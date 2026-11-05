Graham Q2 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

Stock market chart with green candlesticks going up | Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Graham(NYSE:GHM) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1776499&tp_key=5c6ed9fee6

Summary

Graham’s second quarter fiscal 2027 revenue increased 6% to $69.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising 64% to $10.3 million, indicating a margin of 14.8%.

The company reported a record backlog of $561 million, driven by strong demand in defense and space sectors, and the successful integration of FlackTek.

Gross margin improved significantly to 28.2%, attributed to better execution, a favorable mix, and contributions from FlackTek.

Key strategic initiatives include the expansion of capacity with a new facility in Arvada, Colorado, and ongoing integration of FlackTek to enhance business results.

Graham reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, expecting revenue between $285 million and $295 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $40 million.

The defense sector, representing 66% of sales, saw a 12% revenue increase, while space revenue surged 59%, reflecting strong program ramp-ups.

Management highlighted operational improvements and strategic investments in technology and processes, aiming for 8% to 10% organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of 14% to 16% by fiscal 2029.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Should anyone require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Cook, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tom Cook (Investor Relations)

Thank you, Sachi, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Graham’s second quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call. With me on the call today are Matt Malone, President and CEO, and Chris Thome, Chief Financial Officer. This morning we released our second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results. Our earnings release and accompanying presentation to today’s call are available on our website at ir.grahamcorp.com. You should be aware that we may make forward-looking statements during the formal discussion as well as during the Q and A session. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release as well as with other documents that are filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You can find these documents on our website or at sec.gov. During today’s call we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. However, you should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today’s release and slides. We also use key performance indicators to help gauge the progress and performance of the company.

These key performance metrics are ROIC, orders, backlog and book-to-bill ratio. These are operational measures and a quantitative reconciliation of each is not required or provided. You can find a disclaimer regarding our use of KPIs at the back of today’s presentation. So with that, if you’ll please advance to slide three, I’ll turn the call over to Matt to begin. Matt

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us to review our second quarter fiscal 2027 results. We have continued to execute on our strategic priorities with growth in defense and space, significant improvement in profitability, another quarter of record backlog, and continued momentum in our FlackTek business. Second quarter revenue was $69.8 million, up 6% from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to $10.3 million, representing a margin of 14.8%.

Orders totaled $73.7 million and backlog reached a record $561 million. This performance reflects the sustained demand for our mission-critical technologies, the contributions of FlackTek, and better execution across our entire business platform. We are excited by the improvement in profitability while we continue to invest in our people, processes, and technology. Operational improvements on new and existing programs, a more favorable mix in defense and space work, and the addition of FlackTek are all additive to our results.

Program mix and the timing of material receipts also affect our margins, and Chris will discuss those factors in more detail in a few minutes. The investments we have made across our organization to support capacity, automation, testing, and systems are increasingly supporting the business. FlackTek’s integration is translating into stronger results, and we completed our first customer test at our new cryogenic test facility this quarter. We also broke ground on our new Arvada facility in Colorado to support our continued growth. Based on our first half performance and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2027 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

We have also increased our gross margin outlook to reflect better execution and mix. We remain focused on our three-year framework that we outlined at our June Investor Day targeting 8% to 10% organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of 14% to 16% by fiscal 2029. This quarter demonstrates progress towards those objectives as we work towards becoming a top quartile performer over time. Turning to our markets on Slide 4 and starting with defense, revenue increased 12% from the prior-year quarter and represented 66% of total sales. Growth reflected project milestone timing, new programs, expansion of existing programs, and the addition of FlackTek, partially offset by the approximately $10 million lower in material receipts than the prior year’s quarter. Defense orders were up $41.8 million and defense backlog increased 10% from a year ago.

Our primary naval positions include the Columbia and Virginia class submarine programs and the Mark 48 Mod 7 heavyweight torpedo, which are both bipartisan supported. We also supply the Mark 19 Mod 2 air turbine pump assemblies to support submarines fleet spares. These positions give us exposure to both new production and the reoccurring requirements of the installed fleet. Additionally, our thermal management and cooling technologies position us well for growth in radar and directed energy platforms, where we are seeing continued progress from development towards production.

These systems are becoming increasingly more important as war is reshaped by proliferation of drones and other new technologies. From a margin perspective, we are seeing the benefits of operational excellence and a more profitable mix of work. Better execution on existing programs, together with pricing discipline on new opportunities, supports our long-term margin goals. Before turning to space, I want to spend a minute discussing the defense budget and framing Graham’s interplay. The vast majority of our programs we support have requirements that excel and extend well beyond any individual budget or political cycle. Shipbuilding, for example, is a multi-decade cycle with strong bipartisan support and one where America’s adversaries are making strides ahead of the United States. We have appropriations and, while funding timing still matters, the multi-year nature of these programs provides visibility as we plan capacity and investments alongside our customers.

Our defense backlog is 85% funded and we are excited about the continued momentum. Moving to space, growth continues to build. Revenue increased 59% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting commercialization, higher launch cadences, the ramp of existing programs, and contributions from FlackTek. Orders were $10.6 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7 times. For the first half, space orders totaled $25 million, or 2 times sales, and the space backlog was up 108% from a year ago. As customers advance their programs, demand is growing for turbomachinery, cryogenic systems, pumps, and related technologies that we provide.

FlackTek adds advanced materials processing capabilities that broaden our participation in space and defense applications, including missiles. Our testing investments are also strengthening our offering. We successfully completed the first customer test at our new cryogenic facility in Florida this quarter, together with our liquid nitrogen testing capabilities in Colorado. This allows us to validate performance under demanding conditions and deliver fully tested solutions that is valuable to our customers as they work through qualification and scale production.

Turning to energy and process, revenue declined 17% from the prior-year quarter. Large capital projects remained soft amid global uncertainty and sales to customers outside the United States were lower. Growth in the new energy and contributions from FlackTek partially offset those pressures, and we continue to manage the business with that large project environment in mind. Aftermarket remains strong, an important opportunity across energy and process and defense combined.

Aftermarket sales were $8.6 million, down 3% from prior quarter, while orders increased 91% to $18.3 million. Sales remained at a high level, and the strength in our bookings supports future activity. With a more than $1 billion install base of Graham equipment around the world, we have a substantial group of customers who need ongoing maintenance, replacement parts, and performance improvements. Expanding that life cycle remains a key priority. In new energy, we continue to see opportunities in development programs supporting microreactors, small modular reactors, and other technologies.

These markets are still developing, and we will continue to pursue opportunities where our engineering capabilities can solve specific customer needs. Turning now to FlackTek, which I want to highlight and I am very excited about. The integration has gone exceptionally well, and that is showing up in the business results. Revenue increased to $9.5 million from $6.6 million in first quarter, and the business is contributing margins that are accretive to the portfolio. A key focus has been sales excellence. The team is following a more rigorous process to help customers understand the technology, validate its application, and move towards an order.

We are seeing the time from request for quotation to order shorten, alongside greater demand for larger machines and higher-value purchase orders. The key message is the shift towards production. As customers move from evaluating the technology to using it in production, the scale and the opportunity expand. That is why we remain particularly excited about the Mega platform and the potential to introduce FlackTek’s advanced materials processing technologies to the world.

FlackTek is also a useful example of how we approach material. We look for differentiated, engineer-led businesses with proprietary technology that can expand our addressable markets and create opportunities for profitable growth. Alongside our investments in technology such as xdot, our focus is on turning technical differentiation into commercial results. Turning to operational excellence on Slide 5, our focus continues to move from not only building capabilities but to getting more out of those capabilities as well. The Navy and X-ray facilities in Batavia, automated welding, expanded assembly and testing in Colorado, and the cryogenic testing facility in Florida give us a stronger base from which to serve our customers. We are also continuing to modernize our systems through our ERP initiatives.

The next step is to translate those capabilities into higher utilization, shortened cycle times, and improved throughput. The operational improvements contributing to this quarter’s gross margin are encouraging, and we see further opportunity as we repeat that execution across more programs. During the quarter, we broke ground on our new 30,000 square foot facility at our Arvada campus. This expansion is intended to support increasing demand and provide additional capacity for our turbomachinery applications.

It is an investment in our ability to execute the work ahead of us and support future growth. We continue to evaluate special capital projects against our 20% ROIC hurdle rate. Our focus is on investments that expand capacity, improve productivity, and strengthen differentiated capabilities. The change in our capital expenditure outlook reflects the timing of major projects, which Chris will discuss in more detail. These investments support the execution and visibility of our backlog, which increased 12% from a year ago and represents our seventh consecutive quarter of record backlog. Approximately 83% is in defense, with many programs extending over multiple years. Our year-to-date book-to-bill is 1.2 times, together with our active pipeline, which supports our confidence in the fiscal 2027 outlook and our longer-term framework. As we move into the second half, we will build on these opportunities in space and defense, expand aftermarket support, commercialize our proprietary technologies, and improve profitability through disciplined pricing.

We also remain selective as we pursue acquisitions that complement our organic growth strategy and offer attractive returns. The foundation we have built is contributing more meaningfully to our results. We are pleased with our progress through the first half of the fiscal year and recognize there is more work ahead as we continue improving execution and creating value for our customers and shareholders. I want to thank every one of our employees for their continued commitment to our customers and seeing our vision come to life.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Chris for a detailed review of our financial results and outlook.

Christopher J Thome (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Turning to our second quarter results, starting on Slide 6, we delivered another solid quarter with continued growth in defense and space, meaningful gross margin expansion, and strong cash generation. Results reflect the benefits of operational execution, the investments we have made to support our long-term growth strategy, and the acquisition of FlackTek. Second quarter revenue increased 6% to $69.8 million compared with $66 million in the prior-year period. FlackTek contributed $9.5 million of revenue during the quarter. Defense revenue increased 12% year over year, primarily driven by the timing of project milestones, new programs, and continued expansion of existing programs, along with the contributions from FlackTek.

This growth was partially offset by approximately $10 million of lower material receipts compared with the extraordinarily high level of the prior-year quarter. Defense represented 66% of quarterly sales. Space revenue increased 59% year over year and reflects the commercialization, accelerated launch cadences, and the ramp of existing programs, as well as the addition of FlackTek. Within Energy and Process, revenue decreased 17% from the prior-year period, reflecting softness in large capital project investments amid geopolitical uncertainty and lower sales to customers outside the United States, partially offset by growth in New Energy and FlackTek.

Aftermarket sales across Energy and Process and Defense were $8.6 million, down 3% year over year but remained at high levels. Turning to Slide 7, gross profit increased 38% to $19.7 million compared with $14.3 million in the prior-year period. Our gross margin expanded 650 basis points to 28.2% compared with 21.7% a year ago. This increase reflects operational improvements from the investments we have made, contributions from FlackTek, and a more favorable sales mix, particularly within Space and Defense. The comparison also benefited from lower material receipts in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 as compared to the prior year, which had lower margins.

Moving to Slide 8, selling, general and administrative expenses, including intangible amortization, increased $3.4 million, or 34%, compared with the prior-year period. Approximately $2.3 million of the increase reflected incremental SG&A associated with FlackTek, and acquisition and integration expenses contributed $0.7 million to the increase. We also continue to invest in our people, our processes, and our technology. These investments are expected to total approximately $2.5 million of incremental cost in fiscal 2027 to support future growth and accelerate commercialization.

These increases were partially offset by the end of the Barber-Nichols performance bonus in fiscal 2026. The prior-year quarter included $1.1 million of expense related to that bonus, with no corresponding expense in the current quarter. Net income increased 50% to $4.6 million compared with $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income per diluted share increased 39% to $0.39 compared with $0.28 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income increased 80% to $6.2 million compared with $3.4 million a year ago. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 68% to $0.52 compared with $0.31 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% to a record $10.3 million compared with $6.3 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 530 basis points to 14.8% from 9.5% a year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2027, revenue increased 16% to $141 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 45% to $19.1 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.5%. Overall, we are pleased with the improvement in profitability while continuing to invest to support future growth. Turning to Slide 9, orders totaled $73.7 million during the quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 times. For the first six months of fiscal 2027, our book-to-bill ratio was 1.2 times, and our pipeline of opportunities remains strong. With that said, orders can be lumpy given the nature of our business, particularly large capital projects and multi-year defense orders. Defense orders totaled $41.8 million in the quarter. As Matt discussed earlier, the vast majority of the programs we support have requirements that extend well beyond any individual budget or political cycle.

Shipbuilding is a multi-decade cycle with strong bipartisan support. While funding timing can be impacted, the multi-year nature of these programs provides visibility as we plan capacity and investments alongside our customers. Our defense backlog is 85% funded, and we are excited about the continued momentum. Space orders were $10.6 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7 times for the quarter. For the first half of fiscal 2027, space orders totaled $25 million, or two times.

Aftermarket orders across Defense and Energy and Process increased 91% to $18.3 million. And finally, our FlackTek business continues to build momentum, as book-to-bill was 1.3 times for the first half of the year. Backlog reached another record of $561 million, up 12% from the prior-year period, marking our seventh consecutive quarter of record backlog. Defense backlog increased 10%, and Space backlog increased 108% from a year ago. Defense represented approximately 83% of backlog at quarter end. We currently expect approximately 30% to 35% of quarter-end backlog to convert to revenue within the next 12 months, and another 20% to 25% within one to two years, and the remainder beyond two years.

This backlog continues to provide meaningful visibility into future revenue. Turning to Slide 10, our balance sheet remains strong and provides significant flexibility to support our strategic priorities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $34.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2027. The strong cash generation primarily reflects the timing of accounts receivable collections and customer deposits, along with higher cash net income. Net capital expenditures totaled $4.9 million for the first half of 2027 as we continue to invest in growth and productivity improvements.

We ended the quarter with $71 million of cash, no outstanding debt, and $75 million available under our revolving credit facility. This financial flexibility positions us to pursue both organic and inorganic growth plans. Turning to guidance on Slide 11, we are reaffirming our fiscal 2027 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook while updating our gross margin, SG&A, and capital expenditure assumptions. Based on first-half performance and our expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year, we continue to expect revenue to be between $285 million and $295 million, representing an increase of 18% over the prior year at the midpoint, and our adjusted EBITDA to be between $35 million to $40 million, representing a 44% increase at the midpoint.

I should remind everyone that our fiscal third quarter is typically our lowest revenue quarter of the year, given the holidays and the dependence of our business on direct labor. Before concluding, I would like to remind everyone of the three-year financial framework that we laid out at our Investor Day in June. Our objectives remain to achieve 8% to 10% organic revenue growth per year and adjusted EBITDA margins of 14% to 16% by fiscal 2029, supported by higher volumes, operational improvements, a more commercial mix, and continued leverage from our business investments.

That framework implies approximately $340 million to $350 million in revenue and $50 million to $55 million of adjusted EBITDA by fiscal 2029. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and targeting returns above our 20% ROIC hurdle rate for our capex investments. Overall, we are pleased with our results through the first half of fiscal 2027. Our record backlog, continued execution, and strong balance sheet position us well to deliver on our full-year outlook.

With that, operator, we are now ready for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please while we poll for questions.

The first question is from Russell Stanley from Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Russell Stanley (Analyst at Beacon Securities)

Good morning, and thanks for the question. Maybe just starting with defense orders. Not sure what you can share on this front, but we generally assume, I think, that subs and carriers drive the vast majority of that number along with torpedoes. Wondering what you can say as to the share of defense orders that are from non-Navy applications or opportunities, and just trying to understand what your objectives might be for that component as a share of the order book going forward.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Yeah. Thanks, Russ. So, again, another great quarter of orders. 1.1 book to bill, 1.2 for the full year. So that’s, you know, that’s impressive given that last year’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.5. So we continue to see very good momentum in our backlog. And our orders, you know, as mentioned, you know, on the call today, you know, our aftermarket orders were up 91% for the year. Our orders in Space were up very, you know, very significantly as well.

So we’re just seeing healthy growth across all the portfolios. You know, we did mention we did have some larger Navy orders that are within Defense. But as you know, those can be very, you know, lumpy in nature.

Russell Stanley (Analyst at Beacon Securities)

Got it. Maybe moving on to Batavia. Just wondering how the facility has performed—the expansion facility—how that’s performed relative to, and understanding you just broke ground on the Arvada expansion facility. I’m wondering what your appetite might be for additional expansion facilities in New York. Thank you.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Yeah, Russ, we’re definitely seeing the facility come online here. The machining centers are full during day shift, and I say that in reference to where I’m going to go after this. We continue to see the automated welders come online and all of the welding procedures get approved. As we move forward, we’re approaching a stance of utilization that I say is a critical milestone, which means we’re reaching targets that are consistent with the other parts of our business.

But we’re not there. We’ve got work to go do. The RT facility is also online and we’re using it. It’s been fantastic. I mean, to not have to drive an asset and then go through an iterative cycle outside of the facility. These things are large. And so it was driving quite a bit of churn into our business, so that investment has paid off on the Defense side, and obviously we can utilize it as well more broadly. The last thing I’ll note on the first part of the question is we have the opportunity to bring on a second shift if we get to that point.

And so it’s going well. The Batavia facility—I’m going to stick with Batavia for a second. We had mentioned early on that we laid the foundation for Building 14 with potentially two additions next door, which are basically exactly the same facility. And we’re seeing our backlog continue to expand—an opportunity for potential growth and need for growth on this campus as we move forward in the defense sector. Moving to the Colorado facility, that 30,000-square-foot facility, we have great confidence that’s really to support our increasing backlog. So it’s not so much, I’ll say, acceleration of backlog conversion. It really is more out supporting our future growth. Look, we’ve already got plans for it and the team’s working on laying out the facility. It utilizes the majority of new equipment so we don’t have to relocate from an existing building. So it really—it’s coming along nicely.

Ground’s being moved and concrete should be poured here in the next few weeks. So, progressing.

Russell Stanley (Analyst at Beacon Securities)

That’s great. Maybe one more for me and I’ll be back in the queue just around space. Congrats on the significant growth there. Looks great. A lot of media reports, media attention around the shortage launch vehicle access and I’m just wondering if you’re seeing that as a potential headwind to your growth here, either directly or perhaps a little further down the chain. Thank you.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Yeah. With respect to space, I don’t see it as a headwind. I see it more as a continued tailwind. We did not have content on Falcon, so what that allows us to do is continue to expand, you know, with that particular customer on their larger asset as well as the assets that will replace the backfill for Falcon. We’re seeing continued increase in opportunities not only with the large rocket, I’ll just say large rocket customers, but we’re also seeing continued interest from the folks that are going to replace that smaller fleet of launch.

So I would say that it’s tailwind at this point, which is what’s being reflected in our order pipeline. Orders and pipeline.

Russell Stanley (Analyst at Beacon Securities)

That’s great color. That’s all for me, thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Tomo Sano from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Tomo Sano (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Hi, good morning everyone. Thanks for having us. Maybe just on gross margins which improved significantly to 28.2%, 650 basis points, while your first year full year guidance is 25% to 26%. Could you unpack a little bit about more the margin expansions behind by several factors and how should we think about the margins that going forward into a back half to stay at the high level? Thank you.

Christopher J Thome (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, thanks for the question. You know, margins were a little bit higher than our normal run rate, you know, for the quarter. And that really was a function of mix as well as higher, you know, higher volumes. But primarily, you know, the impact on the margin was lower material receipts. If you recall, in the second quarter of last year we had about 10 million of extraordinarily high material receipts which carry with them lower margins. So you have a little bit lower than normal margin in the prior year quarter.

We have a little bit higher than normal margin in the current quarter. So we would expect that to more normalize as the year progresses. However, it was ahead of our expectations, which is why we bumped our gross margin guidance by about 50 basis points on the bottom and top end.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Yeah. And what we’re seeing there is we’re seeing improved execution, we’re seeing more favorable pricing start to come out of the backlog. So we had talked before about we had to get lower margin jobs out of the backlog and that process has been unwinding. So it’s a little bit of pricing, it’s a little bit of improved execution, as Chris mentioned, and then it’s a little bit of just mix versus material receipts,

Christopher J Thome (Chief Financial Officer)

You know, and more specifically on the mix, right. Space obviously is a lot higher in the current year, which carries with it higher margins, as you know. Additionally, you know, Flacktek was higher this quarter versus the prior year and versus the sequential quarter and they have a higher margin business as well, so. And then, you know, one thing that may not be intuitive, you know, within our defense business, we are starting to enter into some higher margin programs now that we have some of the older orders off the books.

So it’s not only the mix within the markets, but within defense itself as well.

Tomo Sano (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you. And then on cash flow, please. Operating cash flow was very strong in Q2, partially reflecting the timing of the receivable collections and customer deposits. What level of cash generation should we expect in the future quarters? And also just related to that, any comments on M&A pipelines and any areas or comments appreciated? Thank you.

Christopher J Thome (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. Yeah, we had an exceptionally strong cash flow quarter. The teams did a great job on receivables collections. You know, as you know, our business is very cash flow positive as many of our contracts were able to bill for the materials ahead of time before we actually have to pay for them. With that said, they can also be very lumpy. We had some, you know, receivables push out from the first quarter to the second quarter, which is why the second quarter was so high.

As you know, we typically like to speak to EBITDA as far as our cash flow generation, just because of the lumpiness of our cash and our working capital. We literally can have a 5 or a $10 million payment that shifts from one quarter or one year to the next, which can kind of skew the results from quarter to quarter, which is why we don’t provide cash flow guidance and prefer to talk to adjusted EBITDA. And as far as M&A, when we look at what we’re going to, you know, what we’re—I’ll just say what we’re prioritizing with the cash that we have. Since we have no debt, first priority is continued investment in organic growth. We see that as the highest avenue for return for our shareholders. And specifically, we continue to have that 20% hurdle rate. The next in line is M&A, or it would be debt, but we don’t have any. So the third in line is M&A. And I’ll just say pipeline remains full. We’re only focused on extremely strategic opportunities that meet the criteria that we’ve laid out in our investor slide deck. And yeah, the pipeline remains full, conversations are active and we’re excited about potential opportunities on the horizon.

Tomo Sano (Analyst at JP Morgan)

Great. Thank you very much. Congrats on the quarter.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Thanks so much. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star one. The next question is from Robert Brooks from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Brooks (Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

Hey, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. As we think of the increasing needs for more power-dense items and high-stress environment, that really kind of plays right into your favor, and what you guys specialize in, right? So I was just curious to hear any new orders you’d like to highlight so far in year to date for fiscal 27 that exemplify that thesis in action. Yeah, something that just gets me jazzed.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

So Bobby, you know, I’ll talk through a few examples at a high level. The first—specifically I want to hone in on even a subsector of nuclear if you look at microreactors. So I’m talking containerized reactors that could be deployed at a hyperscale level and look like it’s not going to happen overnight. But we do still feel optimistic. Barber-Nichols does design some of the most and produce some of the most power-dense rotating machines on the market.

And with the microreactor, power density matters; you got to be able to fit the rotating machine that cools the reactor within the shipping container. And so we are seeing a number of opportunities that have entered into our design environment and now production environment that meet those needs. And so that’s one example in the microreactor space. The next area where we’re seeing it is on the defense side. If you look specifically, you hone in and you say radar, we’ve had some opportunities this year that have converted that have to do with increasing the visibility on the battlefield from a directional radar platform to 360 degrees. And I would specifically say we’ve talked about that at our investor day. But what’s happening is it’s starting to scale to low rate and now rate production. And so we’re starting to see the scaling effect of that.

Lastly, on the space side, Barber-Nichols has had heritage on the space side with complex rotating machines and more specifically power-dense rotating machines for now 20 plus years. And we’re seeing opportunities in space to cool—I’ll say we have had bookings and opportunities to cool launch vehicles as well as satellite systems as well as astronaut backpacks. So some of that’s been a long conversation. Some of it’s converted more recently. So I would just say it’s an area that power-dense, electrified rotating machines is the differentiator, and we’re seeing it connect with the market need.

Robert Brooks (Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

That’s really helpful color there. And then just as we like maybe step back or expand the view. Obviously you have a really strong position within supplying US Naval programs. I was just curious to get a sense of maybe what are the key hurdles for you guys to clear to win defense business with American allied naval programs? Or is that something that’s not really on the table and kind of focus—there’s better opportunities domestic?

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

No, it’s a great question. We do it today. The nice thing is we do it through the folks that buy it. So our integrator, our prime or upstream is actually the one that then regulates it to where it goes to foreign allies. And so we basically have increased content—use shipbuilding as an example. It gets integrated at a prime and then it could go to AUKUS, which is, you know, other different avenues for usage. Other examples of that, you know, we do supply spare parts for different submarine solutions globally.

So I would just say it is a part of our business today and we continue to see opportunity there for growth.

Robert Brooks (Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

That’s great to hear. And then maybe just the last one for me on the capacity. So it seems like you’re not, you’re not necessarily capacity constrained today, but then, but then the Arvada expansion is more about better, not about throughput, but about growing the business in the future. I was a little confused there. I just want to clear up my understanding.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Okay, so think of it this way. We’re not capacity constrained today, but when you overlay the backlog that’s been growing for seven straight quarters, you get to a situation in the future where current capacity doesn’t meet it. So you essentially have to build ahead to meet the capacity constraints because you can’t build a facility overnight. And so it’s just leveling up to meet the backlog overlay in our portfolio. And that’s what we’ve done really well for the last number of years.

Robert Brooks (Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)

That’s definitely the case. Appreciate the time and congrats on another strong quarter.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Thanks, Bobby. Bobby.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to Matthew Malone for closing comments.

Matthew Malone (President and CEO)

Thank you. Overall, we are pleased with the solid start to the first half of the year. With that said, we recognize there is still significant work ahead and we remain focused on disciplined execution, profitable growth, and getting better every day as we work towards becoming a top quartile performer and creating value for our customers and shareholders. As always, please reach out with any questions. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today and your interest in Graham.

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.