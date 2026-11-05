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QUICK SPARK: 10 US Tech Stocks Wipe Out $1.7 Trillion on Thursday

By Piero Cingari,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSMDn_1GnTtkGx00
Envato Elements

Ten of America’s largest technology companies lost more market value in a single morning than most countries produce in a year.

By late morning Thursday, the group had shed about $1.74 trillion combined.

NVIDIA Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) led the decline, falling 8.5% and erasing roughly $408 billion. Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) each tumbled nearly 16%, while Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX) dropped about 11%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 5.4%.

The sell-off extends a post-midterm rotation out of artificial-intelligence stocks, as investors weigh whether the Democratic sweep could slow data center expansion. China’s delay in approving imports of Nvidia’s H200 chips added pressure.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH) sank 10.4%.

CompanyPriceChangeMarket value lostMarket cap
Nvidia Corp.$183.19-8.5%$408.1 billion$4.41 trillion
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)$121.03-11%$202.2 billion$1.64 trillion
Tesla Inc.$341.42-11.4%$173 billion$1.35 trillion
Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT)$532.88-4.1%$170.2 billion$3.96 trillion
Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO)$295.23-9.3%$144.4 billion$1.41 trillion
Micron Technology Inc.$670.25-15.7%$141.4 billion$758 billion
Amazon.com Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN)$253.09-4.9%$140 billion$2.74 trillion
Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)$278.35-3.7%$129 billion$3.39 trillion
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.$410.77-16%$127.3 billion$671 billion
Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META)$590.05-6.3%$102.1 billion$1.51 trillion
Total$1.74 trillion
Updated by 10:55 a.m. ET. Source: TradingView

Image: Envato Elements

See More: Top Momentum Stocks

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