fellow shareholders, that vision will translate into a company that harnesses its scale and differentiated capabilities to generate structurally higher earnings and cash flow growth and superior returns that compound over time. As we begin our next chapter, the central messages from our inaugural earnings report are straightforward.

The underlying business is performing better than expected. The integration is advancing ahead of plan. We are surfacing more upfront value than we originally underwrote, and we are entering 2027 with multiple Vivmark-specific growth drivers. I’ll now go deeper in each of these areas before turning the call to Kevin OShea and Michael Manelis for their prepared remarks. Let me start with the underlying business. Our portfolio strengths combined with our operating discipline is producing stronger results than we expected in early September. We guided to same-store revenue growth for 2026 of 2.0% and are now increasing that outlook by 20 basis points to 2.2%. As we look ahead, our goal is to utilize our scale, data, and insights to make faster and higher-quality decisions and to deploy best practices and successful initiatives across a much larger portfolio.

For residents, our goal is to make Vivmark the easiest rental housing company to do business with and to provide more consistent, responsive, and personalized experiences. A tangible early win is the deployment of our AI-enabled maintenance service platform across the entire portfolio within 60 days of closing, providing an enhanced resident experience and expanded data for us to further refine and optimize our operational execution. My second area of emphasis is on the integration, which is ahead of plan. Since our closing, we’ve continued to make foundational decisions in a structured way and at a rapid pace. Our organizational redesign is complete, and our leaders are selected and in place across our principal functions and regions. We’ve selected all of the major technology enterprise systems for Vivmark, with implementation being sequenced in order to ensure stability.

We are also making strong progress on synergies. At our merger announcement in May, we projected $175 million of gross annual synergies with $125 million of net synergies after the reset in our property taxes. Based on our team’s work to date on an initiative-by-initiative basis, we are increasing our expected gross synergies to $185 million and net synergies to $135 million. The increase is primarily driven by incremental opportunities in property NOI, which Michael will further discuss, and to emphasize, we view the $135 million as just the starting point.

We continue to expect 85% of the synergies, now on the higher number, to be in place by year-end 2027, with 100% in place by March 2028, or 18 months after merger closing. We also now project total merger-related costs to be $725 million, down from the initial estimate of $750 million. It is important to note that the initial estimate included transaction costs only, whereas the updated estimate covers both transaction and integration costs, and as you know, there was no premium paid as part of this merger of equals and as a result there was no hurdle to clear there from an earnings or value-creation perspective.

So what is the upfront net benefit for shareholders? The combination of higher synergies and lower transaction costs increases the projected run-rate merger accretion to approximately 3% from 2% and increases estimated upfront value creation by an additional $200 million to approximately $1.45 billion. From a timing perspective, as Kevin will further discuss, as we get to the end of Q2 next year we expect to have at least 50% of the identified growth synergies in place on a run-rate basis and be at a point where those earning benefits exceed the upfront costs of the property tax reset and the financing of the transaction, setting the table for a ramp in net synergy accretion in the second half of 2027.

Which leads me to my final area of emphasis, which are the additional Vivmark-specific earnings growth drivers as we head into 2027. First and foremost is the momentum of the existing portfolio. As initial building blocks, we expect earn-in of approximately 1%, up from the 60 basis points where both legacy companies began 2026. We also expect occupancy to be flat to slightly higher in 2027. And while we’re still developing our 2027 outlook, including detailed expense forecasting, these starting points reinforce our operating momentum as we enter the new year.

And second, we expect meaningfully higher development NOI in 2027 as communities under development and in lease-up deliver more homes and move towards stabilization. Our development underway consists of $4.4 billion of projects with an average stabilized yield north of 6%, which were substantially funded at yesterday’s cost of capital. For 2027, these projects are expected to generate an incremental $70 million of NOI, which we expect to directly contribute to outsized earnings growth next year.

To conclude, we are energized by the new company that we are building, confident in the path ahead, and focused on delivering measurable results for residents, team members, and shareholders. We’re making the investments today that will fuel the first rotations of the Vivmark flywheel, which we call the Vivmark Effect, and allow us to utilize our scale and capabilities to drive more cash flow from the existing portfolio and underwrite and execute investments more effectively.

Our stronger internal growth and better investment outcomes will in turn support stronger per-share earnings growth, and our superior growth, financial strength, and consistent execution should then create a durable cost of capital advantage, which will expand our capacity to reinvest in the portfolio, pursue new opportunities, and strengthen our capabilities further. That is the power of Vivmark and that is where we are headed. I’ll now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin OShea (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Ben, and good afternoon everyone. Before discussing our results and outlook, I’d like to step back and share what excites me about the opportunity ahead. From my perspective as a real estate finance professional who has worked in the REIT industry since the 1990s, our opportunity is not simply to be larger; it is to convert our greater scale, financial strength, and cost of capital advantage into a stronger and more consistent source of per-share growth.

We’ve already seen early evidence of that advantage in the heavily oversubscribed $1 billion debt offering completed before closing and S&P’s credit upgrade of Vivmark Residential from A- to A immediately afterward. With an A credit rating and more than $2 billion of annual leverage-neutral investment capacity, we can remain patient and highly selective in challenging environments and act with conviction when opportunities are compelling. Our scale should also allow us to pursue development, investment, and capital opportunities that fewer competitors can effectively access, and to finance those opportunities on attractive terms over time.

That should add a durable source of external earnings growth to the internal growth generated by our communities and the operating synergies created by the merger. That reinforcing cycle is how Vivmark Residential can compound value and become stronger as it grows. Turning to our earnings results and outlook, I’d like to explain how Vivmark Residential’s first reported quarter is presented. EQR was the legal acquirer in the transaction, while AVB was the accounting acquirer. Therefore, results for the third quarter reflect AVB alone before the merger date of August 17th and the combined company after it. Prior period results reflect AVB alone. Our operating metrics generally follow EQR’s historical definitions, while our development and investment metrics generally follow AVB’s. The earnings release provides the detailed definitions to provide a more useful view of the combined operating platform. We present results for our merged same-store portfolio. This represents combined same-store results for AVB and EQR for periods before the merger and for Vivmark Residential after the merger as though the portfolios had been combined since January 1, 2025.

Third quarter core FFO was $1.03 per share. These results reflect AVB alone before August 17 and the combined company after it. Q3 results also include one month of the merger-related property tax reassessment. In addition, Q3 core FFO results reflect an approximately $8 million merger accounting interest expense adjustment, which presents the two legacy debt portfolios on a more comparable economic basis. Looking ahead, Q4 will be Vivmark Residential’s first full quarter and therefore provides a more useful forward view for Q4. We expect core FFO of $1.03 per share at the midpoint of our range. Our guidance provides detailed assumptions for merged same-store NOI, lease-up and other community NOI, interest income and expense, overhead expense, and other earnings components. Q4 is the best available starting point for understanding Vivmark Residential’s earnings capacity, but it should not simply be annualized.

Stabilized community NOI provides a useful base after adjusting for seasonality. Other components will evolve as lease-up NOI grows, synergies are realized, and future investment and financing activity affect earnings for 2027. We are providing selected building blocks for earnings, which include embedded merged same-store revenue growth entering the year in the range of approximately 1%. We also expect approximately $70 million of incremental development NOI in 2027. Additionally, we expect development, investment, construction in progress, and capitalized interest to remain broadly comparable with 2026. Therefore, after considering incremental funding costs for this activity, we expect development to contribute approximately 150 basis points of core FFO growth above the base business.

As Ben noted, we expect at least 50% of our in-place run-rate growth synergies to be achieved by mid-year 2027, roughly offsetting the annualized property tax and transaction financing headwinds. From there, the in-place run rate should build to approximately 85%, or about $160 million, by year end, producing a meaningful and growing net synergy benefit during the second half of 2027. We will provide full 2027 guidance when we report our fourth quarter results early next year, and with that I will turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Thanks, Kevin. After more than 27 years in this industry, I have never been more excited about the opportunity to rethink how we serve our residents and operate our business. That means moving beyond the individual lease transaction to focus on the entire resident journey, from the first interaction with our company through the many years somebody may call a Vivmark Residential community home. With the scale, data, and capabilities of our combined company, we can better understand resident needs and deliver a more consistent and frictionless experience.

We believe a better resident experience and a more efficient operating model go hand in hand. Higher satisfaction, longer tenure, stronger retention, and fewer days vacant all contribute to better financial performance. Ultimately, our goal is to make Vivmark Residential the easiest company to do business with for our residents and service providers and a place where the best professionals in our industry want to work. We believe the companies that win over the next decade will be those that build the strongest resident relationships and deliver an exceptional experience at the most efficient cost.

Turning to our integration, I am very pleased with the progress we have made. On day one, more than 5,500 team members gained access to shared applications, and our Vivmark Residential brand launched across our digital platforms. Since then, we have focused on executing our integration priorities and capturing operating efficiencies while protecting day-to-day performance. I want to recognize our teams across the country who have maintained an intense focus on delivering the high level of service our residents expect.

Even as we navigate significant change, their commitment has been instrumental in maintaining strong operating performance throughout the integration. As Ben mentioned, we just completed deployment of our AI-enabled maintenance service application across the entire portfolio, which will improve the resident experience, increase team productivity, and reduce unnecessary dispatches to control cost. We’re also on track to implement a single HR platform by January 1st and a common CRM and leasing platform ahead of next year’s peak leasing season, including enhanced screening, application processing, and automated lease generation.

Turning to synergies, as outlined in the release, we are increasing our targeted property NOI synergies from $60 to $70 million, reflecting additional opportunities identified as we’ve gone deeper into the operations. The incremental $10 million comes primarily from newly identified opportunities in telecom, screening, and parking, and this is all beyond our original $60 million target. Our existing merger-related initiatives across procurement, centralized operations, and maintenance also remain on track.

Importantly, our revised $70 million target excludes potential upside from harmonizing renewal strategies and further revenue optimization, which we are continuing to evaluate. Given the size of our portfolio, even modest improvements in these areas could translate into meaningful incremental NOI. Ultimately, we are doing more than capturing synergies. We’re leveraging Vivmark Residential’s scale and capabilities to create a more efficient operating platform that can deliver sustainable margin improvement as we grow.

Turning to the quarter, I am pleased with the performance of the merged portfolio. Occupancy remains strong at just under 96%, and we’re seeing improved pricing momentum across much of the portfolio. As detailed on page 8 of the management presentation, blended rate change was strong at 3.1% in the quarter, up 150 basis points year over year, and declined just 10 basis points sequentially, significantly better than historical seasonal trends in either portfolio.

More importantly, our current net effective asking rents are running 4% above last year, reflecting continued pricing strength. As we move through the fall leasing season, we’re also benefiting from easier year-over-year comparisons in the fourth quarter. While we anticipate normal seasonal moderation in blended rate growth, the strength in current pricing should allow us to maintain better blended rate performance than we typically would experience at this point in the year.

On the resident side, third-quarter turnover declined 50 basis points year over year to 12.7%, putting us on track for another year of historically low turnover. Strong retention and lower turnover support revenue growth while reducing vacancy and turnover-related costs, reinforcing the connection between the resident experience and financial performance. Equally encouraging, rent-to-income ratios remain healthy, supporting the underlying stability of our rent roll, and with homeownership affordability remaining challenged, we’re continuing to see historically low levels of residents moving out to purchase homes.

From a market perspective, Northern California and New York continue to demonstrate strength, while we’re seeing signs of stabilization in many of our more supply-challenged markets. Given the strength of our operating performance and improving pricing power, we have raised our full-year same-store revenue guidance by 20 basis points to 2.2%. Looking ahead, we are entering 2027 with three important building blocks working in our favor, as highlighted on page 11 of our management presentation. First, we’re starting from a position of strength with physical occupancy around 96%, providing a solid foundation to manage pricing and capture improving market conditions. We anticipate slightly higher full-year 2027 occupancy compared to 2026, supported by operating and data science initiatives focused on improving retention and reducing days vacant.

Second, we’re carrying stronger embedded revenue growth into 2027. Improving new lease pricing and healthy renewal increases position us for a better starting point. Third, we’re entering a more favorable supply-demand environment. New apartment deliveries are declining significantly across much of our footprint, while demand and absorption remain healthy. We anticipate demand outpacing new supply in 2027, creating a more favorable environment for pricing power.

While the recovery won’t be uniform, the combination of strong occupancy, improving embedded growth, and declining supply gives us a very encouraging starting position. Beyond our same-store portfolio, I am particularly excited about our upcoming lease-ups. We have an exceptional collection of new communities coming online in terrific locations with an impressive combination of product quality and scale. It’s a tremendous opportunity to introduce new residents to Vivmark Residential and establish strong relationships from day one, and all of this is happening while we are beginning to unlock the operating advantages of Vivmark Residential’s scale and density.

With approximately 185,000 homes, we have a tremendous opportunity to leverage technology, data, procurement, and centralized services to improve the resident experience while lowering our cost to serve. We’re building an operating platform that gets better as it gets bigger, creating a differentiated resident experience and a sustainable competitive advantage. So as I look ahead, I’m excited about both sides of the equation: a healthy underlying business with improving fundamentals heading into 2027 and an extraordinary opportunity to unlock the full potential of Vivmark Residential. And we’re just getting started. And with that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q and A session.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now conduct a management Q and A session. As a reminder, you may enter the question and answer queue at any time during this call by pressing Star one. And as a reminder, in the interest of getting to as many questions as possible, the company asks that you limit your questions to one per analyst and re-queue with follow-up questions. Our first question comes from the line of Steve Saqua with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Saqua (Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon. Sounds like a lot of, you know, things are off to a good start in the merger. I’m just curious, you know, were there any things that maybe didn’t go quite as planned from the get-go and maybe how did you deal with them and, you know, what sort of operational challenges might have come up that you didn’t foresee at the time of the merger?

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Steve. And welcome, everybody, to the call. We’ve made terrific progress in our early days at Vivmark Residential and a true testament to the team. This is some very intense work. And to be able to make our integration progress while also protecting the underlying business and exceeding our expectations on underlying business is a great start to where we’re headed. You know, as we think about the balance that we need to strike is wanting to get the clarity, wanting to make rapid decisions, but also balancing the sequencing and the timing of implementation. And one of the emphasis areas I’ve made and want to make it again, we are building a new company. We want to build a new and fundamentally stronger company. And so we’re putting in the work now. Think about processes, technology, finding better ways of conducting our business, better ways to serve our residents.

So there’s a level of intensity there and we do want to make sure we’re finding the right balance. This is not an acquisition, right? If we were an acquisition, right, it’d be sort of full speed ahead just onboarding the portfolio. This is about finding the better ways. And so that’s the intensity that our team is going through. And my huge thanks to them.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Jana Galan with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Jana Galan (Analyst)

Thank you. And congrats on the quarter and integration. Curious if we could spend a little bit of time on how you’re thinking about ramping the development pipeline. Maybe, you know, how you’re thinking about underwriting in this volatile interest rate environment, you know, where you think, what regions you’re looking to start projects, and then maybe just what you see in terms of, you know, land available, land pricing out there.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Yeah, thanks, Jonna. This is Ben. I’ll start briefly and then turn it over to Matt, our Chief Development Officer. So as we look out on our horizon around development opportunities, there’s at least two meaningful areas that do feel different under Vivmark Residential that I want to call out. The first is $2 billion of self-funding capacity. And then the second is the operational uplift in the near term from just having incremental density, which provides us to underwrite stronger returns in the markets we’re already active and have nearby assets, and then over the coming years be able to underwrite stronger returns given the increase in operating margins that Michael and his team are set out to deliver.

So we’ve set the, you know, with those strategic capabilities in hand, we’ve set the goal of at least doubling development activity under Vivmark Residential. But it’s not doubling development activity just to double development activity. We think we have a unique opportunity to lean into our access to capital, cost of capital, our capabilities to deliver more and more earnings growth per share via our development channel. In order to do that, we need to make sure that we’re allocating capital appropriately.

And for folks that have followed AvalonBay, the structure around orienting around 100, 150 basis points of spread between our untrended development yields and both our underlying cost of capital and underlying market cap rates, that remains. That’s sort of the standard that we bring to it to make sure that we’re allocating capital appropriately for shareholders to create the profit that we want via development. So that’s where we’re headed there.

And I’ll turn it to Matt to give some more color.

Matt Birenbaum (Executive Vice President & CDO)

Sure. Thanks, Ben. So, yeah, we are continuing. We’re always adjusting our target returns based on changes to our cost of capital and to the environment we’re seeing out there. So when you think about last year, we started 16 a billion 7 at initial untrended yields, which is the way we always underwrite, in the kind of low sixes. And that was mapped against the cost of capital at that time—we had just done a large equity offering with a cost of around 5%.

So a lot of that is communities which will move into lease-up in 27 and are providing some of that lift that we’ve been talking about. When we look at this year’s starts, it’s a lower volume of starts, maybe around 7,800 million. Those yields are underwriting into the high sixes. And that’s a reflection of both kind of an increase in our targets and also to some extent the geographic mix, which does change. There are some markets where development economics are working today and are attractive, and there’s other markets where it’s very, very challenged. And so you see that in how the start activity changes geographically.

And this year it’s primarily kind of Northeast-driven from here in the Mid-Atlantic up through New Jersey and suburban Boston. When we look to 27, we do have—we’re fortunate in that we control over $4 billion in development rights today, which is future starts that could happen anytime over the next couple years. A lot of those could start next year. And what we’re looking at is a mix next year that’s likely a little heavier to California, where operating fundamentals are strong, almost no new supply. And those are markets where cap rates and yields are a little bit lower.

But also we have a couple of sizable starts potentially in South Florida the first half of next year—that’s also very stable among our Sunbelt markets, probably the most stable performer. So you’ll see the mix start to move around, but yields again kind of in that high 6% range, you know, depending on the market, anywhere from mid-sixes to low sevens, and we would expect that to continue. As it relates to the land market, we are seeing more opportunities. We’re definitely seeing, particularly in the last 60 to 90 days, many of the private developers, merchant builders that had sites tied up are not able to get the equity and are dropping those deals. And in some cases we may be able to reconstitute that in a way that will be profitable for Vivmark Residential. In other cases, those deals just won’t go forward. But we’re definitely seeing more and more inbounds.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Nick Joseph with Citibank. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Joseph (Analyst)

Thanks. You talked about rethinking the operating platform and already identified the additional operating synergies. As part of that, you mentioned an opportunity about renewal strategy and pricing strategy. I was hoping you could talk a little more about kind of the size of that potential opportunity and some more specifics around it given both predecessor companies were obviously very focused on operations. So kind of curious where that opportunity is now on the combination.

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Yeah. Hey, Nick, this is Michael. I think this just comes down to the fact that with 185,000 units, right, we basically inherited an incredible opportunity of a multi-year kind of A/B test across these portfolios across comparable communities to evaluate, like, different strategies, measure what actually drives kind of the better outcomes, and then scale it, you know, specific to, like, renewal harmonization or even into the broader pricing kind of optimization.

You know, we’re seeing the behaviors around renewal offer quotes going into the market, how you negotiate in certain kind of settings. And on the new lease side, we have an unbelievable data set right now about features and functions inside units. And we understand from prospects where that demand is, how to price some of those kind of amenities. And just doing this kind of A/B test, this back testing, I think is going to unlock significant opportunities.

I mean, the business from an operations standpoint is really about managing nickels and dimes. And I think when you look across 185,000 kind of units, it’s not going to take much on the revenue side for us to kind of hone in on the opportunities for it to really kind of compound and be meaningful and NOI opportunities to the company.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Adam Kramer with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Adam Kramer (Analyst)

Hey, thanks for the time here and congrats on everything so far with the transaction. Wanted to ask about the sort of 4% net effective asking rent growth. I think a really strong number, certainly relative to last year, relative to prior year, even. Maybe just sort of help us understand that in the context of the new lease trade-outs you reported for 3Q and then sort of what the expectation is for the rest of the year and sort of help us tie together that 4% versus sort of the new, the new lease growth.

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Yeah. Hey, Adam, this is Michael. So, I mean, you’re right, the 4%, it’s a pretty healthy kind of increase versus the prior period. A lot of that is the foundational, just an easier comparable period. You remember this time last year, kind of the rent decelerations that we saw in the portfolios were beyond a typical kind of seasonal pattern. So I think right now our expectation is we are kind of going to see additional deceleration, especially across the new lease side for the balance of the year.

It’s not going to be as pronounced as what it was last year. It seems to be tracking more like a 2024 year. And in the relationship to new lease pricing, clearly it’s an indicator as to what can happen with new lease pricing. But new lease pricing has a lot of volatility in it based on kind of who moved out, when they actually moved in, did they receive a concession when they moved in or not, was it a longer-tenured resident that moved out, and are we moving somebody in with a concession? So there’s just—there’s a lot of volatility that goes into that new lease number.

I think for us, the key takeaway for this is that whether you’re talking about new lease pricing, renewals, occupancy days-based, all of these things contribute to us maximizing revenue growth. Not one stat in it by themselves is how we run the business. We’re looking at a collection of all of them and figuring out which way do we need to lean to maximize revenue growth. And the takeaway is that the broader improvement in pricing that you’re seeing on that pricing trend, which is page eight in the management presentation, an easier comparable period for the rest of the year, continued strength in renewals—it provides us with a very strong foundation heading into 2027.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Austin Werschmidt with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Austin Werschmidt (Analyst)

Great, thanks. Good afternoon, Ben or Kevin. Just going back to the $2 billion of leverage-neutral free cash flow that you highlighted, I guess how much of that is spoken for from expanding the development pipeline and how much do you have to really be opportunistic around other investments or debt repayment and just making a range of assumptions? Can you give us a sense of how much that could expand, you know, core FFO growth above, you know, base growth assumptions?

Kevin OShea (Chief Financial Officer)

So, Austin, thanks for the question. What I guess I do from a framing point of view is just say, you know, the business combined is expected to generate about $2 billion of annual investment capacity from those three sources. And it can be put to whatever use we think is most attractive and accretive for investors, traditionally looking at sort of like the legacy Avalon and bringing that into the development business, into Vivmark Residential. Our presumption is that go forward, development is likely to be, from a real estate investment standpoint, the highest and best use of that capital.

And so, you know, if you look at sort of what we have in that regard, there is still, as Matt outlined, a very rich, diverse set of development opportunities that currently comprise over $4 billion that we’ll be able to look at in the coming years and add to that based on opportunities that emerge in the market and be able to fund that without needing to tap the equity markets with $2 billion or more of this annual investment capacity on a leverage-neutral basis by drawing upon free cash flow, disposition capacity, and then just leaning into corporate EBITDA growth and applying a leverage multiple, call it five times, to source incremental borrowing capacity.

And so that’s sort of the first-order impact. I think if you look at the broader Vivmark Residential effect, you know, tying together the operating synergies that we anticipate creating here over the next year or two, that in turn will enhance our own free cash flow and improve our performance and augment that $2 billion over time and kind of get that flywheel going, the first turn, the second turn, and that over time will allow us to augment that $2 billion level and be able to augment it over time with fresh equity.

So we do, when we think about the opportunity set longer term, there’s a much more than a $2 billion set of annual investment capacity that we hope to be able to achieve. It’s probably more of $2 to $3 billion. But right now we’re starting with just over $2 billion plus, and we anticipate leaning into development where we think we’ll get the best and highest returns over the near term.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Feldman with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Jamie Feldman (Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Exciting to hear everyone so enthusiastic about everything happening. So, you know, I think since you guys announced the transaction and some of the meetings you’ve had since then, there’s been questions around kind of how wide of a net across residential do you think this company is going to cast? So can you just talk a little bit more about, you know, what this company will be and what this company will not be going forward as you think about your investment opportunities?

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Yeah, thanks. Thanks, Jamie, for raising that. I want to be super clear here and first, that our primary focus right now is on execution, execution of the underlying business and execution of our integration. The term that I use internally is we need to get the core right. We need to make the investments in our capabilities, our processes, our technology to be able to drive better outcomes for residents, drive better outcomes out of our portfolio and be ready to take on more growth.

As we’re going through that process, we are building our platform with an orientation around building for scale, and we want to be able to bring on those next assets at a much lower cost. As I’ve referenced in terms of kind of the question around kind of expanded opportunity set, where do we head? We have defined our vision as Vivmark Residential is going to be the most trusted and best performing rental housing company in the country. And we did choose rental housing consciously.

The first part of it is that’s who we measure ourselves against when we think about competing for investor dollars. Right. That’s who we’re competing against. And then the second part of it is a longer-term orientation in and around where it could take us and utilizing our scale more broadly. But we sit here today, we’re focused on execution and we just, we have a tremendous amount of opportunity in our existing portfolio. I also expect we’re going to have a tremendous amount of opportunity in our core business in apartments, investments, developments in the years ahead.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ann Chan with Green Street. Please proceed with your question.

Ann Chan (Analyst at Green Street)

Hi. Thanks for taking the time. So, question on markets. So the Mid-Atlantic market saw a relatively larger sequential deceleration in blended lease spreads in the third quarter. Could you provide some color on what’s driving that incremental softness in demand given that there should be pretty easy comps benefiting this market?

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Yeah. Hey, Ann, this is Michael. So, you know, I think if I would put the Mid-Atlantic portfolio up, I would say the recovery that we expected of pricing power just has not materialized. You know, both companies entered 2026 with pretty modest expectations for the first half of the year. We anticipated gradual improvement, I think as the new deliveries were declining by about 65%. And while the reduction in supply remains very supportive, the market clearly has just taken longer than expected to absorb kind of the previously delivered units.

You know, we did have a little bit of pricing power boost at the end of the peak leasing season, but it was pretty short-lived. We saw concessions kind of come back. We are experiencing, you know, a seasonal slowdown, but it is, it’s not as pronounced as what it was this time last year. This is a market that if you look at where it was relative to ’24, seems like that’s the market, like the trend line that we’re following. If you drill into the market right now, I would say Northern Virginia, which is about 50% of this region’s NOI, is the strongest submarket supported by diversified employment, resilient demand. Baltimore, which is the smallest submarket in this portfolio, remains stable, consistent. Montgomery County definitely a little bit weaker. And Washington, D.C. proper remains the weakest submarket in the Mid-Atlantic. As we look forward and looking ahead into ’27, I’m going to tell you, I definitely expect to see better pricing power next year kind of as this market is absorbing this inventory.

It just took a little bit longer than what we expected.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Rich Hightower with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Rich Hightower (Analyst)

Hi everybody. Good afternoon. So if I go back to one of the original parts of the thesis for the merger, synergies with respect to the cost of capital specifically was definitely a part of that. And so Kevin, maybe one for you. As you think about the bond deal that the company did prior to closing, as you think about benefits to equity liquidity and even the trading multiple, what evidence do you see so far that those sorts of cost of capital synergies are actually playing out?

And what should we be looking for as we kind of roll through the next several quarters?

Kevin OShea (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. Well, thanks, Rich. I guess maybe a few ways to look at it. First, you know, look at sort of the cost of capital benefits that can arise over time. They broadly come into two forms. One is an improved cost of debt, which we’re already seeing manifest itself here. I’ll come back to that in a second. And then the second is over time, through execution of the merger successfully, achievement of the operating and overhead synergies and getting the flywheel moving.

The expectation is that we will be able to achieve an improved cost of equity capital and that putting those two together, that’ll expand the aperture of what we can potentially apply Vivmark Residential’s value-creating machine against, from an investment standpoint, hopefully doing more development activity over time and really getting the flywheel moving. But to come back to where you started on the cost of debt side, we wanted to call out the credit upgrade from S&P as well as the success just before closing on the bond deal where it was just heavily oversubscribed very quickly. The demand was incredibly strong from fixed income investors for that offering. And then, you know, we closed the deal and learned right away that we were going to receive an upgrade. There’s really two benefits of that already that are tangible with respect to the cost of debt.

They may be modest, but they’re there and they’re happening right away. And so on the cost of debt side, you know, initially, you know, what we saw was an immediate measurable benefit of approximately about 5 basis points on our commercial paper borrowings, together with modestly lower credit facility fees. So that’s real. It’s modest, but it’s tangible. Over time, you know, our hope is that we’ll see some additional benefit from tighter unsecured bond spreads, although the amount of that will depend on market conditions when we issue debt. And it’s a little harder to nail down right now. But I think the second aspect of that early win, if you will, on the cost of debt side is really more the signal and the demonstration value of it. It’s the direct financial benefit of really having a tangible, externally validated evidence from Vivmark Residential’s combined scale and financial strength from an outside party that knows and understands credit deeply well.

And so that’s sort of evidence of the benefits of the merger happening on day one. So a little bit of economic benefit there and an important external validation from a credible outside source of that opportunity.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

John Kim (Analyst)

Thank you. You mentioned for residents being a company easy to work with going forward, I was wondering what your updated views are in terms of the Vivmark Residential name as far as that being a potentially consumer-facing property brand and how you’re evaluating either retaining or possibly extending the community brands like Avalon, Ava and Canvo.

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Well, hey John, this is Michael, maybe I’ll start. And Ben, you can kind of come over if there’s something that I missed on. But, you know, I think right now our customers are already doing business with Vivmark Residential. You know, that is the corporate brand. And the focus on delivering this consistent, seamless resident experience across the portfolio is really done through common technology, service standards and resident benefits. So from the operating perspective, you know, I think we’re bringing the best of both companies together under one operating platform while preserving the distinct community identities where they create value.

So we’re also watching kind of the search landscape right now and how that’s evolving, particularly with AI changing how consumers may discover or evaluate apartment communities. So I think that could influence a little bit about how we think about brands and how we connect with prospects over time. But, you know, ultimately right now I would say it’s one company, one operating platform with a very consistent high level of resident experience regardless of the community brand.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Handel Saint Juste with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Mike (Analyst)

Thanks. Good afternoon, it’s Mike on with Handel at Mizuho. Can you please provide more detail on the pricing trends that you started to discuss in slide 8 and in particular with respect to the October leasing trends, occupancy and what’s embedded into that 4Q26 core FFO guide midpoint?

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Yeah. Hey Mike, this is Michael. Maybe I’ll just start, and I’m going to stay away from sharing stats for any specific kind of month. I would say it’s important to look at these metrics over longer periods of time rather than any single month or quarter. That being said, the third quarter blended rate of 3:1 was 150 basis points above the third quarter of 2025. Sitting here today, the first week in November, that improvement over prior year has actually widened as expected because we had an easier comp period.

Renewals are remaining strong and stable; new lease rates are moderating, but they’re moderating at a slightly better pace than you typically would expect. So our assumptions for the quarter: I would just look at—we said the third quarter improved by 150 basis points. That spread has widened. Inside the earnings release on page 11, we showed that the fourth quarter of 2025 actually had a blend of negative 60 basis points. So I would increase on that more than the 150 basis points. There is some volatility in the mix of renewals and new leases that can go into this. But, sitting here today, I would expect that the fourth quarter lands somewhere around a one and a quarter blend.

That probably puts us on track for a full-year blended rate increase of about two and a quarter, maybe a little bit above that. All of this is slightly better than either one of our companies expected those stats to be in the beginning of the year.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Amy ProBank with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Amy (Analyst at UBS)

Thanks. A quick follow-up to that previous answer: Were merger synergies a factor in the R5 to same store revenue guidance? And then just wondering, where does bad debt currently stand? I believe it’s a little bit above where it’s been historically. And if so, do you expect it to be a tailwind into 2027?

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Hey Amy, this is Michael. So first part was on revenue, the 2.2. Yeah. So inside the 2.2, or the 20 basis point increase to guidance, the bad debt improvement really wasn’t part of that. The 20 basis point improvement really came from just seeing kind of stronger pricing power. And when you actually achieve that pricing power, there’s a little bit of improvement in bad debt, a little bit of improvement in the other income categories that go into that. But that really wasn’t—synergies weren’t driving any of the increases to the guidance for this quarter.

As you think about next year and the improvements that we expect, we will see some marginal improvement again next year. With bad debt, sitting here today I think the contribution to total revenue is like 20 basis points of improvement. My guess is next year we’re probably in a very similar spot, but we’re just now kind of building these budgets up. Part of the increase in the synergy target for next year, or raising the synergy guidance to 70, did come from some assumptions that we now see of bringing the best practices around screening and collections.

And that in and by itself should contribute a few million dollars of improvement to bad debt. But that’s completely separate from just the marginal improvement that we would have seen coming from the companies.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Nick Ulico with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Ulico (Analyst)

Thanks. Yeah, it was helpful getting the Q4 items that are driving SFO. I want to ask about the property management G&A number in the fourth quarter, which is roughly $100 million. Separately, in the deck you say that about 25% of the gross synergies are going to be achieved by the end of this year. I just want to see if there’s a way to get a kind of clean starting annualized property management G&A number for 2027, and just be clear then also about how many of the synergies we should be building on top of that.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

And Nick, I’ll start kind of at a high level and probably suggest you take it offline with Kevin and team. As we put out our target of $185 million in terms of the impact in 2026—and in the fourth quarter, relatively limited sort of synergy benefits—really what you’re getting is the upfront reassessment and the transfer taxes. So there’s probably a penny or two sort of negative synergies in 2026, and as we get into 2027, that’s when you’ll see the ramp in gross synergies.

We have broken that down in the slide where corporate G&A is targeted at $50 million, property management overhead is targeted at $65 million, and then the portfolio NOI is targeted at $70 million. As it relates to generally sort of timing, if I was going to give you sort of a rough gauge on slope: the corporate G&A activity—everything from people to the reduction in duplicative public company costs—you get that sort of upfront. And then the property management overhead and portfolio NOI, that’ll pace itself as we get into first quarter and ramp up through the rest of the year. Hopefully that was helpful directionally. And if we didn’t get at your core question, we’re happy to follow up.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Alexander Goldfarb (Analyst)

Good afternoon, and team. Congrats on all the hard work integrating the two companies—must have been quite the process. Sort of a two-parter: Kevin, I wanted to follow up—I think you mentioned that you don’t plan to do forward equity issuance for the development, so I just want to make sure I understood that correctly. But my real question is, you guys spoke a lot about some of the initiatives that you’re undertaking. And Avalon and EQR separately were rather well-run companies.

They were good at innovating new ways to drive revenue, reduce cost, operating and such. I’m sort of curious, as you think about the combined platform that you talked about, how much of the upside do you see is just sort of combining the best from both companies vs., hey, there were some initiatives that each company was planning separately that weren’t yet ready for primetime, but now just coincidentally how the timing works, now these projects are—so it happens to time well with the new combined Vivmark Residential.

Michael Manelis (Executive Vice President & COO)

Hey Alex, this is Michael. I’ll just start off and talk a little bit about the synergies and how we’re kind of thinking about that, and then maybe Kevin, you can hit the liquidity question on that. I think you hit it: both companies had significant innovation initiatives underway before the merger, and we remain fully committed to delivering on those benefits. Those were contemplated in the standalone plans for our companies, and they are not part of any of the merger synergy targets.

Everything that we are talking about is the incremental opportunities from bringing these companies together and really leveraging this combined scale to improve—whether that be the procurement, the vendor economics, the market density to really centralize and improve the operating efficiencies. All of those things that are incremental above and beyond what either one of us had identified is what we are counting as the synergies. And importantly, we do expect to deliver on all of this—the innovation benefits already planned and the incremental synergies that we’re committing to as part of this merger.

Our focus is on maximizing the total value we create while maintaining very clear accountability for delivering on both of these things.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Yeah, the part I’d add there to Michael’s commentary, Alex, is we do feel like we’re really just at the early stage here. What we’ve incorporated into the property NOI synergy is an initiative-by-initiative underwriting, but the teams are surfacing tons of opportunities that are not quite ready to be quantified and incorporated in. There’s a much more expanded opportunity set that we see potentially harvesting. And so when I think about upsides for next year, and particularly the property NOI synergy number, one of those is the potential both for a greater volume but also, to a certain degree, pace.

Kevin OShea (Chief Financial Officer)

And I guess what I’d say, Alex, I think what you were asking about is the notion to what extent might we consider issuing equity on a forward basis. And the short answer to that is we’re not at this point, given where we’re trading today. The honest truth is, given where we’re trading today, our shares are priced incredibly attractive from an investor’s perspective, and we’re a lot closer to potentially executing a buyback for our shares than contemplating issuing shares.

I think the broader point that I was making earlier is that, in executing Vivmark Residential’s strategy, our ambition and our expectation is to execute the thesis of the merger in such a way that we are able, for the benefit of shareholders, to drive an increasing level of operating and core FFO growth performance that in turn drives an expansion of our multiple and over time will unlock a greater opportunity to more accretively issue equity against future development.

But given where we are today and the pricing regime that exists in the markets today, we’re just… That is not what we are contemplating at the current time.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rich Anderson with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your question.

Rich Anderson (Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald)

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon, and congrats on all this—great fun to watch. So just looking at your portfolio as it exists today, 10 or 11 markets—you were both—you know, probably can guess my question—going down the expansion market path, you probably aren’t going to answer your appetite for expansion markets as a combined company, maybe you will. But I’m just curious if you think your 11 markets that I’m looking at will be greater or less or equal three years from now.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Yeah. Thanks, Rich. So we are—as you call it, we call them regions. These are the 11 regions that we are in. And we do have a high conviction over the coming years that these are the strongest markets from an apartment fundamental perspective. As we think about new markets, it could be on the radar, but we don’t enter the process of Vivmark Residential that market expansion needs to be part of our investment thesis. It is really generating more value out of the markets that we currently exist in, from the density benefits that we’re seeing on the operational side to just having a larger market presence.

If you’re a land seller, if you’re a seller of an asset, if you’ve got a portfolio, we are even more so now front and center as a potential counterparty.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Alex Kim with Zelman and Associates. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Kim (Analyst at Zelman & Associates)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question and keeping the call going, and congrats on all the progress you guys made post-merger close. I want to ask: you’ve emphasized scale as a competitive advantage, but beyond operating efficiencies, how do you plan to use the combined portfolios’ leasing and operating data to improve your underwriting for acquisitions and developments? Could you maybe walk through how having more comparable assets within a market could sharpen your assumptions around achievable rents, lease-up, et cetera, and ultimately change which investment opportunities you pursue compared to what either company would have done alone on a standalone basis?

Matt Birenbaum (Executive Vice President & CDO)

Yeah. Thanks, Alex. A good question. Definitely one of our primary focus areas, and there’s a couple of areas I’d call out, one is the investments in technology and AI and mining just our existing data to make better decisions more quickly, to be able to evaluate opportunities more quickly, to get at the crux of the core issues in any investment more quickly. That is definitely an area we’re spending time, and that spans acquisition activity to we want to double development activity.

How do we get even better and better at seeking out those opportunities and executing against them? And then the second arena, maybe a little bit more where you’re going, is just the data and the insights that we have. And I’m particularly excited about just the expanded set of customer insights that we have in terms of what people want in their apartments, what are they willing to pay more for? How are their habits changing? That flywheel of taking that information and then orienting it towards, okay, in that market, which assets do we want to own that are going to have the stronger growth profile or when we develop our next asset, how do we include more of those attributes?

That’s what we’re focused on. So I do think there’s a great part of that component of mining data on the investment return side in addition to mining it for outsized operational returns.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Ben Schall for closing comments.

Benjamin Schall (President and CEO)

Well, thank you for joining us today and for your questions. The enthusiasm I hope you can hear in this room, but the enthusiasm inside of Vivmark Residential is real. Our team sees both the responsibility and the opportunity in front of us creating a company with the talent, operating capabilities, investment expertise and financial strength to set a new standard for our industry. So thanks for joining us and we look forward to seeing many of you in Atlanta at Nareit.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today’s teleconference. Please disconnect your lines and have a wonderful.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.