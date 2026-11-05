SanDisk Bears Hit Jackpot: Short ETF Rockets 35%, Bullish Funds Bite the Dust

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SanDisk Corp.’s(NASDAQ:SNDK) sharp sell-off on Thursday created a stark divide across leveraged single-stock ETFs, rewarding bearish traders while inflicting heavy losses on bullish investors.

The Tradr 2X Short SNDK Daily ETF (BATS:SNDQ) surged about 35%, making it one of the day’s biggest ETF gainers. Meanwhile, four leveraged long funds plunged about 34%, placing them among Thursday’s worst-performing ETFs.

These included the Corgi SNDK 2x Daily ETF (BATS:SNDC), Leverage Shares 2X Long SNDK Daily ETF (BATS:SNDG), T-REX 2X Long SNDK Daily Target ETF (BATS:SNDU) and Tradr 2X Long SNDK Daily ETF (BATS:SNXX).

The dramatic divergence underscores how leveraged ETFs can magnify both gains and losses when their underlying stocks experience sharp moves.

Read Also: QUICK SPARK: SanDisk Stock RSI Hits Most Oversold Level Since April 2025

Why Are SanDisk-Linked ETFs Moving So Sharply?

SanDisk shares came under pressure amid a broader sell-off in semiconductor and memory stocks.

The trigger was partly Qualcomm Inc.’s(NASDAQ:QCOM) disappointing outlook for its handset business. The chipmaker reported a 26% year-over-year decline in handset chip revenue to $5.14 billion, citing industry-wide memory dynamics affecting the global smartphone market.

Rising memory prices are increasing component costs for smartphone manufacturers, raising concerns about affordability and potentially weaker device demand.

The pressure extended across the memory industry, with Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) falling about 13% and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC(NASDAQ:STX) declining about 14%.

Meanwhile, broader semiconductor stocks faced additional pressure from concerns that tighter regulation following Democrats’ midterm election victory could complicate AI infrastructure and data center expansion.

What Traders Should Watch

The five ETFs offer different ways to trade SanDisk’s daily price movements. SNDQ targets twice the inverse of the stock’s daily performance, while SNDC, SNDG, SNDU and SNXX seek twice its daily return.

However, these products are designed for short-term trading, not necessarily long-term investing. Their daily leverage resets can cause compounded returns to diverge significantly from twice the underlying stock’s performance over multiple sessions.

SanDisk’s longer-term outlook remains a point of debate. Analysts still expect normalized EPS to more than triple to $227.80 in fiscal 2027, according to TIKR, while multiyear supply agreements could help protect margins despite industry volatility.

For leveraged ETF traders, the immediate question is whether Thursday’s sell-off marks a deeper correction in memory stocks or a temporary setback in the broader semiconductor trade. A reversal in SanDisk shares could just as quickly turn Thursday’s biggest winners into tomorrow’s losers.

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were down 17.30% at $857.96 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: QUICK SPARK: Micron Stock Drops Below 200-Day Moving Average for First Time Since May 2025

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