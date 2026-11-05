Northwest Natural Hldg Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Northwest Natural Hldg(NYSE:NWN) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Northwest Natural Hldg reported strong financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2026, with earnings per share exceeding expectations due to disciplined cost management and customer growth.

The company raised its annual earnings guidance and announced a significant dividend increase, reflecting confidence in its long-term growth strategy and sustainable earnings.

Strategic initiatives include the settlement of Si Energy’s rate case in Texas, progress on water utility rate proceedings, and advancements in the MX3 gas storage expansion project.

The company continues to focus on regulatory updates, with new rates in Washington and Oregon and approvals for gas adjustments, maintaining customer affordability despite inflation.

Customer growth remains robust, particularly in Texas, and the company is leveraging its platform to offer combined utility services, enhancing its value proposition for developers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Nikki Sparley, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nikki Sparley (Director of Investor Relations)

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter 2026 earnings call. In addition to the press release, a supplemental presentation is available on our Investor Relations website at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com, and following this call, a recording will also be available on our website. As a reminder, some things that will be said this morning contain forward-looking statements. They are based on management’s assumptions, which may or may not occur. For a complete list of cautionary statements, refer to the language in our press release. Additionally, our risk factors are provided in our 10-Q and 10-K filings. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional disclosures about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures, please see our press release and the slides that accompany today’s call, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Please note our guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms or assumed outcomes, or significant changes in local, state, or federal laws, legislation, or regulations. We expect to file our 10-Q later today. With us today are Justin Pelferman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ray Kasuba, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Justin will provide highlights from the quarter, a regulatory update, and a look forward. Ray will walk through our financial results and guidance. After Justin and Ray’s prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session. With that, I will turn the call over to Justin.

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Nikki. Good morning and welcome, everyone. I’m pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results. Earnings per share for both the quarter and year to date exceeded our expectations, driven by disciplined cost management, solid operational execution, and continued customer growth. Given the strength of our business through the first nine months and our visibility into the remainder of 2026, we are raising our annual earnings guidance.

With the heating season still ahead, we are confident in our position today and the momentum we are building into 2027. Importantly, we achieved these results while prioritizing customer affordability at a time when inflation and energy costs are top of mind. Our objective is to invest prudently in growth, reliability, and the safety of our systems while carefully managing costs on behalf of our customers. That mindset is embedded across our organization. A central tenet of our long-term strategy is collaborating with regulators to align customer needs with utility investment requirements across our service territories.

We continue to find that timely recovery of investments is important for both customers and utilities. We have long been proponents of multi-year ratemaking and its benefits. Customers benefit from more gradual and predictable rate adjustments, and utilities gain greater visibility and certainty to invest in critical infrastructure. With this in mind, let me provide an update on our regulatory dockets. Starting in Texas, we settled our Si Energy rate case in September, the first under our ownership. The settlement provides an $8.6 million revenue requirement increase, a 9.8% authorized ROE, and a nearly 60% equity ratio. We also received the factors necessary to file for the Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program, or GRIP, which provides accelerated recovery of capex between rate cases.

We expect new rates to take effect in November, subject to commission approval. Even after the rate changes, we still expect Si Energy’s customer bills to remain competitive with other Texas gas utilities. Si Energy is laying the foundation for future investment recovery through both GRIP and the established benefits provided under HB 4384. Together, these mechanisms help reduce regulatory lag, support ongoing infrastructure investment, and contribute to more gradual customer bill impacts over time.

Turning to Northwest Natural Water Foothills, our largest water utility continues to make progress on its Arizona rate proceeding, including its request for formula rates. We believe formula rate structures can provide a more efficient path for recovering investments while maintaining transparency and regulatory oversight. We have four additional water rate cases underway, which we expect to conclude in early 2027. We also continue to advance our rate consolidation strategy across our water utilities.

We’ve made progress in Idaho and Washington and are pursuing further consolidation in Oregon, Arizona, and Texas with the goal of simplifying regulatory administration and reducing costs for stakeholders. Turning to Northwest Natural Hldg’s regulatory updates, as we mentioned last quarter, new rates in Washington became effective August 1st following approval of our multi-year rate plan settlement. In October, we received the final order for our Alternative Rate Mechanism, or ARM, in Oregon and are pleased with the outcome. The order provides for a $13 million increase in revenue requirement compared to the original ask of $15.6 million. New rates were effective on October 31.

We also received approval for our annual purchased gas adjustments, or PGAs, in both Oregon and Washington. Even after taking into account the ARM in Oregon, the recent Washington rate case, and gas costs from the PGA, the average Northwest Natural Hldg residential customer continues to pay about the same today for their natural gas service as they did 20 years ago. Over that same period, comparable electricity rates have more than doubled in our region.

Entering the heating season, our gas supply and system readiness position us well to meet customer demand. This includes the addition of two new compressors at our Mist storage facility, helping to support reliability during peak winter conditions in Oregon. We continue to engage constructively with stakeholders as the state advances the framework for multi-year ratemaking. Phase two is now underway with conversations occurring across several work streams.

While these discussions progress, our priority remains the same: finding solutions that support customer affordability while ensuring utilities can continue to make the investments necessary to maintain safe and reliable service. Under the Oregon Commission’s current schedule, we expect to file our first multi-year rate case in 2028 with new rates effective in 2029. Before our first multi-year rates go into effect, we are closely examining additional options, such as a general rate case, to ensure timely recovery of our investments and costs by 2029.

Once multi-year rates are in place in Oregon, we expect over 95% of our overall rate base to have some form of forward-looking rate plan or mechanism. These mechanisms support more timely recovery of investments, help to smooth out customer rate impacts, and provide longer-term visibility into our financial results. With that, let me spend a few minutes on our major growth initiatives, starting with Si Energy. Customer growth remains strong, up approximately 13% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Elevated mortgage rates have begun to moderate housing activity from peak levels in Texas. While Si Energy is not immune to these trends, we are still bullish on the Texas housing market long term and are still seeing healthy double-digit customer growth and a robust development pipeline, underscoring our confidence in the future.

Our backlog continues to grow and sits at nearly 265,000 lots as of quarter end. Since acquiring Si Energy less than two years ago, we have added approximately 110,000 new lots to the backlog, which is quite a testament to the strength of Si Energy’s reputation and development team. Si Energy continues to be one of the fastest-growing gas LDCs in the country, and the combination of continued customer growth, a constructive regulatory framework, and recovery mechanisms in Texas support our confidence in Si Energy’s long-term EPS growth.

For our water utilities, we are making great progress on centralizing and consolidating the business. Our objective is to build a platform designed to scale efficiently over time. Customer growth at Northwest Natural Water was just over 2% for the 12 months ended September 30th. Similar to Si Energy, we are seeing a modest slowdown in housing activity in some of our markets due to higher mortgage rates. Over the coming years, we are still confident in our long-term 2% to 3% customer growth target.

Our teams are making significant progress on capital projects at our Foothills utilities, including tank projects that support anticipated customer growth and reliability of our water storage and distribution systems. Longer-term greenfield development remains an important incremental growth driver for our water utilities. I’m excited to highlight that we recently began construction on the first community in Texas where we are serving gas, water, and wastewater through both Si Energy and Northwest Natural Water.

The ability to offer multiple utility services through a single company is a differentiated value proposition for developers, and we see opportunities to expand this model in the years ahead. Finally, moving to MX3: as a reminder, MX3 is a $300 million FERC-regulated gas storage expansion project that will add 4 to 5 Bcf of capacity in our region. The project is fully contracted with 25-year agreements upon notice to proceed, a 12.5% ROE, and a 50% equity layer. We continue to work through the permitting process and remain on track to receive notice to proceed by the end of 2027. As discussed last quarter, we received unanimous approval of our conditional use permit from the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.

As expected, an appeal was filed with the Land Use Board of Appeals, or LUBA. That process is underway, and our timeline for notice to proceed remains unchanged. MX3 represents an important opportunity to enhance energy reliability across the Pacific Northwest and, upon receiving notice to proceed, would support increasing our long-term earnings growth target to 5% to 7%. In summary, the strategic work we have done over the past few years is starting to produce tangible results. We serve growing service territories, are advancing key regulatory initiatives, and are investing in critical infrastructure, all while controlling costs and maintaining financial strength. Given our year-to-date results and expectations for the balance of the year, we are raising our 2026 earnings guidance and remain confident in our long-term growth.

Additionally, we recently announced our largest dividend increase since 2012, which reflects that same confidence. The dividend remains an important component of our shareholder value proposition, and the increase highlights both the strength of our underlying business and our expectation that we will continue to drive sustainable earnings and dividend growth over time. That confidence is grounded in our well-established track record. For more than 167 years, Northwest Natural Hldg has successfully navigated a variety of economic environments, including periods of elevated inflation and higher interest rates.

Throughout our history, we have consistently adapted to those conditions and delivered value to shareholders while staying committed to affordability and serving customers safely. With that, I’ll turn it over to Ray for a more detailed financial update.

Ray Kasuba (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As Justin mentioned, we are raising our EPS guidance range to $3.10 to $3.20, driven by our better-than-expected year-to-date performance, constructive regulatory outcomes, and the strong execution we’re seeing across the company. A meaningful contributor has been our continued focus on cost management. We’re seeing favorable O&M performance across several parts of the organization, reflecting both productivity improvements and disciplined spending decisions.

We are also reaffirming our capital expenditure plan of $500 to $550 million. Year to date, Capex is up 12% over last year as we continue to invest in growth and reliability across our utility systems. Turning to a more detailed review of our financial results, as a reminder, our gas utility earnings are seasonal, with the majority of revenues and earnings generated in the first and fourth quarters during the winter heating months. For the third quarter of 2026, we reported a loss of $0.71 per share compared to a loss of $0.73 per share for the same period in 2025. Results were modestly improved year over year due to higher margin across all businesses and O&M expense management. That was partially offset by higher depreciation and financing costs. For the first nine months, we reported earnings per share of $1.62 in 2026, up 6.6% compared to adjusted EPS of $1.52 for the same period in 2025.

The year-to-date increase in earnings per share reflected a higher contribution from Sea Energy as well as new rates across our gas utilities in Oregon and Washington. These items were partially offset by higher O&M expenses at Northwest Natural Water. At Northwest Natural Gas, year to date, net income was up $1.6 million, but EPS was down roughly $0.02. Results were driven by new rates and continued cost discipline. At Sea Energy, year to date, net income was up $4.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting customer growth and a full period of contribution from the Pines acquisition. At Northwest Natural Water, year to date, net income was down $1.7 million, or $0.04 per share, reflecting higher O&M from continued operational centralization and higher depreciation from several key infrastructure projects.

Finally, our Other segment’s year-to-date net loss improved by $8.5 million, driven by lower O&M, partially offset by higher financing costs. Overall, we are pleased with our operational execution and believe the guidance increase appropriately reflects the strength of our year-to-date performance while maintaining a prudent outlook as we start the 2026–2027 heating season. Turning now to shareholder returns, last month we announced an increase in our indicated annual dividend of $0.03, bringing it to $2.00 per share. This marks our largest dividend increase since 2012 and extends our track record to 71 consecutive years of dividend growth.

I am very pleased with the significant progress we’ve made over the past two years to bring the payout ratio down to our long-term target range of 55% to 65%. Our dividend increase reflects the strength and stability of our underlying business. We continue to have strong organic growth opportunities across our regulated businesses and remain committed to investing in essential utility infrastructure and driving sustainable earnings growth while maintaining a solid balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. As we have said previously, we expect dividend growth to be higher than it has been historically and supported by continued earnings growth.

Beginning in 2027, we will announce updates to our dividend approach in connection with our annual guidance updates on our fourth quarter earnings call in February. Before turning to questions, I wanted to briefly discuss how we are thinking about financing in the current environment. Given the recent interest rate volatility and broader inflation, we remain focused on a financing strategy that preserves flexibility and supports long-term value creation. On the debt side, we’ve intentionally maintained a diversified maturity profile and avoided concentrations of refinancing risk. Approximately 75% of our debt is at our regulated businesses, where financing costs are generally recovered through rates.

Northwest Natural Gas, which represents the largest portion of our financing needs, benefits from a predictable capital program that generally requires only modest debt financing each year. That allows us to remain flexible and opportunistic as we access capital markets. Across the company, we have maintained very limited exposure to floating-rate debt. Our target remains 10% or less, which helps reduce earnings volatility and provides greater predictability for customers and shareholders. For 2026, we have completed debt financings for the year. On the equity side, we believe the ATM provides sufficient flexibility to support our anticipated equity needs. We continue to expect to need $40 to $50 million in total for the whole year, and we’ve already issued $26 million.

While equity needs may vary from year to year depending on our Capex profile, we believe our current plan can be supported by our ATM. Stepping back, I want to emphasize the flexibility of our financing plan. We have multiple levers to execute our capital program and navigate changing market conditions. Combined with our regulatory strategy and disciplined approach to capital allocation, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering value for both customers and shareholders across a wide range of economic environments. With that, we’ll open up the call for questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from Konstantin Lednev with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Konstantin Lednev (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Hi team. Good morning, and congrats on a great quarter. Maybe just starting off on the Oregon multi-year plan process: the staff draft has you absorbing some pretty meaningful lag. Does the draft change your view around interim support filing? What’s embedded in your current plan, and what are the options for a smoother path into a multi-year framework in 2028?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I appreciate the question. We are evaluating options for bridging the period between 2026 and when we will file our first multi-year rate case in 2028. We have all options available, including a general rate case, so we are actively evaluating that.

Konstantin Lednev (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

And does some of the recent testimony change any of your views around the need for some of these interim filings, just in terms of timing or maybe accelerating some of that?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

No, I don’t think so, Konstantin.

Konstantin Lednev (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Okay. And with the Oregon election behind us, could some of the policy shifts in Oregon enable any further gas generation just to back up renewables or coal retirement? Or does the data center uncertainty complicate some of these incremental gas demand needs, in the context of MX3 and any further expansions?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, it’s a great question. Gas-fired generation is difficult in Oregon. We would expect that you would see more of that happening in surrounding states just because of some of the restrictions in the state of Oregon. All of that, though, and the dynamics that you are referring to bode well for future gas storage expansion because there is a very significant need, especially on peak during the winter, for additional energy resources, whether that’s generation on the electric side or even on the gas grid itself.

And so we still see strong long-term demand beyond even MX3 for gas storage in our region.

Konstantin Lednev (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Got it. And then just maybe a quick regulatory follow-up on the Sea Energy settlement: what’s embedded in the current plan and, assuming approval, what would you look for in terms of timing the GRIP filings on a more cyclical basis?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, having the factors in place now for GRIP, and assuming we get the final order here in the next few weeks, we would expect that our first GRIP filing would be in 2027. And similar to other utilities who’ve leveraged this mechanism, we have up to five years of leveraging GRIP before a general rate case will be required again.

Konstantin Lednev (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

That’s abundantly clear. Appreciate the time today. Congrats again. Thanks.

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Richard Sunderland with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Richard Sunderland (Analyst at Truist Securities)

Hey, good morning. Thank you for today and great to be on. Wanted to follow up on that last question around the Sea Energy outlook. You spoke a little bit to the housing starts angle, and I guess this is even more broadly touching water as well. Could you parse a little bit more around what you’re seeing on the ground on the housing front, how that compares to plan and outlook assumptions, and ultimately do you expect an earnings impact from this over the next year or two versus what you budgeted for?

Just trying to contextualize all this. Thank you.

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I appreciate that. What we’re seeing on the ground in Texas is still very strong growth. So if I think about what we thought at the beginning of the year—sort of 15% to 20% customer growth year over year—if you look at the last 12 months, we’re tracking just below that, around 13%. That’s still a significant amount of new meters being set in our markets in Texas for Sea Energy. So we’re seeing a moderation because of interest rates and other macro factors, which would be, I think, very intuitive and logical.

But we are still seeing very strong growth, and I think that’s evident in terms of how that translates into earnings. I think that’s evident with the results you’ve seen here in Q3. And we continue to be bullish on our outlook in terms of housing growth in Texas. But I think that the peak from maybe two or three years ago is probably behind us unless we see some meaningful change in the interest rate environment.

Richard Sunderland (Analyst at Truist Securities)

Understood, that’s helpful to run through. Thank you. And then turning to MX3, I know you briefly touched on the LUBA appeal process. Has there been any movement on that since last quarter—just any kind of state of the state, so to speak, on MX3 that we may not be appreciating? And, separate but related, what do you have in focus on MX3 on a next three- to six-month basis as you progress towards NTP in ’27?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, we just continue to work through that appeal process, which works on its court-appointed timeline. We had a recent hearing, and so we will expect to hear more over the coming months. And none of this really changes our expectation on when we expect notice to proceed, which continues to be by the end of next year. That timeline contemplates this appeal process and has always contemplated that.

Richard Sunderland (Analyst at Truist Securities)

Very clear. Thank you for all of that.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Dylan Lipner with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Dylan Lipner (Analyst at Mizuho)

Morning everyone. Congrats on a good quarter. Just wanted to hit on the guidance range update here. With this $3.10 to $3.20, the midpoint is about 7.5% above 2025 adjusted EPS versus the 4% to 6% long-term target. How much of the raise is timing or one-time versus a higher base? And how should we think about 2027 growth, maybe going off the $3.15 midpoint?

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Appreciate the question. I’m going to hand that over to Ray to answer.

Ray Kasuba (Chief Financial Officer)

Good morning, Dylan. Thanks, thanks for the question. So did you You’ll notice, well, in our release and on the call today, that we also reaffirmed our long-term growth rate without MX3 of 4 to 6% and with MX3 of 5 to 7%. We typically provide guidance for the prompt year in February, so you’ll hear more about 2027 then from us. But I think reaffirming that long-term growth rate from the higher guidance that we gave today gives you some direction in terms of how we’re thinking about things long term.

Dylan Lipner (Analyst at Mizuho)

Gotcha. Well, on the capital, you know, read-through to the long-term plan in 2027.

Ray Kasuba (Chief Financial Officer)

Sorry, can you repeat the question? We’ll have a full capital update in 2027 as well. Yeah, we’ll provide that in February. And I think you also saw there’s no change to our long-term capital plan through 2030 either.

Dylan Lipner (Analyst at Mizuho)

Yeah. All right, cool. Yeah, quick one, but I appreciate the call, guys.

Ray Kasuba (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Alex Kania with U.S. Bancorp BTIG. Please go ahead.

Alex Kania (Analyst at U.S. Bancorp BTIG)

Hi there. Good morning. Justin, I think you talked a little bit about this opportunity in the prepared remarks—just about, I guess for lack of a better term, the kind of combined platform of water and gas services, maybe in Texas—but just wondering where else you see those opportunities over time, as you kind of hinted to that in the prepared remarks.

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question, Alex. What we did after we acquired SiEnergy is we consolidated business development efforts around gas and water in Texas because we saw very strong relationships with the developers and home builders there that the SiEnergy team had and had a longstanding relationship there in those communities. And there was overlap with our water utilities, particularly in the broader Houston market. So over the course of 2026, we’ve been very focused on trying to leverage that and really make sure new communities that are getting built understand that we can deliver both water, wastewater, and natural gas service to those communities.

And we’re starting to see some signs of success there, and that’s why I highlighted that in my prepared remarks. It’s super exciting to think about new communities going in where we’re providing all three of those. We will continue to focus on that in Texas. There may be opportunities for us to look at that in other states, but our gas and water overlap is not quite the same as it is in Texas, and the growth opportunity in some of our other markets isn’t quite the same as what it is in Texas, which is why you’re hearing the focus there.

Alex Kania (Analyst at U.S. Bancorp BTIG)

Great. That makes sense. And maybe a question for Ray. Just thinking about the discussion you were mentioning about the dividend, and I guess we’ll get a little bit more clarity on this in the year-end earnings call. But just again, I’m thinking about where are the areas where you feel like you could update some of that dividend policy? Is this just kind of a refresh of what you’re looking at—ongoing cash flow? Is it a potential change or thoughts on where the payout ratio needs to be in context of where the capital plan looks?

I’m just kind of curious about what are the levers actually that you’re looking for as you kind of make that determination going into the year-end call?

Ray Kasuba (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I don’t think there’s going to be any changes in the fundamentals in terms of our payout ratio, et cetera. We just recently gave the payout ratio target of 55 to 65%, and combined with earnings, we think that gives good direction in terms of how we’re thinking about our dividend profile going forward. We will provide more information in February, but some of the things that we’re considering is the timing of our annual increase, for example, but we’ll provide more color in February.

Alex Kania (Analyst at U.S. Bancorp BTIG)

Okay, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Justin Pelferman, CEO, for closing remarks.

Justin Pelferman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thanks everyone for joining us this morning. Appreciate all the questions and your interest in Northwest Natural Hldg. We are pleased with our year-to-date 2026 performance and our raised guidance range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share. This reflects the confidence we have in the rest of the year and our ability to execute on our growth strategy. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Nikki with any further questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.