'The Judge Said It Was His Debt': Divorced Woman Learns A Court Order Doesn't Stop Credit Card Collectors

Image via Shutterstock/ phM2019

A 44-year-old office manager finalized her divorce last spring, and the decree was clear: Her ex-husband would pay off the $31,000 sitting on two joint credit cards. Eight months later, he has stopped paying, and the card issuers are calling her.

“The judge said it was his debt,” she told her sister. “Why am I the one getting the letters?”

The frustrating answer is that a divorce decree generally binds the former spouses, not the credit card companies. If she remains a joint account holder, the issuer can still pursue her for the balance, even if the divorce agreement says her ex is responsible for paying it.

Don’t Miss:

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that a creditor can generally collect from anyone whose name remains on the loan or debt agreement. She may have options to enforce the divorce decree against her ex, but she needs to address the credit card accounts separately.

Why The Card Company Can Still Come After Her

When two people open a joint credit card account, each account holder can be responsible for the full balance. That means the issuer can seek payment from either person, regardless of who made the purchases.

The divorce settlement does not automatically change the original credit agreement. Unless the creditor releases her from the obligation or her ex refinances the debt and removes her name, she generally remains liable.

There is an important distinction between a joint account holder and an authorized user. Someone who was only an authorized user on an ex-spouse’s credit card generally is not responsible for the balance. But if she signed up as a joint account holder, the issuer can pursue her for the debt.

Sending the bank a copy of the divorce decree does not end her responsibility. The CFPB recommends contacting the creditor and consulting a divorce attorney about the terms of the decree and any available remedies.

What $31,000 Could Cost Her Every Month

The average interest rate on credit card accounts assessed interest was 22.15% in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Federal Reserve’s G.19 consumer credit release.

If both cards carried that rate, a $31,000 balance would generate roughly $572 in interest over a month, using a simple annual-rate calculation. The actual amount will depend on each card’s APR, daily balance and fees.

Trending: Nearly Half Of Americans With Retirement Plans Say They Want Private Assets.So Why Don’t Most Workplace Plans Offer Them?

Late fees and penalty APRs could add to the cost. Missed payments can also damage her credit history. Most negative information can generally remain on a credit report for up to seven years, although the reporting period depends on the type of information.

She should review her credit reports to see whether the accounts are reporting late payments and check for any charges she does not recognize. The three major credit bureaus offer free weekly reports through AnnualCreditReport.com.

Should She Pay A Debt The Court Assigned To Him?

She should not assume that ignoring the card issuers will protect her simply because the divorce decree assigned the debt to her ex. If she is legally responsible under the account agreement, missed payments and collection activity can affect her, too.

But that does not mean she should automatically agree to a payment arrangement she cannot afford. She can contact each issuer to explain the situation and ask about hardship programs, reduced interest rates, temporary payment arrangements or other options.

She should also ask whether the issuer can close the accounts to new charges and remove her ex’s ability to use them. Closing a joint account can help prevent additional purchases, but it does not eliminate the existing balance or either person’s obligation to repay it.

Separately, she should speak with her divorce attorney about enforcing the decree. Depending on the order and state law, she may be able to ask the family court to compel her ex to pay or reimburse her for payments she makes. She should keep copies of statements, collection notices, payment confirmations and communications with her ex.

Where Debt Relief Fits

If she cannot manage the $31,000 balance on her income, debt settlement may be one option to explore. A debt settlement company negotiates with creditors in an attempt to resolve debt for less than the full amount owed. But creditors do not have to accept a settlement, and the process can take time.

The Federal Trade Commission says a legitimate debt settlement company cannot collect its fees before settling a debt. Companies must also disclose how long the process may take and the potential consequences of stopping payments.

See Also:This Jeff Bezos-backed platformlets eligible investors buy fractional shares of rental properties for as little as $100.

Those consequences can be significant. Interest and fees may continue to accumulate, creditors can keep trying to collect, and a creditor may sue while negotiations are underway. A settlement can also hurt her credit, and canceled debt may be taxable income.

The IRS allows borrowers to exclude canceled debt from income to the extent they were insolvent immediately before the cancellation. That calculation compares all liabilities with the fair market value of all assets, not just the credit card balance and the money in a checking account. Taxpayers who qualify generally use Form 982 to claim the exclusion.

Accredited Debt Relief offers a free consultation to review debt and discuss potential settlement options. Because these are joint accounts covered by a divorce decree, she should also consult her divorce attorney before agreeing to a settlement that could affect her rights to seek payment or reimbursement from her ex.

Building The Case Against Her Ex

Every payment she makes toward debt the decree assigned to her ex should be documented. She should save bank statements, creditor correspondence, settlement offers and payment confirmations.

She should also keep a copy of the divorce decree and any messages in which her ex acknowledges that he is responsible for the accounts. That documentation may help her attorney pursue enforcement or reimbursement through family court.

The decree may give her a legal path to hold her ex accountable, but it does not make the credit card companies wait while that dispute plays out. She needs to protect her credit and understand her options with the issuers while pursuing the separate obligation her ex agreed to fulfill.

Read Next:40% Of Americans Aren’t Invested In The Stock Market. And Money Isn’t The Only Reason.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just The Market

Building a resilient portfolio means thinking beyond a single asset or market trend. Economic cycles shift, sectors rise and fall, and no one investment performs well in every environment. That’s why many investors look to diversify with platforms that provide access to real estate, fixed-income opportunities, precious metals, and even self-directed retirement accounts. By spreading exposure across multiple asset classes, it becomes easier to manage risk, capture steady returns, and create long-term wealth that isn’t tied to the fortunes of just one company or industry.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Arrived

Backed by Jeff Bezos, Arrived Homes makes real estate investing accessible with a low barrier to entry. Investors can buy fractional shares of single-family rentals and vacation homes starting with as little as $100. This allows everyday investors to diversify into real estate, collect rental income, and build long-term wealth without needing to manage properties directly.

American PowerGen

As artificial intelligence drives a surge in electricity demand, reliable power generation is becoming a critical part of the technology ecosystem. American PowerGen is developing natural gas-fired power plants in Texas, a fast-growing market fueled by AI data centers, manufacturing expansion, and population growth. By advancing projects through permitting, fuel supply, and grid interconnection, the company is positioning itself to help meet rising energy needs while offering investors exposure to the infrastructure supporting the next wave of AI and industrial growth.

Bito

As AI coding tools take on more of the work traditionally done by developers, companies are facing new challenges around code quality, context and the rising cost of AI-powered development. Bito is building software designed to help AI coding agents better understand complex codebases while helping companies control AI development costs. Founded by former PubMatic executives, Bito has raised more than $10 million from institutional and individual investors and is now raising additional capital through a Wefunder offering, giving investors an opportunity to invest in a company targeting an emerging need within the rapidly expanding AI software market.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estateand credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.