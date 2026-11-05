Targa Resources Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Targa Resources(NYSE:TRGP) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Targa Resources Corp. reported strong Q3 2026 financial performance with record Permian and NGL transportation volumes and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, despite a 6% decrease from Q2 due to lower marketing and optimization opportunities.

The company announced a new 20-year agreement with ExxonMobil, which is expected to support sustained double-digit percentage growth in Permian volumes, with new processing plants planned to accommodate this growth.

Targa Resources raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to at least $6 billion, a 21% increase over 2025, and plans to increase its annual dividend by 20% in 2027, reflecting strong financial health and strategic growth initiatives.

Operational highlights include the early completion of several projects, such as the Copperhead plant and Bull Run Extension residue pipeline, and ongoing projects like Train 13 and the Speedway NGL transportation system.

Management emphasized safety as a top priority and highlighted recent leadership changes aimed at strengthening the company’s growth strategy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Targa Resources Corp. third quarter 2026 earnings webcast and presentation conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during this session you will need to press star one one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one one again.

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tristan Richardson, Vice President, Investor Relations and Fundamentals. Sir, please go ahead.

Tristan Richardson (Vice President – Investor Relations and Fundamentals)

Thanks, Michelle. Good morning and welcome to the third quarter 2026 earnings call for Targa Resources Corp. The third quarter earnings release, a supplement presentation, and our latest investor presentation are available in the Investor section of our website at targaresources.com. Statements made during this call that may include Targa’s expectations or predictions should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to our latest SEC filings.

Our speakers for the call today will be Matt Meloy, Chief Executive Officer, Jen Neal, President, and Ben Brandstetter, Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, members of Targa senior management will be available for Q&A, including Pat McDonney, President, Gathering and Processing, Brent Secrest, President, Logistics and Transportation, and Bobby Mararo, Chief Commercial Officer. I’ll now turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Meloy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Tristan, and good morning. We delivered another strong quarter with record Permian and NGL transportation and fractionation volumes. Our Permian natural gas volumes increased more than 900 million cubic feet per day from a year ago, or the equivalent of more than three processing plants of growth. Volume growth this year has tracked slightly ahead of our expectations despite greater-than-anticipated price-driven curtailments in the first half of the year.

Through the first nine months of the year, we are on pace to deliver another year of strong double-digit percentage Permian volume growth. We now expect adjusted EBITDA to be at least $6 billion in 2026, more than $1 billion higher than 2025, a more than 21% increase year over year. Looking ahead, we see volume growth on our Permian footprint in 2027 looking similar to 2026, and our visibility into existing customer activity and recent commercial wins support an expectation of years of double-digit percentage Permian volume growth, an exceptional growth profile given the scale that our Permian business has already reached. A significant contributor to that long-term outlook is our recently expanded relationship with ExxonMobil.

In August we announced new 20-year fee-based integrated agreements for gathering and processing and downstream services with Exxon supported by significant acreage dedications in the Delaware and Midland basins. These agreements reflect our proven execution capabilities, expansive integrated footprint, and strong operational reliability. This commercial success is additive to our outlook and extends the duration of Targa’s growth. Our focus at Targa is consistent: to safely deliver industry-leading operating performance to our customers, use that track record to win new contracts with existing and new customers, execute on our major projects underway, and support our customers across the value chain. Executing on these priorities is driving Targa’s next transformation. As our major projects in progress come online, we expect to emerge as an even larger, more integrated company capable of delivering compelling growth with significant and growing free cash flow.

We now have more than 3,700 employees at Targa, and before I turn the call over to Jen, I want to thank all of them for what they do every day. We have talked this morning about record volumes, about our growth, and continued execution, and we are proud of those accomplishments. But none of those records matter if we are not operating safely. Safety has to come first in every decision we make and every task we perform every single day. Nothing we accomplish is more important than making sure everyone goes home safely at the end of each day.

Lastly, I want to briefly highlight the leadership changes that we were excited to announce in August, which added experience and depth to our team, positioning us well for future growth. On September 1st, Brent Seacrest joined Targa as President, Logistics and Transportation. Brent brings more than 20 years of midstream experience and adds depth to Targa’s leadership team. In the past several weeks, Brent has already brought a lot of thoughtful leadership and perspective, and we are very pleased to have him on the team.

Also, on September 1st, Ben Brandstetter was appointed Targa’s Chief Financial Officer. Ben has been at Targa for nearly 10 years leading different functions across the organization and will continue to provide strategic leadership across our finance team. Lastly, Will Byers announced his retirement after a 30-year career. We thank Will for his contributions to Targa and wish him well in his retirement. Jen.

Jen Neal (President)

Thanks, Matt. Good morning, everyone. Third quarter Permian volumes were a record 7.5 billion cubic feet per day, up approximately 5% from the second quarter and 14% from a year ago. Our year-to-date Permian volumes have increased 13% year over year, which is pretty remarkable given the overall Permian Basin has increased approximately 7% year over year, highlighting our track record over the past many years of outperforming the overall basin. With new Permian natural gas egress capacity online, Waha prices improved meaningfully during the third quarter.

As a result, the price-driven curtailments we saw from some producers in the second quarter returned to our system across the third quarter. Activity behind our assets remains strong, supporting continued momentum into 2027 and beyond. We have also seen higher NGL prices given strong domestic and global demand. With recent natural gas prices at Waha around $1.50 per MMBtu and our average NGL barrel north of a dollar per gallon, we expect modest margin above fee floors in the fourth quarter and may benefit from some commodity price tailwinds in 2027.

Meeting the growth we are seeing from our customers requires disciplined execution across our integrated system, and we are focused on several important years of project delivery. For Targa in the Permian Delaware, our Copperhead plant is currently in startup ahead of schedule, and our Yeti and Yeti 2 plants are now expected to start in the second quarter of 2027 and the third quarter of 2027, both ahead of schedule. Our recent commercial success supports three new Delaware natural gas processing plants, Wrangler, Ranger, and Ranger 2.

Together these plants will provide much needed Delaware Basin capacity when online in the second quarter of 2028. We are also moving forward with ordering long-lead items for our next two processing plants in the Permian Delaware and are evaluating the timing and location for these next plants. In the Permian Midland, the addition of East Driver in the second quarter of 2026 gave us much needed capacity, and we are now moving forward with long-lead items for our next plant in the Permian Midland.

These long-lead orders in both the Midland and the Delaware give us great visibility to our next three plants across the Permian Basin. We are evaluating the timing and expect these plants will likely be needed in 2028 or early 2029. We also continue to execute on our residue natural gas strategy, adding intra-basin connectivity across our Permian footprint. Our Bull Run Extension residue pipeline was placed in service early in the fourth quarter ahead of schedule. Our Buffalo Run, Forza, and Bull Run 2 projects remain on track and will further add natural gas connectivity across our system and expand our producer customers’ access to multiple premium markets.

Blackcomb and Traverse, two natural gas pipelines in which we have an equity interest, remain on track for the fourth quarter of 2026 and mid-2027, contributing to continued improving natural gas egress in the Permian for the near to medium term. Shifting to Logistics and Transportation, Permian growth continues to flow through our integrated footprint, contributing to record NGL transportation volumes of 1.17 million barrels per day and record fractionation volumes of 1.26 million barrels per day. Our LPG export loadings averaged 13.7 million barrels per month during the third quarter, an increase of 10% year over year. While below the record second quarter level, loaded volumes were our third-highest quarter ever, again demonstrating Targa’s ability to respond quickly to changing global demand for U.S. propane and butane to support our customers.

Against a backdrop of continued supply disruption in the Middle East, our commercial teams have also added to our portfolio of long-term contracts. The growth outlook we see behind our Permian system will create meaningful incremental supply of NGLs, and we have several key downstream projects underway. Our Train 12 NGL fractionator recently commenced operations in the fourth quarter, ahead of schedule and much needed. Train 13 remains on track for the first quarter of 2028, and we expect it will be fully utilized when online given our Permian plant additions currently underway. Today we announced that we are moving forward with our 14th fractionation train at Mont Belvieu, which we expect will begin operations in the first quarter of 2029.

Once Train 14 is complete, Targa will have operated fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu of approximately 1.8 million barrels per day. Speedway, the large expansion of our NGL transportation system connecting our Permian G&P position to our leading Mont Belvieu fractionation footprint, remains on track for the third quarter of 2027. Our existing NGL transportation system has effectively been operating at capacity since Speedway was announced. Continued volume growth reinforces our capital-efficient approach, with increasing NGL supply from our own G&P systems expected to baseload Speedway when it is completed.

Our large LPG export expansion, which will increase our export capacity to around 19 million barrels per month, will be much needed and remains on track for the third quarter of 2027. Our wellhead-to-water strategy is translating growing Permian production into attractive opportunities across our integrated system. With the projects underway and our recent commercial wins, we believe Targa is exceptionally well positioned to continue delivering for customers and shareholders. I am incredibly proud of Targa’s employees and what our teams are accomplishing across the organization. The cross-functional execution behind our commercial success, the projects we are bringing online, and the record volumes we are handling is exceptional.

I will now turn the call over to Ben to discuss our financial results and outlook in more detail. Ben.

Ben Brandstetter (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Jen. Targa’s reported adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $1.5 billion, 6% lower than the second quarter. The benefits of record volumes across Permian G&P, NGL transportation and fractionation were offset by lower marketing and optimization opportunities and lower LPG exports. As Matt noted, based on our performance in the first nine months, we now expect full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be at least $6 billion, representing growth of more than 21% over 2025.

To support customer growth, including our new agreements with Exxon Mobil, we announced three Delaware plants and Bull Run Two in August and increased our 2026 growth capital outlook to approximately $5 billion. This outlook also contemplates the projects we announced today, and we continue to estimate 2026 net maintenance capital spending of $250 million. We are currently working through our plan for 2027, and with our major growth capital projects underway, plus the visibility to long-lead items for our next two Delaware plants and our next Midland plant, 2027 capital is likely to remain elevated with these investments expected to generate attractive returns.

We continue to have visibility to a meaningful profile of growing free cash flow in 2028 as a number of our larger growth capital projects come online. At the end of the third quarter we had $2.9 billion of available liquidity and our pro forma consolidated leverage ratio was approximately 3.4 times, well within our long-term leverage ratio target of three to four times. Turning to capital allocation, our priorities remain consistent: maintain our strong investment-grade balance sheet, continue to invest in high-returning integrated projects, and return an increasing amount of capital to our shareholders. In October, we declared a third quarter common dividend of $1.25 per share, which is a 25% increase relative to the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, today we announced our intention to recommend to Targa’s Board of Directors a 20% increase to our annual common dividend in 2027 to $6 per share.

Through the first nine months of the year, we opportunistically repurchased approximately $187 million in common stock at an average price of approximately $261 per share. Despite completing a bolt-on acquisition early in ’26 and funding a substantial organic investment program, we have remained active in repurchasing shares. Buybacks continue to complement dividend growth and organic investment as part of our all-of-the-above capital allocation strategy.

With record operating performance, a visible growth portfolio and significant financial flexibility, Targa remains on track for another record year and we remain well positioned to continue to create long-term shareholder value. And with that I will turn the call back over to Tristan.

Tristan Richardson (Vice President – Investor Relations and Fundamentals)

Thanks, Ben. For the Q&A session, we ask that you limit to one question and one follow-up and re-enter the queue if you have additional questions. Operator.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment while we compile our Q&A roster. Our first question is going to come from the line of Jeremy Tonet with J.P. Morgan Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet (Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Good morning.

Tristan Richardson (Vice President – Investor Relations and Fundamentals)

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet (Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Brent, welcome. Excited to have you on the call. Maybe just kicking off here, we’re starting to hear a bit more about new benches in the Permian, the Woodford, Barnett here, and just wondering, I guess, if you could share any thoughts on what you’re seeing and what you think this could mean to Targa over time.

Jen Neal (President)

Morning Jeremy, this is Jen. I think that it’s exciting. As we’ve gone across the last several quarters, I think publicly you’ve heard more and more producers speak with confidence about the ability to complete the Woodford and the Barnett zones and have good results. And I think we are seeing some of those results on our system, which is great from our perspective. A lot of that I believe we would characterize as upside going forward. So I wouldn’t say that that’s something that is well enough understood yet that we have a lot factored into Targa’s growth outlook moving forward over next year and the next several years.

But certainly everything that we’re seeing so far indicates that there is a lot of hydrocarbons that can be produced in those zones and producers are having good results and are investing more in trying to prove out both the Woodford and the Barnett and it really kind of go across the whole basin. So I think we’ve got a lot of optimism that there is going to be a lot of incremental upside to the potential deeper zones that aren’t contemplated in forecast right now.

Jeremy Tonet (Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Got it. That’s helpful. Thank you for that. And was just wondering if you might be able to provide a bit more kind of outlook on the longer term post the Exxon deal here. Very meaningful for the company going forward. Does this kind of change, I guess, the cadence of processing plant additions we might expect, and how does this impact 2027 as well? Seems like you guys are primed for double-digit growth again.

Matt Meloy (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Hey Jeremy. We just continue to be very excited about our prospects. We’re seeing really strong activity from our producers in both the Midland and the Delaware basins. We’re seeing more growth across the Delaware with just really strong results. When you look at the year-over-year growth rate, there’s, you know, we have a broad set of customers across both basins. We view this Exxon announcement, the recently announced 20-year agreements on both G&P and downstream with Exxon, as really additive to a really strong growth rate that we already had.

And so that’s why when we look at ’27, we see that growth being kind of similar to where we shake out here in ’26, which is a very strong growth rate. And then that also gives us the confidence to say we see multiple years of double-digit, at least double-digit Permian growth, which just sets us up very well.

Jeremy Tonet (Analyst at J.P. Morgan)

Got it. Sounds great. I’ll leave it there. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Spiro Dounis with Citi. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Spiro Dounis (Analyst at Citi)

Thanks, operator. Morning, everybody. Maybe want to pick up on that last question, but perhaps ask from a different perspective and hone in on the gas egress that’s coming. Obviously been topical again just given all the project announcements. So just want to get your take on the 15 Bcf a day or so of egress, how that translates into G&P growth. I believe your market share in the basin is about a third, implies you get about 5 Bcf of that, which would imply another seven plants beyond what you’ve announced and ordered.

So maybe I’m oversimplifying here a little bit, but just curious what you think that means for G&P growth.

Jen Neal (President)

Morning Spiro, this is Jen. I think from our perspective, anything that is supportive of producer ability to get to markets and benefit from a higher Waha price at the end of the day benefits us. So I think that we’ve been very pleased to see the announcements that have been made in terms of long-term natural gas pipeline egress and what that will mean for the basin. We’re also, I think, doing a really good job of utilizing our intra-basin infrastructure on the residue side to aggregate volumes to benefit our producers as we move forward over the next several years as well.

So I think that that’s really just providing what I’d characterize as a supportive backdrop to just continued strong producer activity levels. Obviously at Targa, we’ve got a lot going on. We’re adding two plants in 2027 and then we’ve got five plants that we’re currently in progress building right now that will be added in 2028. And then, of course, this morning indicated long-lead items are being ordered for our next Midland plant and two Delaware plants after that, which we think we’ll need in 2028 or early 2029. So clearly for us, a lot of term volume growth is expected on our assets and I think a lot of the egress projects that are underway will support those projects as well, which is great.

Longer term, I think we’ve got a ton of visibility to a lot of growth. Mac said in his scripted remarks that we’ve got years of double-digit growth that we’ve got visibility to. I think the Exxon announcement provided a lot of visibility to the sustainability or the durability of our growth that we’ve got going forward. So we really just feel like we’re sitting in an exceptional position at Targa to continue to deliver value for our shareholders by doing what we’re very good at, which is building plants in the Permian, bringing incremental volumes into our system, then moving them through that integrated system, and the incremental third-party egress pipes will help all of that be facilitated.

Spiro Dounis (Analyst at Citi)

Got it. That’s great color, Jen. Thank you. Second one, maybe just going to that Exxon deal. Curious, since that was announced, has there been a change in discussions with your other customers on how they approach future growth plans with you? It seems like E&Ps more broadly just have a lot more visibility than they used to. They’re obviously signing up for a lot more firm transport than they have in the past, longer out. So is that deal something we could see repeated with others?

Maybe not to the same scale, but something that does continue to create more visibility for you guys?

Jen Neal (President)

I think anytime there’s a deal like that that’s announced, it gives everybody on both sides of the table the opportunity to look at what else could be considered and see if it could be a fit for them. Each producer has their own individual situation, their own set of contracts. But of course we pride ourselves on commercially trying to be as commercial, as strategic, as flexible as possible, and working to satisfy whatever it is that our producer customers need the most and are focused on the most and then delivering for them.

So I think from our perspective, it’s just another really nice data point out there of what else we could be thinking about. And then, of course, the flavor of contracts that we have with producers are sort of all across the board, again, us trying to work as best as we can to align with our producers to really satisfy what it is that they need most out of their midstream partners.

Spiro Dounis (Analyst at Citi)

Got it. That’s great. I’ll leave it there. Thanks, everyone.

Tristan Richardson (Vice President – Investor Relations and Fundamentals)

Thanks, Spiro.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question will come from Theresa Chin with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Theresa Chin (Analyst at Barclays)

Good morning. Congratulations to Brent, Ben and Will on these professional and personal milestones. I actually wanted to turn to the downstream business for a minute. With disruptions at several competing LPG export facilities, including Freeport Nederland, what are you seeing in terms of incremental demand for your export capacity? Have the outages created opportunities to capture some spot cargoes above normal or optimization margins? How meaningful could this upside be?

Jen Neal (President)

Good morning, Theresa. This is Jen. I think from our perspective, it’s been an exceptional year on the LPG export side. Record volumes in the second quarter, third quarter volumes down a little bit, frankly, because in the second quarter we were able to move a lot of incremental butane across our dock for our customers, which was great. But even the third quarter being a little bit down sequentially, still our third highest quarter ever. And you can expect that the fourth quarter is going to be very, very strong as well.

So I think the dynamics that are playing out for a variety of reasons are really working in our favor both short term and then really medium and longer term. When you think about contracting, I think shorter term one, we’re very well contracted. So what our team is doing is trying to figure out how we can move any incremental vessel across our facility. And hats off to our guys because they’re doing a great job of trying to work through that. We’ll have to see how the fourth quarter and the first quarter plays out.

Of course, fog sometimes becomes a little bit of an issue in the ship channel and you can have day or multi-day disruptions, but we’re sitting in a great spot to really continue to help our customers by moving increasing volumes across our dock. And then of course, with our big expansion, expansion that comes online in the third quarter of 2027, and all the visibility that our customers and potential customers have to increasing supply in the Targa system from all of our G&P expansions underway, we’re just sitting in a really good spot on the LPG export side to continue to be an important player in exporting propane and butanes to international markets.

Theresa Chin (Analyst at Barclays)

Thank you. And looking towards the full chain economics for your downstream customers and the industrial users on the other end. With higher contract LPG prices, raising the replacement cost for Asian buyers of Middle Eastern supply, and increasing the relative attractiveness of U.S. molecules, how do you see the market balancing stronger replacement economics against buyers’ ability to absorb further price increases, understanding that the volumes on your system will continue to flow as those NGL barrels have to be price-clear through cycles?

But near term, do you think there’s a point at which we test the inflection point of demand elasticity for LPGs?

Jen Neal (President)

There’s a lot there, Theresa. I guess I would say from our perspective, what we see is really strong demand for propane and butane across our dock. And we’re seeing it not only in the short term, but also as we’re looking at multi-year contracts. We see that continuing. With the supply disruptions, the Gulf Coast is just going to be more advantaged. Now when prices move up, could that cause some other, you know, pricing out of some incremental demand? Perhaps. But I think as our system, as we look through our supply from our gathering and processing through our transport, frac, we’re exporting the supply across our dock. And the LPGs coming from the U.S. are going to be priced to move across our dock. And so whether that’s in the terminal fee or whether that’s in the nominal price, it will depend on who captures those economics.

But our volumes are going to move across our dock and we’re just seeing really strong incremental demand at this point for LPGs. And so we just think it’s going to be just some tailwinds for that business for a while.

Theresa Chin (Analyst at Barclays)

Thank you.

Jen Neal (President)

Thanks, Theresa.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from the line of Keith Stanley with Wolfe Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Keith Stanley (Analyst at Wolfe Research)

Hi, good morning. Wanted to start on the fee floor contracts. Can you remind us, is that solely for the Midland assets? Any sense of how much of the Midland assets it applies to and any way to think about how to track this from a commodity mix perspective, recognizing the contracts vary a bit?

Ben Brandstetter (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. Keith, most of the fee floors that we have are on the Midland business. I don’t know if I want to say exclusively, but it’s the lion’s share. The majority are in the Permian Midland side of the business there. Yeah. And then mix, you know, we have different, you know, we still have some fee based, some hybrid, but I would say likely the majority of the contracts on the Permian Midland side are the POP with the fee floor. And then I said in my scripted remarks, Keith, that we expect a little bit of, call it modest margin in the fourth quarter from fee floors given where prices have rallied to, particularly on the NGL side, which hopefully will provide us with some momentum heading into 2027, particularly when we think about maybe early 2027. While there’s significant capacity on the egress side to continue to get residue volumes out of the Permian, hopefully we might see some nice tailwinds in terms of incremental margin above fee floors heading into 2027 as well.

Keith Stanley (Analyst at Wolfe Research)

Got it. Thanks for that. Second question, the two new Delaware plants you’re ordering the long-lead items for, should we think of that as part of the previously communicated five additional plants that you would be building around the Exxon area or are the two plants you’re ordering long-lead items kind of separate from that Exxon area?

Jen Neal (President)

I think at the end of the day it’s going to be pretty hard to separate going forward what are Exxon plants versus plants for our very diversified suite of other customers in the Delaware, Keith. And so I’d say that this will be a mix. Right when we made the Exxon announcement in the middle of August, we announced that we were moving forward with three plants. That was largely to make sure that we are positioned to handle Exxon’s growth when those come online in the second quarter of 2028.

As we think about incremental plants from there — even in that initial press release related to Exxon, we described as five more plants likely to help us process growth in the area — so again, trying to sort of broaden out from just being Exxon. And then of course in terms of actual volumes running through facilities, those will be a mix of producers as well. So I’d say that this is really a combination in terms of the long-lead items that we’re ordering for the next two Delaware plants.

Keith Stanley (Analyst at Wolfe Research)

Thank you.

Jen Neal (President)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is going to come from the line of Julien Dumoulin-Smith with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew (Analyst at Jefferies)

Hi, good morning. This is Andrew on for Julian, and thanks for taking a question and congrats on the new team here. Maybe the first one on my end is, you know, given what we’re seeing, a lot stronger growth from the processing side of the business, can you maybe speak to what is your latest expectation around potentially needing a new NGL pipe, you know, in the early 2030s, which then could relate some capex kind of later on this decade as well? Thank you.

Jen Neal (President)

Morning Andrew, this is Jen. I think the visibility that we have to Speedway being a home run project is really exceptionally strong. When we announce Speedway, it’s a million barrel a day pipe, but we announced initial capacity of 500,000 barrels a day, and then we can put pumps in as volumes increase ratably over time to get it up to a million barrels a day in a very capital efficient manner. We’ve now announced, including the plant that we announced when we announced Speedway, 10 processing plants.

So really just again, a lot of good visibility to growth. Of course, we’ve also had increasing volumes on our system ahead of those incremental plants coming online too that are additive to the outlook for Speedway. We have already ordered incremental pumps to put into Speedway to help increase that capacity as we think about the visibility that we have to a very strong volume growth outlook. So ultimately, I think Speedway gives us a lot of operating leverage. And then it’ll just be what’s the cadence of growth in the Permian and the cadence of growth of Permian volumes on our system and what will that mean in terms of how quickly we’re able to fill up a million barrel per day pipe, which if we’re able to fill that up more quickly than anybody is anticipating, that is going to be one great outcome for Targa Resources and our shareholders.

And then of course we’ll turn to similar decisions that we were making ahead of announcing Speedway, which is, is there available other third-party transport on the NGL side that we can potentially leverage to be capital efficient as we think about that next incremental decision. So ultimately it’s going to be the cadence of growth that will dictate when we will need another pipe. But we’re really excited about Speedway, very much looking forward to that coming online in the third quarter of 2027.

But that will provide us with some operating leverage as we ramp up to that million barrels per day over time.

Andrew (Analyst at Jefferies)

No, sounds good. This is very clear. And maybe the second question I have, just to kind of go into the details of the Exxon deal a bit more. Can you maybe kind of speak to the margin side of the profile? Obviously a very strong commercial win. Does that kind of require any concession on a fee basis kind of across the G&P and T&F integrated portfolio? And how does the margin on the volume itself compare against your current portfolio? Thank you.

Jen Neal (President)

Yeah, sure. Good question. Look, Exxon, there’s a lot of volumes associated with that contract and Exxon does a very good job of negotiating their position and drove a hard bargain with us. So we had to get— it was a competitive process and so we had to be competitive on our pricing as well as just our other terms. But what we offer is, in our view, better runtime reliability, which allows us to provide other value to Exxon that perhaps other gathering processors can’t. And so we think the deal that we struck with Exxon, while it was a competitive process, still generates attractive returns for Targa Resources on our capital investment and it’ll be a good deal for TRGP shareholders.

Andrew (Analyst at Jefferies)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question is going to come from the line of John Mackay with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

John Mackay (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Hey team, thank you for the time. Wondered if I could just take the kind of multiple years of double-digit growth, and I think you talked a lot about your level of confidence in that. Is there a way you could tie that into your views around multi-year EBITDA growth from here? I know you don’t typically point to multiple years on that front, but the volume side or the volume conviction feels pretty high. So anything there would be interesting.

Jen Neal (President)

Good morning, John, this is Jen. I’d just say that we have a really strong outlook really across the board. So when you think about the incremental Permian plants that we’re adding, the visibility to years of double-digit Permian growth and what that’s going to mean in terms of moving volumes through the rest of our integrated system, we clearly have a very strong EBITDA growth outlook as well. We’re in the middle of working through our planning process, as Ben mentioned in his scripted remarks.

So February will come out with our formal guidance for 2027. But at this point in time I think we’re just comfortable saying that we’ve got a really strong outlook and we are very excited, and it’s largely driven by bringing those incremental volumes in on the gathering and processing side, which we think we’ve given you all pretty good visibility to, given some of our comments, as well as the major projects that we have underway, plus the incremental long leads that we’re ordering for the next few plants.

So hopefully there are enough breadcrumbs there on the volume side to help you build up that our outlook on the EBITDA side is really strong as well. I think we’ve consistently talked about the fact that for us a huge differentiator in who can be successful on the LPG export side is who has the supply in their system available for exports. Given the volumes we already have, plus again the visibility to volume growth that we have, I think we’ve got great visibility to a lot of increasing supply of propane and butanes in our system. And that’s going to put us in an exceptional position when we think about that export expansion that comes online in the third quarter of 2027.

Beyond that expansion, which takes us up to almost 19 million barrels per month, and hopefully our team will continue to do what they’re very good at, which is get a little bit more out of each asset. So maybe we’ll be able to move a little bit more than that. I think as we move forward beyond that expansion, it’ll really be looking at the supply that we have in our system. The expansions that we’ve got on the fractionation side — we’ve got train 12 just came online full.

Very grateful to the team that brought that up and online early. That’s performing exceptionally well for us. Then we’ve got train 13 coming online first quarter 2028, just announced train 14. So all of the incremental frac expansions that indicate that we’ll have more propane and butane in our system is part of what goes into our thinking about, therefore, what can we do on the other side of the water in terms of being comfortable contracting long-term supply.

So I think we’ve got a really strong outlook on the LPG export side. But that next expansion beyond the 19 million barrels will really be based on bringing incremental volumes into our footprint based on the cadence of frac adds that we have. And that’s why I think we’ve been very consistent in saying Speedway gives us a lot of operating leverage on the NGL transportation side. We believe that this LPG export expansion to 19 million barrels per month also gives us a lot of operating leverage on the LPG export side.

Matt Meloy (Chief Executive Officer)

Just to add on to that too, what is nice, we do have the capabilities to expand further when it’s needed on the export side. So with all the infrastructure Jen talked about coming online, to the extent we need more LPG export capacity beyond this one coming on mid next year, we have the ability to do that and it’ll be more efficient. So the expansion now we’re putting in oversizing a pipeline and putting in refrigeration. The next expansion we’ll just need to add refrigeration.

So it’ll be, give or take, half the cost and get a similar amount of capacity adds.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jason Gableman with TD Cowen. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jason Gableman (Analyst at TD Cowen)

Yeah. Hey. Morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to go back to the long-term double-digit Permian growth. Does that visibility extend into next decade and at what oil price do you think you would need to revise that outlook?

Matt Meloy (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I guess Jen, we can both hit this one. I mean I think we said multi years of growth. You know what we’ve done, we do a five-year plan, we have strong growth and then as you get into the out years it usually tails off some. But we have a really good commercial team and we keep adding in incremental volumes to that plan. So I’d expect as we move a year forward or two years forward, we can kind of keep pushing out and extending that growth rate even longer.

So I think what we’re comfortable saying now is we see multi years, we’ll see how that develops. And I think what’s great about our position now is we’re not seeing a lot of variability in production because oil’s at 90 or 80 or 70, or even 60. Our producers are continuing to drill and continuing to remain active on our system kind of across various different commodity price environments. So that’s what gives us the confidence to say multiple years of double-digit growth. It’s not tied to, we necessarily need oil to be at X price. We see it across multiple different commodity prices.

We think we’ll still be able to deliver that. Now obviously at higher prices — if you’re at $90 — we do see some of the smaller producers ramping up and some incremental activity. And so sure, it’s going to be perhaps a bit higher at higher commodity prices, but we think we have pretty robust growth across multiple commodity price environments.

Jason Gableman (Analyst at TD Cowen)

Great, thanks for that color. My follow-up is on the acceleration of some of your plants and it seems like you’re making good progress on the construction. So just trying to understand if there’s something kind of more structural that’s enabling you to accelerate the startup timelines or is it just some conservatism baked into the initial plans? And do you expect the plants to still come online full even though they have been accelerated a bit?

Jen Neal (President)

This is Jen. Jason, I’d say that our engineering team, and then working with our operations team on handoff of new assets, does just a phenomenal job. I think we do forecast with a little bit of conservatism, probably especially here recently over the last, call it, 12 months or so, given we have seen lead times for certain elements of what we are building — they’re just taking longer to get certain infrastructure to site. So I think that’s informed some of what I’d call some conservatism.

So I wouldn’t say that there’s anything structural that we are accelerating into. Can you get it online a week faster or a month faster or things like that? I think this is just the natural progression of a team that is very good at building plants in the Permian, continuing to be able to figure out ways to do it a little bit quicker as we announce each plant. And then again, I think it just has to do with the fact that we’ve been able to get the construction materials that we need when we need them and everything else has lined up well, which is why I think we’ve been comfortable now saying that some of our plants are going to come online a little bit earlier.

And I know you didn’t ask about it, but on the downstream side, it’s the same thing on frac train 12. The team there on both the engineering side and then handing it off to operations, working together to get train 12 on more quickly there. I’d say that was the result of some creativity and some thinking about what could we do differently to maybe get train 12 online a little bit quicker. And so kudos, hats off to that team that was successful doing that because getting train 12 online in this market is, I think, a big advantage for Targa.

Jason Gableman (Analyst at TD Cowen)

Great. Thanks for the time.

Jen Neal (President)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our last question will come from the line of Brandon Bingham with Scotiabank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brandon Bingham (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Wanted to maybe go back to the topic of secondary bench development and try to frame it up a little differently here. As you look at maybe what’s being incorporated into 2027 plans or what you’re hearing from your producer customers, how does that compare versus maybe at the beginning of this year? What is the evolution of sentiment there and what does that maybe look like moving forward?

Jen Neal (President)

This is Jen, I’ll start. I’d say that from our perspective, it’s been pretty consistent as we’ve moved across the year in terms of what producers were expecting to drill and complete this year and the visibility that we have to next year. I wouldn’t say that we have seen a ton change. Now, of course, we’ve added incremental contracts and that’s part of what has changed our complexion of growth when we think about next year and the years after. But I’d say that we haven’t seen producers materially change their drilling plans for 2027 around development of deeper benches.

I’d say that what we’ve seen so far is more additional wells being added to the schedule. I wouldn’t say in a very large magnitude way. On our footprint we’re definitely seeing some producers that are drilling deeper, but it’s largely consistent drilling plans with what we’d heard about earlier this year with some additive development. Which again is why we largely are not forecasting a lot of Barnett and Woodford development in our forward outlook, frankly, just because we don’t have the visibility yet to it.

But all the early results we’re seeing is that that will absolutely be upside as we move forward over the next several years, given the success that producers are having both on our system and elsewhere in the basin.

Brandon Bingham (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Okay, great. Very helpful. Thank you. And then maybe just quickly turning to the dividend framework. Very nice increase for next year. How should we think about dividend growth moving forward? And maybe how do you view that as opposed to share repurchases or just how it fits into the total capital allocation plan?

Ben Brandstetter (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, Brandon, this is Ben. I just go back to what we said in the script, which is our priorities around capital allocation remain unchanged. We want to maintain a strong investment-grade balance sheet, invest in high-return integrated projects and return increasing amounts of capital to our shareholders. I think this year is a perfect example of why we like to remain flexible and be able to create value for our shareholders, in that we’ve repurchased shares, we closed a bolt-on acquisition, we’ve invested significantly in organic growth, and we’ve increased our dividend 25% this year and, like we mentioned, guided to requesting a 20% increase from our board for 2027.

So we like that framework. We think it’s worked really well over the last few years. As we grow and as we continue into 2028 and continue to point to that free cash flow and growing free cash flow inflection in the business, despite all of the capital we’re spending and the Exxon deal, we still see that exciting free cash flow inflection. We will just have even more flexibility and the ability to lean into all those levers. And it won’t be formulaic, but it’ll be the levers that create the most value at the time for our shareholders.

Brandon Bingham (Analyst at Scotiabank)

Okay, makes sense. Thank you.

Ben Brandstetter (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, thank you,

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I would now like to hand the conference back over to Tristan Richardson for closing remarks.

Tristan Richardson (Vice President – Investor Relations and Fundamentals)

Thanks to everyone for joining the call this morning, and we appreciate your interest in Targa Resources.

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect, please.

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