NexPoint Real Estate Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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NexPoint Real Estate(NYSE:NREF) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

NexPoint Real Estate reported Q3 cash available for distribution at $0.60 per share, up from $0.53 in the prior year, with a dividend payout of $0.50 per share, covered by the cash available for distribution.

The company’s book value per share decreased by 5.2% due to unrealized losses, attributed to rising rates, but anticipates a rebound in Q4.

New investments include a $4 million preferred equity investment in a multifamily property and a $2.2 million investment in a marina, alongside an upsized term loan facility to $450 million.

The portfolio includes 83 investments totaling $1 billion, with a geographical focus on Massachusetts and the Sunbelt markets, and a diversified asset allocation across life sciences, multifamily, and single-family rental.

Guidance for Q4 indicates earnings available for distribution between $0.37 and $0.47 per diluted share, with cash available for distribution ranging from $0.50 to $0.60 per share.

Management highlighted a strategic focus on solution-oriented capital, particularly in the residential sector, and reported strong positioning in the multifamily and life sciences sectors despite market challenges.

Overall, the company maintains a positive credit profile with a flexible capital structure and anticipates growth opportunities in the near term.

Full Transcript

Paul Richards (Chief Financial Officer)

Cash available for distribution was $0.60 per share in Q3 compared to $0.53 per diluted share in the same period of 2025. We paid a regular dividend of $0.50 per share in the third quarter, which is 1.2 times covered by the cash available for distribution. On October 26, 2026, the Board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share payable for the fourth quarter of 2026. Book value per diluted share decreased 5.2% from Q2 2026 to $17.63 per diluted share, primarily driven by unrealized losses on a few of our fair value positions due to a rapid rise in rates over the quarter, which has subsequently retraced and rallied back a substantial amount, which we believe should assist in a mark rebound for Q4.

Turning to new investments during the quarter, we have continued to originate new investments across our target asset classes, funded through a combination of retained operating cash flow, proceeds from our Series C preferred offering, and additional capacity under our secured financing facilities, reflecting our continued ability to identify and execute attractive opportunities that drive returns for our shareholders. We funded a $4 million preferred equity investment in a multifamily property that pays a monthly coupon of 14%, a $2.2 million preferred equity investment in a marina at a 13% coupon, and funded an additional $91.7 million on other existing commitments in the quarter. During the quarter, we upsized our $375 million term loan facility and total return swap with Mizuho Capital Markets to $450 million, which we used to fund existing commitments, primarily an $80.5 million bridge loan yielding 14% that paid off at the end of the quarter.

In accordance with the payoff, we paid down $52.2 million on the secured facility, lowering total outstanding balance to $397.8 million. Combined with the $27.9 million we raised in our Series C preferred, we head into the last quarter of 2026 with what we believe to be one of the cleanest, most flexible capital structures in the commercial mortgage REIT sector. Our portfolio is comprised of 83 investments with a total outstanding balance of $1 billion. Our investments are allocated across sectors as 40.7% life sciences, 38.3% multifamily, 14% single-family rental, 4.6% storage, 2.2% industrial, and 0.2% marina. Our fixed income portfolio is allocated across investments as follows: 28.4% preferred equity investments, 22.8% mezzanine loans, 18.2% revolving credit facilities, 17.9% CMBS B-pieces, 6.4% senior loans, 3.9% IO strips, and 2.3% promissory notes.

The assets collateralizing our investments are allocated geographically as follows: 31.1% Massachusetts, 15% Texas, 7% North Carolina, 6.5% Florida, and 5.5% California, with the remainder across states with less than 5% exposure, reflecting our heavy preference for Sunbelt markets, with Massachusetts and California exposure heavily weighted towards life science. The collateral on our portfolio is 78.3% stabilized with 64.7% loan-to-value and a weighted average DSCR of 1.39 times. We have $913.1 million of debt outstanding with a weighted average cost of 5.8% and a weighted average maturity of 2.5 years. Our secured debt is collateralized by $1.5 billion in collateral with a weighted average maturity of 2.6 years and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97 times.

Moving to guidance for the fourth quarter: earnings available for distribution $0.42 per diluted share at the midpoint with a range of $0.37 on the low end and $0.47 on the high end. Cash available for distribution $0.55 per diluted share at the midpoint with a range of $0.50 on the low end and $0.60 on the high end. With that, I’d like to turn it over to Matt for a detailed discussion of the portfolio and the current market environment. Matt.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Thank you, Paul. This quarter was a solid, consistent execution. Both EAD and CAD came in ahead of our guidance, and given our positive credit profile and the improving but still challenging macro backdrop, we continue to play offense in this environment and expect opportunities for our solution-oriented capital to grow over the near term. The Fed held its target rate at 3.75% to 4% in late October, and the 10-year Treasury moved back above 5%. Higher-for-longer pressures borrowers who need to refinance or meet extension tests, and that is exactly where disciplined solution capital earns its pricing power.

Our new investments are priced at double-digit coupons at reset bases, and therefore we believe we are well positioned for this type of environment. Now turning to our verticals. Residential between multi and single-family rental remains our largest exposure. Our multifamily credit sits predominantly behind agency-underwritten senior debt, which has historically been some of the most resilient collateral in real estate. Freddie Mac’s aggregate losses have averaged about 7 basis points per year since 2009, with $432.6 million of cumulative losses on $645.8 billion of issuance through August of 2026.

That’s not to say there’s not stress in the system, though. Trepp has Freddie’s multifamily delinquency at 80 basis points of UPB in August, up from 48 basis points in August of 2024. We see this as an opportunity, however, which I’ll elaborate on in a minute. On the supply side, multifamily construction starts fell more than 40% between 2023 and 2025, and new deliveries are forecasted to bottom near 327,000 units in 2027, well below the roughly 600,000-unit peak in 2024.

Supply is what broke pricing power over the last two years, and the falling supply pipeline is what we expect to restore it. That said, the recovery is not linear, and in the third quarter blended lease rates across our portfolios remained flat to slightly positive, and concessions, while abating, are still prevalent in the market for Class A and Class B multifamily in our geographical footprint. The good news is we are underwriting and deploying our capital into new residential investments on today’s rents, again on reset bases and not on a recovery pro forma.

Our single-family rental book continues to perform really well with significant equity cushion. Overall, we view the sector’s credit profile as slightly more favorable than multifamily, with rents already in positive territory and fewer pockets of distress. Now onto life science at Alewife. The sponsor’s recap process is underway, and we continue to expect a substantial, if not all, of our return of capital in the next quarter or two. When the capital comes back, our plan is to redeploy most of it into residential collateral and to move life science back toward roughly a third of the portfolio over time. Across the rest of our life science exposure, fundamentals continue to improve sequentially, particularly in Boston and San Francisco, with 220,000 square feet of new leases signed year to date.

The remaining industry-wide speculative pipeline is expected to deliver through 2026, after which new supply will be limited largely to fully pre-leased build-to-suit projects. Demand is broadening beyond traditional lab users to biomanufacturing, onshoring, and AI-driven users that need power density, floor loads, and lab-grade infrastructure. Importantly, and again, most of this book was originated in 2025 through 2026 at a reset basis. In self storage, fundamentals troughed in 2025, and with new construction pipelines well below historical averages, we expect conditions to keep strengthening. During the quarter, we continued to add small mezzanine positions on newly stabilized storage assets at double-digit coupons. The sector has already largely reported better-than-expected results during the quarter, and our owned portfolio continues to perform very well also, with occupancy as of 9/30 at 93.5% and rents up 600 basis points year over year.

On the pipeline, in April we outlined more than $190 million of NexPoint Real Estate investments and more than $225 million of structured product opportunities. Year to date, I’m pleased to say we have closed $280 million of that $415 million pipeline and have another $160 million committed over the next 12 months, with an active pipeline backlog building. We were deliberately selective in the third quarter, and with the additional Mizuho capacity and expected repayments, we have the dry powder to lean in at attractive spreads in the fourth quarter and into 2027.

And I’m glad we waited on some of the resi opportunities because more will appear. One critical need for the market will be to provide solution and special situation capital for the residential sector, and this is a great opportunity for NexPoint Real Estate over the next couple of years, with the caveat that it might not fully materialize if the capital markets rapidly improve, which we wouldn’t hate either. The stress in agency multifamily is concentrated in floating-rate loans originated in 2020 through 2023 when SOFR was near zero.

Those loans need replacement rate caps, cap escrows, and in many cases a paydown to meet their refi and extension tests, and a meaningful number of sponsors do not have the equity to do it. In agency floating-rate securitizations alone, that vintage is more than $32 billion across roughly 1,000 loans, and about a quarter of that balance is already on special service or watch lists. We have demonstrated time and time again that we can be a creative partner with the agencies, particularly Freddie, to provide solution-oriented capital on a bespoke basis.

We’re already developing a program where NexPoint Real Estate would provide coterminous supplemental capital behind the existing first lien so that sponsors can buy the cap, fund reserves, and pass their tests rather than hand back the keys. This is exactly the kind of solution capital we have built a platform around. It sits behind conservatively underwritten agency senior debt in an asset class and markets we know as operators, and is priced like rescue capital.

We would also expect it to be financed on a match-term basis, similar to how our original SFR portfolio was financed. The program’s not final, but we do believe there’s a strong need for it, and we’re excited about it. To close and summarize, we’re pleased with where we are, particularly in this cycle. Earnings came in ahead of guidance, the dividend’s covered, credit continues to hold well, and our balance sheet has more capacity than it did a year ago. As always, I want to thank this team for their hard work and focus. And with that, we’d like to turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW.

Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jade Rahmani (Analyst at KBW)

Thank you very much. Could you give an update on the IQHQ exposure, specifically the credit facility and preferred equity position, and how you expect that to perform over the next one to two years?

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Yeah, happy to. Good morning. So the pref and the RCF sit at different detachment points, but roughly, I think $350 million collectively. The company is, as I’ve said in the past, executing on its plan, seeing a lot of good traffic in Boston and San Francisco in particular. The kind of near-term, I would say, catalyst is Alewife, and they’re continuing to either recap or monetize and/or sell that asset. And so to the extent that it’s sold, that frees up a ton of capital to kind of delever the company and take out some of our capital.

In terms of the widening funnel, one thing that’s kind of popped up in the last quarter or two, these assets have not only really great infrastructure, but they kind of, unbeknownst to the sponsor, have a great deal of powered shell. And what I mean by that is the assets are now starting to get looks for edge compute, and the economics of that are pretty stellar. So that’s one sort of green shoot that has appeared relatively recently that I think the team is working on and could be a pretty interesting monetization event, given where we are in the cycle.

But yeah, I think our exposure is, from a per-square-foot and detachment standpoint, some of the best out there. I think the RCF detachment point is roughly $1,100 a square foot. The Series E detachment point is roughly $1,350 a square foot. And so if you compare those bases to the rest of the industry, and particularly just plain new office rents and new office buildings, I think we like where we are in the cap stack.

Jade Rahmani (Analyst at KBW)

And if Alewife refinanced and there was a repayment, would that pay down any of the preferred or credit facility?

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Yeah, it absolutely could. The current, or our current, first mortgage is roughly a couple hundred million. I know there’s term sheets and other kind of loan sizing out there in the $400-ish range. So, yeah, I would expect there to be excess cash there.

Jade Rahmani (Analyst at KBW)

Okay. And then turning to the rest of the portfolio, like the preferred equity and mezzanine exposure to multifamily, how are you feeling about the performance outlook there? Because you did mention that there’s significant challenges in multifamily credit. So I know the vintage is more recent, but if you could comment on that portfolio.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Yeah, the problems that we had were like two or three loans that we’ve already taken back and consolidated. One comes to mind was the Alexander project in Atlanta that we took back, I think early last year. That project is now 97% leased, 95% occupied, and doing really well. Same thing with Ridgeview, and then I think another deal called Mag in May. But all of those, you know, those were known to us and have largely been foreclosed on and now owned by us, and we’re nursing them back to health, which kind of all told isn’t a ton of exposure.

The rest of the mezz and pref positions are performing well and on schedule. And the new construction preferred and mezzanine positions are doing extremely well and delivering kind of on schedule, on budget, and then hopefully into an environment in 2029 where there’s going to be no new supply. So I feel really good about that book, particularly relative to the rest of the commercial real estate mortgage REIT universe.

Jade Rahmani (Analyst at KBW)

Thank you very much.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Thanks, Jay.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Gabe Poggi with Raymond James. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Gabe Poggi (Analyst at Raymond James)

Hey, guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the time. I want to follow up on a couple specific assets, two pref equity positions, Holly Springs and Vacaville we’ve talked about before. It looks like those loans may have been extended. Can you just give us an update on what’s going on there?

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Yeah, Holly Springs is, you know, some of the RTP exposure that we’re continuing to invest in, and we love that exposure. RTP is on fire with reshoring and onshoring capital. We extended it because the sponsors needed more capital and time to chase build-to-suit for a top-seven market cap pharmaceutical company that’s building a 350,000 square foot build-to-suit campus, manufacturing campus, biomanufacturing campus there. So that’s the reason for that one.

Vacaville kind of goes along with my comments around edge compute. The sponsor there is working on a conversion of that biomanufacturing facility to an edge compute facility. The good news there is there’s actually a solar field and, you know, quite a bit of power there. So we, you know, we’re excited about the opportunity to invest in that project and extend it and allow this business plan to take place because, you know, there’s a lot of demand for that out there, and we think it’s an interesting way to play the cycle.

Gabe Poggi (Analyst at Raymond James)

Thanks. That’s helpful on both those. I know they’re chunky, but I know you guys have talked about them in the past as being very high quality, so just wanted to make sure I wasn’t missing anything. And then to kind of piggyback on Jade’s question about multi, are there any—maybe you guys mentioned this and I just missed it—but any mezz or pref positions where the senior’s coming due or has been kind of getting close to full maturity/extension where there may have to be some kind of workout where you guys may be getting the keys back?

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Not that we—nothing new. You know, honestly, we’ve already worked through, you know, a lot of that. You know, I know that, you know, we pay attention to the rest of the calls and your guys’ analyses and questions, and, you know, we’re prepared to answer questions around delinquency in mezz and pref positions, but there isn’t really a ton. I’d say that the only thing to add is on the agency side, where I think we have like less than $10 million of exposure.

We’re watching, you know, a K-deal, but otherwise, we really like the credit profile. It’s holding up, and then, like I said, the ability to kind of turn this on its face and play offense here, particularly with the agencies, is something we’re extremely excited about, and the industry needs it. It’s going to need sliver capital coming in, particularly if the Fed continues to hike interest rates into this multi cycle. So, yeah, nothing alarming at this point.

Gabe Poggi (Analyst at Raymond James)

Good to hear. Yeah. One final one if I can sneak it in is, to that point, Matt, about solution capital and go-forward capital needs across multifamily, where can you guys put money to work today and how different is it, at least from a return perspective for NexPoint Real Estate, relative to, you know, a year ago, two years ago, etc.? Obviously you have to be—capital can’t be too expensive or it doesn’t work for anybody in the stack. Just kind of give an overview of where you can— is it still kind of the same zip code of what you’ve been doing?

Little higher, etc., would be helpful.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Yeah, we can underwrite to high single digits with this solution capital, and if we can do it with the agencies, then we can get back leverage on it like we have in the past, and that turns it into like a mid-teens return. What I’d say is that the return is still there, but what I think is now kind of coming home to roost is that the opportunities are starting to appear. Heretofore, most banks and nonbank lenders were willing to hold through the cycle and just work it out themselves and maybe take on some REO and sell it into a strengthening environment.

In ’26 and ’27, with the latest hike in interest rates, the exhaustion is starting to appear, I think, on some of these borrowers and sponsors and also some of the lenders. So I think that they’re starting to be more open for the first time to ideas and solutions that we’re bringing. So I think the return is going to be there. It’s not going to be anything like the depth of life science, but it is going to be an interesting place to play on a risk/return profile, and it’ll have some size.

Like I said, we identified, you know, $30 billion or so of opportunities.

Gabe Poggi (Analyst at Raymond James)

Thank you.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Thanks, Gabe.

OPERATOR

Just a reminder, if you’d like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today’s call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.

Matt McGraner (See Remarks)

Thanks, everyone.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.