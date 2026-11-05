Becton Dickinson Enters Fiscal 2027 With More Focused Portfolio for Sustainable Growth

Photo: JHVE Photo/Shutterstock

Becton, Dickinson and Co.(NYSE:BDX) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.15 per share, beating the consensus of $4.07.

BD said on its earnings call that growth remained broad-based, with momentum across all businesses, and that revenue grew at a high-single-digit rate in the quarter excluding the prior-year Aleris comparison.

The medical technology company reported sales of $5.274 billion, surpassing the Wall Street estimate of $5.113 billion.

Sales rose 5.4% year over year, or 5.6% on a currency-neutral basis.

“We enter fiscal 2027 from a position of strength, with a portfolio built for durable performance and confidence in the long-term growth, earnings and cash-flow potential of New BD,” said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.

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Medical Essentials and Connected Care Segment Breakdown

Medical Essentials segment generated sales of $1.786 billion, up 5.9%.

In the Medication Delivery Solutions division, total revenue reached $1.256 billion, up 4.5%, led by share gains and healthy utilization across the Vascular Access Management portfolio.

Specimen Management revenue grew 9.4% to $529 million, lifted by share gains in the BD Vacutainer portfolio, new supply capacity, and continued competitor disruptions.

Connected Care sales rose 1.6% to $1.269 billion.

Medication Management Solutions generated $952 million, up 2.2%, driven by strong infusion set growth from Alaris share gains and continued strength in BD Rowa.

Advanced Patient Monitoring revenue surged 17.3% to $317 million, supported by HemoSphere Alta and Smart Recovery.

Meanwhile, Biopharma Systems achieved 7% growth to $748 million, led by continued GLP-1 strength, partially offset by a moderating headwind in vaccine products.

BD Interventional Performance Across Peripheral, Urology and Surgery

Interventional sales rose 7.6% to $1.472 billion.

Peripheral Intervention revenue rose 8.3% to $577 million, driven by Rotarex Atherectomy System, recent launches of BD Liverty TIPS and Revello, and a favorable prior-year comparison, along with solid growth in Oncology.

Urology & Critical Care revenue rose 8.7% to $473 million on double-digit growth in PureWick with continued adoption of the Male and Female portfolios and continued expansion in home care settings.

Surgery revenue rose 5.5% to $422 million, reflecting double-digit U.S. growth in Advanced Tissue Regeneration.

Capital Allocation: Dividend Increase, Share Repurchases and FY27 Outlook

On Thursday, BD raised its quarterly dividend by 1% to $1.06 per share from $1.05, its 55th consecutive annual increase, payable on Dec. 31 to holders of record on Dec. 10.

The board has also authorized the company to repurchase up to 10 million shares in addition to the shares that remain available under the board’s previous 2026 authorization.

The company expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $13.10 to $13.30 per share, compared with the Wall Street estimate of $13.30.

On the analyst call, Polen said, “We enter fiscal 27 with a more focused portfolio, and we have confidence in the underlying trajectory of New BD and our path towards sustainable mid-single-digit growth.”

“Looking ahead, we see a compelling opportunity to combine that growth with continued earnings expansion and a step change in cash flow generation to drive long-term value creation.”

BDX Stock Holds Near 52-Week High as Market Slides

Becton Dickinson shares held up Thursday as the broader market sold off, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust down about 2.8% and the Invesco QQQ Trust down about 4.4% in late-morning trading. The stock hit an intraday 52-week high of $214.78 and is up about 50% from its 52-week low of $140.11 on June 22.

BDX trades above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, near $196 and $188, respectively, and well above its 200-day average. The 14-day relative strength index is above 70, a level traders often view as overbought, after the stock gained 5.6% on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s results.

Chart: Benzinga

BDX Stock Price Activity: Becton Dickinson shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $212.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: JHVE Photo/Shutterstock

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