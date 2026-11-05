Uber Q3 Mobility Miss On High Fuel Prices; Delivery, AV Momentum Intact

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) fell in early trading on Thursday, after the company reported its third-quarter results.

Here are some key analyst takeaways:

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Rosenblatt Securities: Uber Technologies reported broadly healthy results, with Mobility supply constraints being "a clear soft spot," Devitt said in a note. Gross bookings grew 20.3% year-on-year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of above-20 % growth, he added.

"Delivery remained a source of strength, with organic growth accelerating sequentially," the analyst wrote. Mobility growth decelerated to 17.5% year-on-year and missed expectations, with higher fuel costs and tighter driver availability affecting supply in several international markets, he added.

Needham: Uber highlighted supply challenges in Brazil and India, McTernan said. He added, however, the driver metrics accelerated in October, with drivers responding well to additional incentives.

"We note UBER has another round of insurance renewals in March, which we think could be an opportunity to reduce insurance costs per mile, providing more cushion to invest in rider/driver incentives," the analyst wrote.

Management expects the supply of autonomous vehicles (AVs) to expand rapidly in the coming years, he further stated.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: Uber’s quarterly results exceeded expectations, despite supply headwinds in the Mobility business, Patterson said. The results highlighted "the benefits of platform diversification," he added.

Uber expects more than 2,000 fully driverless vehicles on the platform by the end of 2027, with about 50% of these deployed internationally, the analyst stated. With the acquisition of food platforms Delivery Hero and EZCater pending approval, management indicated no plans for additional mergers through at least 2027, he further noted.

BTIG: Uber Technologies reported strong results, with overall healthy growth and EBITDA margin expansion, Fuller said. He added, however, that the company witnessed mobility deceleration across multiple geographies.

Management expects mobility growth to stabilize in the fourth quarter, given the company’s driver-side investments, the analyst stated.

While Uber provided new details on its AV roadmap and unit economics, this "won’t be enough to allay concerns," with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alphabet Inc’s(NASDAQ:GOOGL) private subsidiary Waymo scaling car counts, he further wrote.

Bank of America Securities: Uber reported GBV of $59.8 billion, in line with expectations, while its EBITDA of $3.0 billion surpassed Street expectations of $2.9 billion, Post said. Bookings growth decelerated in constant currency terms, against tougher comps, he added.

"While Uber’s AV count will significantly trail Waymo and Tesla in 2027, we think investors will get better visibility on the potential for a significant long-term AV supply ramp in 2027," he further wrote.

Wedbush: While Uber Technologies’ growth was impacted by mobility supply headwinds, demand remains strong, Arounian said.

"Delivery remains strong and ahead of expectations, a positive as Uber One and loyalty, plus international expansion/acquisitions are a key focus into 2027," the analyst wrote.

Delivery is well positioned despite competition from Doordash, Inc.(NASDAQ:DASH) and Instacart(NASDAQ:CART), since the market is both large and underpenetrated, he further stated.

Guggenheim Securities: Uber Technologies generated more than 20% gross bookings growth for the fifth straight quarter, while profit trends were modestly better than expected, Manley said. The slowdown in Mobility growth to 17%, from 20% in the previous quarter, reflects driver supply constraints due to higher fuel costs, a direct Middle East impact, he added.

Delivery strength continues with accelerating core and US growth in the third quarter, the analyst stated.

The stock valuation underappreciates the company’s AV market expansion potential, he further noted.

Cantor Fitzgerald: Faced with driver supply lagging demand in several international markets, Uber Technologies is shifting incentives from riders to drivers, Mathivanan said. Continued investments are expected to impact Mobility take rates in the fourth quarter, he added.

Wait & Save surpassed $8 billion in annualized gross bookings, doubling year on year, as Uber expanded into less dense markets, the analyst said.

Management expects around 700 fully driverless vehicles on its platform by year-end 2026 and more than 2,000 by year-end 2027, "with a goal of reaching tens of thousands in 2028 and beyond," he further wrote.

JPMorgan: Uber’s slower Mobility growth was offset by strength in Delivery and Freight, Anmuth said.

Mobility suffered in India, Brazil, and Canada due to driver supply shortages driven by higher fuel prices, tighter labor conditions, and "pockets of competition," the analyst stated.

"While we expect some take rate impact as Uber invests in driver supply, mgmt noted that it can balance driver incentives with lower rider incentives, as demand continues to outstrip supply," he further wrote.

UBERPrice Action: Uber shares had declined by 1.73% to $68.66 at the time of publication on Thursday.

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