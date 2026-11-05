QUICK SPARK: 10 US Tech Stocks Wipe Out $1.7 Trillion on Thursday

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Ten of America’s largest technology companies lost more market value in a single morning than most countries produce in a year.

By late morning Thursday, the group had shed about $1.74 trillion combined.

NVIDIA Corp.(NASDAQ:NVDA) led the decline, falling 8.5% and erasing roughly $408 billion. Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(NASDAQ:AMD) each tumbled nearly 16%, while Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(NASDAQ:SPCX) dropped about 11%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 5.4%.

The sell-off extends a post-midterm rotation out of artificial-intelligence stocks, as investors weigh whether the Democratic sweep could slow data center expansion. China’s delay in approving imports of Nvidia’s H200 chips added pressure.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH) sank 10.4%.

Company Price Change Market value lost Market cap Nvidia Corp. $183.19 -8.5% $408.1 billion $4.41 trillion Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) $121.03 -11% $202.2 billion $1.64 trillion Tesla Inc. $341.42 -11.4% $173 billion $1.35 trillion Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT) $532.88 -4.1% $170.2 billion $3.96 trillion Broadcom Inc.(NASDAQ:AVGO) $295.23 -9.3% $144.4 billion $1.41 trillion Micron Technology Inc. $670.25 -15.7% $141.4 billion $758 billion Amazon.com Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) $253.09 -4.9% $140 billion $2.74 trillion Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) $278.35 -3.7% $129 billion $3.39 trillion Advanced Micro Devices Inc. $410.77 -16% $127.3 billion $671 billion Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META) $590.05 -6.3% $102.1 billion $1.51 trillion Total $1.74 trillion Updated by 10:55 a.m. ET. Source: TradingView

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