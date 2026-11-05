RFK Jr. Tells Shoppers to Buy Liver and Cheaper Cuts, but His Favorite Is Ribeye — 'It Has a Lot of Fat in It, and I Like the Taste of the Fat'

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Ribeye may be Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s favorite steak, but he has a different recommendation for Americans struggling with grocery bills. His advice is to skip premium cuts, consider cheaper steaks and even put liver on the shopping list.

"People can go to a grocery store and not get the ribeye…get the low-cost cuts, and eat a very, very affordable meal that is as high quality as any food that you can get," Kennedy said on the Department of Health and Human Services’ "The Real Food Show" on YouTube on Oct. 16.

When asked about his personal preference, Kennedy didn’t hesitate to choose ribeye.

"If I have to choose, my favorite is a ribeye because it has a lot of fat in it, and I like the taste of the fat," Kennedy said.

The recommendation to consider liver came up during an earlier discussion about the cost of premium beef. Kennedy pointed to porterhouse steaks as an expensive choice and suggested shoppers could find much cheaper options elsewhere in the meat department.

"Most of the cheap cuts of meat are very inexpensive," Kennedy said. "If you buy, you know, a porterhouse steak, it’s going to, it is going to take you back. You can buy liver or the cheaper cuts of steak that are very, very affordable," Kennedy said at an Eat Real Food rally sponsored by MAHA Action in Austin, Texas, in February.

Steak Prices Keep Grocery Bills High

The price difference between steak cuts can be significant. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows all uncooked beef steaks averaged $12.69 per pound in September, up 3.5% from a year earlier. Round steak averaged $9.84 per pound, while boneless sirloin reached $14.11 per pound.

Beef liver is typically far cheaper than steak or even ground beef at ordinary grocery stores, often in the $2.50 to $5 range per pound for conventional product, though specialty or grass-fed versions run higher. Demand for it remains low among most U.S. shoppers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s September food plans report put a family of four with two adults and two children in the range of roughly $1,024 a month on the thrifty plan to about $1,389 on the moderate-cost plan, assuming meals are prepared at home.

Kennedy’s suggestion is to look beyond premium cuts when shopping for beef. Liver and less expensive steaks may not be everyone’s first choice, but they offer alternatives for households trying to keep meat on the menu without spending as much. And while Kennedy recommends leaving the ribeye behind to save money, it’s still the steak he’d pick for himself.

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