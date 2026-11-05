'GTA 6' Preorder Sales Hit $751 Million 2 Weeks Ahead of Release. Are Investors Ignoring Take-Two Stock Opportunity?

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The highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game from Take-Two Interactive Software‘s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rockstar Games is two weeks away from releasing to the public. New data shows the early demand for the game could see records broken.

GTA 6 Preorder Updates

Set for a Nov. 19 release, preorders of "GTA 6" are coming in strong according to new data.

Reports from Sensor Tower say the game has sold 7.71 million units in preorder, translating to $751 million in revenue. This figure comes with the majority of buyers selecting the $100 ultimate edition over the $80 standard version, according to IGN.

According to the new data, 74% of buyers are purchasing copies for the PlayStation 5 from Sony Group (NYSE:SONY), while the other 24% are buying for the Xbox from Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ:MSFT).

For comparison, "GTA 5," which was released back in 2013, set records with $800 million in sales for its first 24 hours. The game went on to make $1 billion in its first three days, becoming the fastest entertainment product to hit the $1 billion milestone.

With two more weeks to go until the game is officially released, "GTA 6" could soar past those milestones set by the last game in the franchise.

Read Also: GTA VI Launch Could Cost US Economy $1B in a Day

Take-Two Stock Overlooked

For years, investors have been trading Take-Two Interactive Software shares based on the timeline of "GTA 6," which has included the stock falling when the game has been pushed back.

Now two weeks away from release, Take Two shares are trading lower.

The stock was trading at $211.83 on Thursday, versus a 52-week trading range of $183.86 to $265.65.

Shares were down 15.9% year-to-date in 2026, with the stock down around 20% from the yearly highs.

Sensor Tower updates their preorders weekly, which will give investors another chance to see data before the release of “GTA 6.”

Another upcoming catalyst could be Take Two’s second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Monday.

Management that day could comment on preorder figures, what percentage of customers are buying the $100 model, how many units could be sold in the first year and more.

Read Also: Sam Altman Wants to Take Time Off to Play a Video Game (And it’s Not GTA 6)

Photo: miss.cabul va Shutterstock