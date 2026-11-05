Carlyle Returns $24B To PE Investors As It Prepares For A Fundraising Supercycle

Shutterstock

The Carlyle Group(NASDAQ:CG) is betting that returning cash to private equity investors will help set the stage for its next fundraising wave, as the firm points to stronger distributions, growing demand for private market strategies and a pipeline of assets expected to generate millions in additional fees.

During its third-quarter earnings call, CEO Harvey Schwartz said Carlyle is entering what he sees as a major period of fundraising growth.

"We are just in the early stages of a powerful fundraising supercycle that will accelerate growth over the next several years," Schwartz said.

Carlyle reported $1.12 in distributable earnings per share for the third quarter, up 17% from a year earlier. The firm raised $11 billion during the quarter and $41 billion year to date. Management expects at least $20 billion in fourth-quarter inflows, bringing full-year fundraising to about $60 billion — more than 10% above 2025.

The firm also has $28 billion in pending fee-earning assets, nearly 50% more than a year ago. Once activated, those assets are expected to generate more than $230 million in annualized management fees, largely in 2027 and beyond.

Returning Capital Could Help Unlock Fundraising

A major part of Carlyle’s pitch to investors is its ability to return money to limited partners, who have faced a prolonged wait for liquidity across private equity.

The firm returned $24 billion to clients in its Global Private Equity business over the past 12 months. Within Corporate Private Equity, Carlyle returned capital equivalent to 21% of fair value, nearly twice the industry average, according to management.

Read Also: Waymo Co-CEO Calls Uber Partnership 'Crapshoot' as Company Plots Its Exit

Carlyle has generated nearly $100 billion in realizations over the past three years and has almost $6 billion in signed exits expected to close in the fourth quarter or during 2027.

CFO Justin Plouffe said distributions could help support fundraising across the firm’s investment strategies.

"Returning capital is going to benefit every one of our strategies, particularly in private equity," Plouffe said.

The comments come as private equity firms face pressure to generate exits and distributions after several years of subdued dealmaking. Getting money back into investors’ hands can help them meet commitments to existing funds and make room for new investments.

Carlyle Sees AI Opportunity But Won’t Chase Every Deal

While Carlyle is optimistic about the long-term impact of artificial intelligence, Schwartz said the firm is taking a measured approach to financing the infrastructure needed to support the technology.

The surge in data center construction and demand for computing capacity has attracted significant capital, but Carlyle is paying close attention to financing structures, collateral and the risk of investors becoming overly concentrated in the sector.

"We are very, very strong believers in the impact of AI, the technology, what it will do over time," Schwartz said.

However, he suggested investors may find better opportunities by waiting for the market to mature.

"Over the next 18 months, I actually think the opportunities to deploy capital become more attractive," Schwartz said.

He expects data centers to continue being built as the market develops a clearer understanding of the risks and financing structures involved.

For Carlyle, stronger distributions, expanding credit demand, and a growing pipeline of fee-generating assets could provide momentum heading into 2027 — even as the firm remains selective about where it puts capital to work.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: AI Data Center Demand Sparks Energy Investment Rush, Raises Valuation Concerns

Photo: Shutterstock