Social Security Is Giving Retirees a Raise in 2027 But One Old Rule Will Quietly Tax More of Them

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A bigger Social Security check sounds like good news. But for millions of retirees, there’s a catch hiding in the tax code — one that hasn’t budged in more than three decades.

The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, giving the average retired worker an estimated $75 more per month. That lifts the average monthly benefit from $2,095 to $2,170, or roughly $900 more over a full year.

Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive the increase beginning in January. About 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income recipients will see higher payments starting Dec. 31. The adjustment covers roughly 76 million Americans, according to the SSA.

But while benefits are getting a boost, one set of numbers remains frozen. The income thresholds that determine whether Social Security benefits are subject to federal income tax haven’t changed since 1994.

A Bigger Check, But the Same Old Tax Thresholds

The 2027 adjustment brings several other changes. The maximum amount of annual earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes will rise from $184,500 to $192,300. The maximum monthly benefit for someone retiring at full retirement age will increase from $4,152 to $4,188.

SSI’s federal payment standard will also climb to $1,029 per month for an individual and $1,544 for an eligible couple.

Yet the income limits governing taxes on Social Security benefits remain exactly where they were decades ago.

The calculation starts with what’s known as combined income, or provisional income. It includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and half of a person’s annual Social Security benefits.

For federal income tax purposes, the thresholds are:

Single filers: Benefits generally aren’t taxable when combined income is $25,000 or less. Above $25,000, up to 50% of benefits can be included in taxable income. Above $34,000, as much as 85% can be included.

Benefits generally aren’t taxable when combined income is $25,000 or less. Above $25,000, up to 50% of benefits can be included in taxable income. Above $34,000, as much as 85% can be included. Married couples filing jointly: The corresponding thresholds are $32,000 and $44,000.

These limits originated with legislation passed in 1983 and 1993, with the higher tier taking effect in 1994. They were never indexed for inflation or wage growth.

That creates an increasingly tight squeeze. Social Security checks rise with inflation, but the income limits used to determine whether those benefits are taxable stay put.

More Social Security Money, More Taxable Income

Consider the average retired worker receiving an additional $75 per month. That’s approximately $900 in added benefits over the year.

Because half of Social Security benefits count toward combined income, that increase adds roughly $450 to the income calculation.

For someone already approaching one of the frozen thresholds, even a relatively modest increase could push combined income higher and cause a larger portion of benefits to become taxable.

Under the rules, up to 50% of benefits can be taxable once combined income exceeds $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for married couples filing jointly. Once income passes $34,000 for single filers or $44,000 for joint filers, up to 85% of benefits can be included in taxable income.

That doesn’t mean retirees pay an 85% tax rate. It means that portion of their Social Security benefits can be subject to their regular federal income tax rate.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that slightly more than half of Social Security beneficiaries will owe federal income taxes on their benefits in 2026. Its August report also explains that the fixed thresholds allow a growing share of benefits to become subject to taxation as incomes and benefit payments rise.

There is also a temporary tax break worth knowing about. Eligible taxpayers age 65 and older can claim an additional $6,000 deduction for tax years 2025 through 2028. The deduction can reduce taxable income, although it doesn’t change the underlying Social Security taxation thresholds.

The 2027 COLA will put more money in retirees’ monthly checks. But with the tax thresholds still stuck in 1994, the full increase won’t necessarily translate into more money kept after taxes.

The SSA says individual COLA notices will become available through personal my Social Security accounts in late November. Notices will also arrive by mail in December.

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