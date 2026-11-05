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QUICK SPARK: 10 US Tech Stocks Wipe Out $1.7 Trillion on Thursday
By Piero Cingari,4 days ago
Ten of America’s largest technology companies lost more market value in a single morning than most countries produce in a year.
By late morning Thursday, the group had shed about $1.74 trillion combined.
NVIDIA Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) led the decline, falling 8.5% and erasing roughly $408 billion. Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) each tumbled nearly 16%, while Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX) dropped about 11%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 5.4%.
The sell-off extends a post-midterm rotation out of artificial-intelligence stocks, as investors weigh whether the Democratic sweep could slow data center expansion. China’s delay in approving imports of Nvidia’s H200 chips added pressure.
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH) sank 10.4%.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Market value lost
|Market cap
|Nvidia Corp.
|$183.19
|-8.5%
|$408.1 billion
|$4.41 trillion
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)
|$121.03
|-11%
|$202.2 billion
|$1.64 trillion
|Tesla Inc.
|$341.42
|-11.4%
|$173 billion
|$1.35 trillion
|Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT)
|$532.88
|-4.1%
|$170.2 billion
|$3.96 trillion
|Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)
|$295.23
|-9.3%
|$144.4 billion
|$1.41 trillion
|Micron Technology Inc.
|$670.25
|-15.7%
|$141.4 billion
|$758 billion
|Amazon.com Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN)
|$253.09
|-4.9%
|$140 billion
|$2.74 trillion
|Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|$278.35
|-3.7%
|$129 billion
|$3.39 trillion
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
|$410.77
|-16%
|$127.3 billion
|$671 billion
|Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META)
|$590.05
|-6.3%
|$102.1 billion
|$1.51 trillion
|Total
|$1.74 trillion
Image: Envato Elements
See More: Top Momentum Stocks