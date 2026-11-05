QUICK SPARK: Micron Stock Drops Below 200-Day Moving Average for First Time Since May 2025

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Micron Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:MU) has broken a line that held for more than 17 months.

Shares fell 7.7% to about $734 in early trading Thursday. That put the stock below its 200-day moving average, which sits near $756. The last close under that level was May 30, 2025.

The 200-day average is the stock’s mean price over roughly 10 months of trading. Investors watch it as the dividing line between long-term uptrends and downtrends.

Micron is down 24% this week and about 40% below its June 25 record close of $1,213.56. Democratic midterm gains have raised doubts about data center buildouts. Micron also reportedly paused work on a $4.5 billion plant in Taiwan amid a labor dispute.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SMH) is down 14.8% this week and also trades below its 200-day average.

Chart: Micron Technology Inc. daily chart and 200-day simple moving average. Source: TradingView

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