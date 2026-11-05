QUICK SPARK: SanDisk Stock RSI Hits Most Oversold Level Since April 2025

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SanDisk Corp.(NASDAQ:SNDK) has slipped into its deepest oversold reading since the tariff crash of April 2025.

The stock’s 14-day relative strength index fell to 26.6 on Thursday, as shares dropped 12.8% to about $905 in early trading. The RSI compares the speed of recent gains and losses, and a reading under 30 marks a stock as oversold. The last lower reading came on April 4, 2025.

The slide has been steep. SanDisk is down about 34% this week and roughly 61% below its June 25 record close of $2,335. Even so, it is still up about 270% year to date.

Memory stocks have sold off since the Democrats’ midterm wins, including in Texas. There, governor-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned on a moratorium on new data centers. Fox Advisors downgraded SanDisk to Equal-Weight on Monday.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SOXX) is down 17.3% this week.

Chart: Sandisk Corp. daily chart and 14-day relative strength index. Source: TradingView

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