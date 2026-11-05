Sunrun Stock Jumps Thursday After Big Q3 Beat: What’s Going On?

Shutterstock

Shares of Sunrun Inc(NASDAQ:RUN) are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Sunrun stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling RUN momentum?

Sunrun Beats on Q3 EPS and Revenue

Sunrun reported third-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, well above the 14-cent analyst estimate. Revenue rose 52% year-over-year to $1.099 billion, topping the $774.001 million estimate, according to Benzinga Pro.

Operating expenses: $946.0 million

Operating income: $153.5 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders: $153.2 million

Net cash from operating activities: $301 million

Cash Generation: $6 million

Direct installations grew 9% year-over-year, and the storage attachment rate reached a record 75%. The company called the quarter an "important inflection point" for its direct business.

Sunrun Lowers Full-Year Cash Generation Outlook

Sunrun now expects full-year 2026 Cash Generation of about $200 million, excluding equipment safe harbor investments. The previous guidance called for $250 million to $450 million of Cash Generation.

The company also lowered its Aggregate Subscriber Value outlook to $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion from $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating and a $13 price target on Sunrun following the results. Sunrun has a consensus Buy rating among analysts with an average price target of $15.27, according to Benzinga data.

RUN Shares Move Higher

RUN Price Action: Sunrun shares were up 3.19% at $9.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Also: Kimball Electronics Q1 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

Image : Shutterstock.com