Why Is Palantir Stock Falling on Thursday?

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Palantir Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:PLTR) stock fell Thursday as investors weighed a deceleration in forward-looking booking indicators alongside broader political risks to military spending.

Following third-quarter financial results released after Monday’s market close, market participants focused on slowing customer commitments despite strong headline numbers.

Total contract value growth cooled to 6% from 49% in the prior quarter, while U.S. commercial contract value expanded 11% compared to 153% previously.

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"Like all AI names, PLTR came into earnings priced to perfection, hence the pullback off the beat. Elevated expectations seem to be the main factor holding back this recent high flyer," Ryan Lee, senior vice president of product and strategy at Direxion, told Benzinga.

Defense Spending Pressures

Political developments added further pressure following the midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

According to a Politico report published on Oct. 30, the Pentagon was preparing for a potential $400 billion reduction in President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion military budget, with officials and congressional spending committees reportedly working on a smaller $1.1 trillion plan.

The prospect of tighter defense spending has raised concerns about funding for major military initiatives and future government technology contracts.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, Palantir is still barely holding above its 200-day SMA ($153.56), but it’s trading 19.7% below its 20-day SMA ($192.55) and 17.1% below its 50-day SMA ($186.39), which tells you the intermediate trend has been under pressure. The stock is also 5.7% below its 100-day SMA ($163.99), so rallies are likely to run into overhead supply before the chart looks "fixed."

Momentum is the bigger story: RSI is 25.00, which is oversold and signals the selling has become stretched versus recent history.

The longer-term backdrop is mixed: the golden cross in September (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) is still technically a bullish structure, but price action since the October swing high has been moving the other way. With RSI entering oversold territory in November, traders will be watching whether this becomes a "capitulation then rebound" setup or just a pause before another leg lower.

Key Resistance : $162

: $162 Key Support: $148.50

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 9.10% at $156.08 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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