Dan Ives Rides the Blue Tidal Wave of 2026 Midterm Election by Being Selective: Here’s His 10 Stock Picks

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for technology stocks, with an earnings sell-off ahead of Halloween (Oct. 31) and more pressure coming from the Democratic Party winning the 2026 midterm elections. Tech analyst Dan Ives isn’t backing away from technology stocks; he’s just becoming more selective.

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Dan Ives Makes Tech Stock Picks

“The Democratic blue tidal wave across the Senate and House was a seismic shift that will have a negative impact on the pace of the AI Revolution buildout in the U.S. over the next few years,” Ives said in a recent investor note.

Ives said the election result will “slow the pace” of data centers being built out, which will slow down the AI Revolution.

The tech analyst is doubling down on those thoughts in the days after the election with a new note on "2027 Post Blue Tidal Wave."

"Our overall bullish tech thesis around the AI Revolution does not change, but it makes us more selective in the names and sectors that will outperform into 2027.

In the new note, Ives names his technology stock winners post-election, which are:

Apple Inc(NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ:META)

Microsoft Corp(NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphabet, Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palantir Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PLTR)

Snowflake Inc(NYSE:SNOW)

CrowdStrike Holdings(NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palo Alto Networks(NASDAQ:PANW)

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ives is not picking Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) or SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) as winners and is more critical of a deal getting done between the two Elon Musk-led companies.

"We believe a SpaceX/Tesla merger happens, but now faces a much tougher regulatory roadmap to get this deal done in 2027 given this new political blue roadmap in D.C./Texas."

Read Also: Elon Musk Gets Double Miss From 2026 Midterm Elections: $474 Million Donated, Net Worth Drops by $23 Billion

Ives on What’s Next for Tech/AI Stocks

Ives said it’s a confusing time for tech investors after the midterm elections to figure out the winners and losers and how a Democratic-led Congress could impact the "AI Revolution buildout."

"There will be a lot of twists and turns as this all plays out," Ives said.

The analyst said Big Tech capex will peak now in 2027, instead of an earlier estimate of 2028 or 2029.

"While Big Tech and hyperscaler capex should still easily exceed $1 trillion in 2027, the growth rate into 2028 will clearly moderate significantly."

Ives said the pace of data centers being built will slow down and 10% of the 800 to 1,000 planned AI-focused data centers may never be built.

"The overall capex plans for the tech sector over the next five years do not change dramatically, but the pace does and investors will interpret that as a good thing."

The analyst said lower capex could be good for some companies to protect their earnings and free cash flow. He also said companies with current data centers could become stronger.

The companies "on the wrong side" are neoclouds, major power suppliers and some chip companies, Ives added.

"Worries about permits and the political landscape in each state will make investors much more selective in the companies they focus on as winners in this AI Revolution buildout."

Read Also: Dan Ives Says Palantir Is Answering AI's Biggest Question: Where's the Money?

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