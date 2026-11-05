QUICK SPARK: Partners Group Brings In Data Center, Telecom, Infrastructure Veterans To Drive New Investments

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Partners Group has brought on several new executives to lead its European direct infrastructure team, as the firm recently closed its largest infrastructure direct program at more than $15 billion.

The direct infrastructure team focuses on "building next-generation platforms across multiple sectors. The strategy focuses on the mid-market segment, where the company feels there is a "broader opportunity to invest in resilient, high-quality companies with value creation potential."

Key Details:

Philip Butcher joined as a managing director in London. He previously worked at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 15 years. During his tenure, he was promoted to managing director in the Infrastructure Group and most recently led the group’s global data center strategy.

joined as a managing director in London. He previously worked at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for 15 years. During his tenure, he was promoted to managing director in the Infrastructure Group and most recently led the group’s global data center strategy. Sarah Johnson was hired as a senior lead asset manager in September. Before joining Partners Group, Johnson previously worked at iCON Infrastructure. She has more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure investing, energy and strategy consulting.

was hired as a senior lead asset manager in September. Before joining Partners Group, Johnson previously worked at iCON Infrastructure. She has more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure investing, energy and strategy consulting. Timm Degenhardt was brought on as a managing director. He will be based in Zug, Switzerland, starting this March and will focus on asset management across the firm’s European infrastructure portfolio. Before joining Partners Group, Degenhardt spent more than five years at OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment arm of the Canadian pension plan, as managing director with responsibility for European portfolio companies.

Partners Group’s Infrastructure business has $41 billion in total assets under management globally across its direct and secondaries strategies. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties and special opportunities.

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