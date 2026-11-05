Bitcoin Plunges to $76,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop 5% On $500M in Liquidations

Bitcoin is down 5% Thursday morning, triggering more than $800 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours.



Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 166,704 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $837.99 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $74.57 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $53.02 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Bitway, World Liberty Financial.

Trader Notes:

Crypto industry expert Benjamin Cowen warned that Bitcoin could face another major sell-off in Q4 as weakening stock markets, hawkish Fed, escalating U.S.–China trade tensions and AI valuation concerns mirror the 2018 bear market.

This raises risks of further weakness into December.

He noted that Nasdaq erased its post-midterm gains, falling another 4% on Thursday, raising similar concerns.

Crypto trader KillaXBT pointed to Bitcoin’s sharp rejection after retesting its previous break-of-structure level. This erased nearly all recent gains and a ustained move higher looks difficult.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez explained XRP is showing bullish signals as exchange outflows, whale accumulation and a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern point to a possible breakout.

A breakout above the $1.60 neckline could confirm the bullish pattern and open the door to $2.10. But the bullish setup remains unconfirmed until XRP breaks above $1.60.

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