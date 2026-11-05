'Just Get A Job' Mark Cuban Tells Paycheck-To-Paycheck Workers, Even If It's McDonald's — There's Still A Path In The 'Worst Possible Job'

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A dream job may take time to find. Rent, unfortunately, doesn’t wait. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has advice for people struggling to get ahead financially — stop waiting for the perfect job and start somewhere, even if that means working at a McDonald’s or Dairy Queen.

Cuban shared the advice during an appearance on "The Diary of a CEO" podcast on Oct. 26. Host Steven Bartlett asked what someone living paycheck-to-paycheck, with perhaps just $1,000 in savings, could do to change their circumstances.

"I say this to new college graduates all the time," Cuban said. "Don’t go get the best job because that’s the hardest to find. Don’t get the perfect job because those are hard to find. Just get a job. And when you have a job, just work to be really good at it."

Cuban said workers shouldn’t dismiss an opportunity simply because it doesn’t match their long-term ambitions. Instead, they should focus on performing well, learning from others and finding opportunities to advance.

A Starting Point, Not a Destination

Cuban used fast-food jobs to illustrate his point, saying even positions at McDonald’s or Dairy Queen can help workers build experience that future employers value.

"Even in the worst possible job, you know, you could be working at a McDonald’s, at a Dairy Queen, but there’s a path," Cuban said. He explained that learning how to advance, even in a job that isn’t a long-term goal, can show future employers ambition and the ability to grow. A strong reference from a former manager can also help demonstrate that value.

Cuban estimated that building that kind of reputation could take two or three years. He also stressed the importance of being honest about job performance and seeking feedback rather than assuming everything is going well.

Critics Challenge the Advice

The comments drew criticism on X. Some users questioned whether working an entry-level fast-food job could realistically help someone afford today’s rent, groceries and other living expenses.

The criticism focused on the difference between building career experience and earning enough to cover basic expenses. For workers already living paycheck-to-paycheck, a job that offers limited pay and advancement opportunities may not provide much financial breathing room.

Cuban pushed back against one critical response on X, saying his advice had been misunderstood.

"Not what I said," Cuban wrote. "What I said is that you don’t need the perfect job to begin your career. That you can learn from that job and use what you learn to go on any direction you choose."

Cuban Shares His Own Struggles

Cuban also offered more detail about his early working years, including a period when he lived with five roommates in a three-bedroom apartment and relied on inexpensive food to get by.

He described working as a bartender and bar-back for $2.15 an hour, plus shared tips. He later took a retail job before eventually starting his own business.

"I know I was fortunate when I finally got fired from the store, and had to start my own business with zero cash," Cuban wrote.

He also acknowledged that the financial challenges facing young workers today are different.

"But I recognize it’s so much harder today," Cuban wrote, adding that he respects people willing to do what it takes to get started.

Cuban’s advice centers on building skills, earning strong references and using an initial job as a stepping stone. His follow-up also acknowledged that finding a way forward can be harder when the cost of getting by keeps rising.