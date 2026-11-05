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This Astera Labs Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Thursday
By Avi Kapoor,4 days ago
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BMO Capital analyst Harsh Kumar initiated coverage on Astera Labs Inc(NASDAQ:ALAB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $375. Astera Labs closed at $223.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst John Godyn initiated coverage on ATI Inc(NYSE:ATI) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $229. ATI shares closed at $179.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock
Considering buying ALAB stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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