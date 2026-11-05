MGIC Investment Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

MGIC Investment(NYSE:MTG) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

MGIC Investment reported solid financial results for Q3, with net income of $175 million and an annualized return on equity of 14.2%.

The company wrote $17 billion in new insurance, a 3.6% increase from the previous year, with insurance in force at $307 billion, up 2.2% year-over-year.

MGIC maintained a strong capital position with $5.5 billion in balance sheet capital, supported by a robust reinsurance program that helps manage risk and capital efficiently.

The company returned $711 million through share repurchases and $135 million through dividends over the past year, representing a 122% payout of net income.

Net premium yield is expected to continue a gradual decline, while investment income totaled $61 million with a stable book yield of approximately 4%.

The company’s reinsurance program has been strengthened with new agreements covering future underwriting years, offering favorable economic terms.

CEO Tim Mattke emphasized the role of mortgage insurance in improving home affordability and expressed support for recent proposals to explore mortgage insurance cancellation pilots.

CFO Nathan Colson highlighted disciplined expense management, expecting full-year operating expenses to be below the low end of the previously shared $190 million to $200 million range.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. I will now turn the conference over to Andrea Bollard, Director, Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Andrea Bollard (Director, Corporate Communications)

Thank you, Janelle. Good morning and welcome everyone. Thank you for your interest in MGIC Investment. Joining me on the call today to discuss our results for the third quarter are Tim Mattke, Chief Executive Officer, and Nathan Colson, Chief Financial Officer. Our press release, which contains MGIC Investment’s third quarter financial results, was issued yesterday and is available on our website at mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. It includes additional information about our quarterly results that we will refer to during the call. It also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. In addition, we posted on our website a quarterly supplement that contains information pertaining to our primary risk in force and other information you may find valuable.

As a reminder, from time to time we may post information about our underwriting guidelines and other presentations or corrections to past presentations on our website. Before getting started today, I want to remind everyone that during the course of this call we may make comments about our expectations of the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Our 8-K and 10-Q filed yesterday include additional information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed on the call today. If we make any forward-looking statements, we are not undertaking an obligation to update those statements in the future in light of subsequent developments.

No one should rely on the fact that such guidance or forward-looking statements are current at any time other than the time of this call or the issuance of our 8-K or 10-Q. With that, I will now turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Mattke (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning everyone. Before I start my prepared remarks, I want to take a moment to recognize this is Andrea’s first earnings call. While Andrea has been working behind the scenes since the beginning of the year in anticipation of the retirement of Diana Higgins, this is the first time you are hearing her voice on the call. I want to say thank you to both Diana and Andrea for working together on the transition and wish Diana a long and prosperous retirement after 30 years with MGIC Investment.

Now back to my prepared remarks. Our experience, financial strength, and consistent focus on our customers remain foundational to our business. Our third quarter results reflect solid performance and disciplined execution across the company. In the third quarter we generated net income of $175 million, delivering an annualized return on equity of 14.2%. We wrote $17 billion of new insurance in the third quarter, an increase of 3.6% from the third quarter of 2025.

Insurance in force ended the quarter at $307 billion, up slightly in the quarter and up 2.2% from a year ago. At the end of the third quarter, annual persistency was 83%, flat compared to the last quarter. Both insurance in force and annual persistency were in line with the expectations we previously shared. Our insured portfolio continues to perform well, reflecting the quality in the underlying credit and our underwriting discipline. Early payment defaults remain low, consistent with our near-term credit outlook. Our capital position remains strong with $5.5 billion of balance sheet capital, complemented by a well-established reinsurance program. Reinsurance is an important part of how we manage risk and capital. It helps reduce risk volatility and loss volatility in stress scenarios while providing capital diversification and flexibility at attractive costs.

In addition, our capital allocation priorities remain consistent. We prioritize prudent growth in insurance in force when market opportunities support it while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital returns. Market conditions have constrained insurance in force growth in recent years. During that time, strong mortgage credit performance and our financial position have supported continued capital returns. In the third quarter, we paid a common stock dividend of $0.17 per share. We also repurchased 5.1 million shares for $152.5 million. Over the prior four quarters, we returned $711 million through share repurchases and $135 million through shareholder dividends.

Together, those capital returns represented a 122% payout of the net income earned over that period. Last week, the board approved another quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17 per share. The strong financial position of both the holding company and the operating company was a key factor in that decision. With that, let me turn it over to Nathan to provide more details on our financial results for the quarter.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Tim, and good morning. As Tim discussed, we had solid financial results for the third quarter. We earned net income of $0.85 per diluted share compared to $0.83 per diluted share last year. The loss ratio was 10% in the quarter, benefiting from $34 million of favorable loss reserve development in the quarter as we re-estimated ultimate losses on prior delinquencies. The loss reserve development primarily reflects better-than-expected cure activity on delinquency notices received in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

For new delinquency notices received in the third quarter, we continued to apply our initial claim rate assumption of 7.5%. Our count-based delinquency rate ended the quarter at 2.52%, up 15 basis points from the prior quarter and 20 basis points from a year ago. The trends in the quarter were consistent with the credit normalization we have been experiencing for the past three years. The in-force premium yield was 38 basis points in the quarter, down less than half a basis point compared with the third quarter last year. We expect the in-force premium yield to continue on a similar path to the past couple years.

This outlook reflects our near-term expectations for consistent persistency and continued challenges to MI origination growth. Investment income totaled $61 million in the third quarter, and the book yield on our investment portfolio remains approximately 4%. During the quarter, reinvestment rates on our fixed income portfolio continued to exceed our book yield. However, our capital return activities have limited the growth in the investment portfolio and the resulting net investment income. Pardon me. Investment income, underwriting, and other expenses in the quarter were $45 million, down from $50 million in the third quarter last year.

As we remain focused on disciplined expense management, we now expect operating expenses for the full year will be slightly below the low end of the $190 million to $200 million range we previously shared. We have been very active in strengthening our reinsurance program while benefiting from the resulting financial flexibility. As previously announced, we executed a traditional excess-of-loss reinsurance transaction that provides up to $168 million of reinsurance coverage on eligible 2027 NIW. We also amended the terms of our quota share agreements covering 2023 NIW, which will reduce the ongoing cost of these agreements by approximately 35% beginning in 2027.

More recently, we agreed to terms for a 40% quota share reinsurance transaction covering eligible 2028 NIW. We also agreed to terms on a separate 20% quota share covering eligible 2029 NIW, which is the furthest forward we have secured coverage in the 13-plus years of our reinsurance program. With that, let me turn it back over to Tim.

Timothy Mattke (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Nathan. Turning from our financial results to the borrowers our product serves, we’re proud of the role mortgage insurance plays in addressing affordability. For many people, the down payment remains a key barrier to homeownership, and our product helps borrowers overcome that hurdle and purchase a home sooner. Monthly affordability is an important consideration, and our product is designed to help borrowers achieve homeownership while keeping the ongoing cost of mortgage insurance low.

As you likely saw, a recent executive order issued by the President includes provisions for the FHFA to explore a pilot on MI cancellation. We support efforts that focus on lowering costs for new homeowners, and as always, we look forward to working with FHFA and the GSEs on ways to make homeownership more attainable. While our business adapts and evolves over time, our focus remains consistent. Our strong capital position gives us flexibility across market cycles and helps us manage and respond as conditions change. Just as importantly, it supports a consistent presence in the market and a daily focus on our customers. Together, our capital strength, experience, and disciplined approach give us confidence in our ability to continue delivering value to customers, homebuyers, and our shareholders.

With that, Janelle, let’s take questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, to ask a question, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Carrie Mott with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Carrie Mott (Analyst)

Hey, thank you. Good morning. Maybe just start off with credit. The delinquency rate was up about 20 basis points year over year, as you stated. But that rate, the year-over-year increase, accelerated each of the last four quarters. Any underlying drivers you can kind of call out as we think about our models going forward? Like, is that a good jumping-off point for next quarter in 2027?

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Carrie, it’s Nathan. Thanks for the question. You know, I think we do still view it broadly as just a normalization of credit performance coming off of the peak, you know, kind of high-quality credit performance coming out of the COVID period. I think increasingly too, the book is more concentrated in the 2022 and later vintages, which are performing, I’d say, a little bit better than we expected. But we did expect those to have ultimate loss ratios that were somewhat higher than we had in the 2020 and 2021 book.

So as the overall book is more concentrated in those vintages, you know, we do expect that the general trend is going to be, you know, a slow increase in the delinquency rate because the overall book is still benefited from the low delinquency rates from the 2020 and 2021 vintages.

Carrie Mott (Analyst)

Got it. And then maybe just on capital returns, you continue to generate excess capital while the environment remains relatively muted in terms of growth. Just how are you thinking about the pace of buybacks from here and is there room to become more aggressive with the buyback if NIW remains around current levels? Thank you.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

I’ll take that one too. I think our approach really hasn’t changed much over the last couple years. Tim said this in the prepared remarks. But our preference is to, you know, grow the core business organically, to reinvest capital back into that business. The market conditions really haven’t supported that. So in that environment, along with, you know, a robust reinsurance program, attractive reinsurance markets, business performing better than we expected, we’ve been able to support capital returns, you know, at or even above the level of net income that we’re generating.

And we’ve been comfortable with that. And if those conditions persist, you know, we, I think we could continue to do that. The other variable is obviously the share price and what we think the value of share repurchases versus other capital deployment opportunities are. And throughout this period we feel like the share price has supported long-term value creation via share repurchases. We still feel that way today. But if there became a price dislocation, we could get more aggressive or if prices got closer to our view of longer-term intrinsic value, then the pace might become a little bit more moderate.

So we remain price sensitive. I think you see that a little bit in what we disclosed this quarter. The pace of third quarter buybacks was a little bit lower but accelerated in October as the share price got down closer to book value that period. So we remain price sensitive and, as always, are looking for ways to generate long-term value for shareholders.

OPERATOR

Great, thank you, thank you. Our next question comes from Bose George from KBW. Your line is now open.

Bose George (Analyst)

Hey everyone, good morning. Speaking to credit, can you talk about where the cure rates are relative to your defaulted claim assumption? And the cure rates, are they just going to remain elevated until something changes in terms of HPA or unemployment or other variables there?

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Bose. Nathan, I’ll take that question. We’ve kept our initial ultimate claim rate assumption of 7.5% for some time, but I think we have been operating somewhat better than that, resulting in consistent favorable reserve development. I think underlying that we do see, you know, for close to fully developed new notice quarters, we have seen an increase in the ultimate claim rate on those, but it’s coming off of very low levels. The lowest level in our recent history, actually in our company’s history, is the second quarter of 2020, the kind of peak COVID dislocation, where ultimate claim rates were approximately 1%.

We’ve been rising from there, but still have some cushion to that 7.5% ultimate claim rate that we’re putting on. So if credit performance remains good, as it has been, we do expect that there’s opportunity for favorable development in the quarter. We think we’re well reserved for a wide range of outcomes. So if credit performance remains strong, that could certainly result. But we do see the underlying trends are that the ultimate loss rates are moving up into the, say, low single digits — call that 3–4% on a fully developed basis — which again is exceptional performance in the longer-term, broader picture. But as compared to the peak COVID periods, it is increasing towards our initial estimates.

Bose George (Analyst)

Okay, great, thanks. And just on your expenses, the year-over-year number, is there some of that— Is there a ceding commission benefit as well in that?

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, there is. We are. The quota share program has gotten a little bit larger, so the amount of ceding commission is a little bit higher. I don’t have that directly in front of me, but I think that’s worth maybe a couple million dollars of the $5 million overall change. But I know in the 10-Q we do have that disclosed, the ceding commission broken out. So you can get back to the kind of before ceding commission expenses.

Bose George (Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Doug Harter with BTIG. Your line is now open.

Doug Harter (Analyst)

I’m hoping you could talk about the forward reinsurance you put on, kind of what type of cost of capital are you seeing on that and the ability to continue to kind of add kind of far out into the future.

Timothy Mattke (Chief Executive Officer)

I’ll maybe start and let Nathan chime in there, Doug. I think it’s safe to say that we’ve been able to push out a little bit farther in the future on the quota share and have done it on economic terms that we think are favorable and I think on par with, if not better than, what we’ve seen historically. Otherwise we wouldn’t have the need to necessarily go out that far. I think there remains a strong desire for reinsurers to have access to U.S. mortgage credit.

And so we like to work with our partners. And I think the other part too is ultimately they thought about this as a long-term line of business that they are underwriting. And so they’re comfortable with the thought of going out multiple years, having seen our discipline in pricing through different environments, understanding our view on underwriting, pricing, all those different types of things. And again, I think it’s a line of business that they’ve become much more comfortable with over time.

Again, we started, you know, our first deal was back covering business in 2013. A lot of partners with us through that whole way. And a lot of partners have been with us for the better part of a decade at this point. So again, I think we view it as favorable from a cost of capital standpoint, and it’s great that they’re willing to partner with us as we look out farther. But Nathan, I don’t know if you want anything specific as far as exact cost or sort of view of how the transaction went itself.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, no, Tim, I definitely agree with all that. I think the other thing to keep in mind, Doug, is that even the agreements that cover, say, 2026, they’re not just one-year agreements; they cover the next 10 calendar years for that vintage. So I think all reinsurers kind of understand that this is a very long-tail business. So they have to get comfortable with being in this business for a long time, which makes it, I think for some of them, makes them a little more comfortable going out even further on a new underwriting basis.

But ultimately the risk and pricing environment and return environment in 2028 and 2029 will ultimately drive the cost. But as we estimate it today, we would think about after-tax cost of capital for us around the 3% range.

Doug Harter (Analyst)

Got it. And how does that compare to like the XOL that you executed in the third quarter and just how you’re thinking about the mix or the balance of your reinsurance? Sorry,

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I would say the mix of your reinsurance. Right. The XOL, obviously a little different structurally. We do place that on a forward basis but not as far into the future because it is really just on the risk side, not as much on the corresponding premium side. So if there is a more stressed scenario, the quota share deals can benefit from MI pricing adjustments whereas the excess of loss deals don’t. So I think the cost of capital generally are slightly higher but still quite attractive on the excess of loss deals.

And, you know, for us we have for some time really tried to execute across all three major programs that we have related to reinsurance. That’s the traditional markets with both excess of loss and quota share and also the insurance-linked note market. So it’s varied over time. But, you know, think generically about kind of a third, a third, a third. The one thing I would say it ends up being over on the one-third that I just mentioned is more on a new underwriting-year basis.

Over time the program becomes a little bit more concentrated in the quota share deals because they cover first-dollar loss. So they’re not really subject to the deleveraging that both the ILN and excess of loss deals cover, where the ceded layer runs away a little bit faster. So I think overall we found great success in all three of those markets and want to be active in all the markets where capital for mortgage credit risk is being traded and risked.

So really no plans at this point to change the approach.

Doug Harter (Analyst)

Great. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rowland Mayer with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Rowland Mayer (Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I understand the regulatory proposals are forward-looking. We’ve had some questions from investors on whether AI could accelerate voluntary detachment due to home price appreciation. I guess, could you maybe just walk me through how that process mechanically occurs? How much capital is unlocked when older policies do voluntarily detach?

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Rowland, it’s Nathan. I mean I think generically the way it would work today, and maybe be specific to a GSE loan — I mean we also insure a lot of non-GSE loans and investors may have their own separate requirements — but all loans that are at least borrower-paid, primary residence, like the core of what we do, they’re subject to the Homeowners Protection Act. So those loans are really automatically canceled once they reach an original 78% amortization based on the original loan amount.

There is an opportunity, I think, for a borrower to request earlier cancellation due to making additional payments or at 80 LTV. I don’t think we see a ton of evidence that that feature is used very much. But on the GSE space where borrowers are requesting cancellation for current value, I think the process is that they would reach out to their servicer. The servicer would let them know what the requirements are, which may involve getting an appraisal or a broker price opinion.

The GSEs currently have LTV requirements based on current value and seasoning requirements. So not every loan would be eligible. Those are published in their servicing guides. The GSEs today also have pay history requirements. So there needs to be good pay history, which I think is defined based on the number of, say, 30-day delinquencies in a time period or 60-day delinquencies in a longer time period. So there’s an eligibility aspect and then, you know, if all of those requirements are met, then the servicer would initiate cancellation of the MI coverage.

So I think mechanically that’s maybe — generically that’s how it works today. I’m sure there are other ways that it could work, but they’re really just following the published GSE guidelines for borrower-requested cancellation based on current value. Whereas the Homeowners Protection Act is really focused on kind of original value.

Rowland Mayer (Analyst)

Thank you. And then I guess as my follow up, would you ever lower that initial claims rate assumption? I know the ultimate is moving up, but it still seems like it’s well below the initial pick.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we’ve talked about it quite a bit internally. You know, the questions come up on prior calls. I think for us, I think we understand we’re setting an initial assumption today and really looking out into the future at a very wide range of possible outcomes. I think it is true that over the last three or four years we’ve been down a particular path that’s been quite constructive for mortgage credit performance. But, you know, that wasn’t a given at any point along the way.

So I think what we said previously and what I continue to believe is that, you know, our next change to the new notice claim rate assumption is likely to be to increase it, not to decrease it. I think we feel very comfortable with where it is today and that it represents the uncertainty that we face going forward. And if we continue to operate in a relatively low unemployment environment, a relatively stable home price environment, then it’s entirely possible that that could continue to come out as too conservative.

But I think that’s certainly where we’re comfortable and where we expect to stay.

Rowland Mayer (Analyst)

Thank you for the answers.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mehir Bhatia with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Mehir Bhatia (Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Three questions. Maybe I’ll start with the net premium yield, if you will. As we think about 2027, some of the quota share changes you made. The 2023 quota share falls out, I guess, but other quota share becomes a larger part. Can you just. And then you also have the new XOL — just help us with that net premium yield. Are we looking at it being higher or lower in 2027? Any kind of quantitative metrics you could give us on that too.

Thank you.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, it’s Nathan. I’d say we’ve typically talked about the in-force premium yield. One of the challenges with the net yield is, based on the way the quota share agreements work, we get a profit commission that, in low-loss environments like we’ve been operating in, varies dollar-for-dollar with the amount of losses that we’re ceding. So any guidance on the net yield is really kind of guidance on near-term losses. And that’s not something that we’ve ever really done and wouldn’t feel comfortable doing, just because we don’t know what the future holds relative to losses.

That’s why we’re holding so much capital. That’s why we’re trying to reserve prudently and conservatively. So I think on the in-force yield, the top line of that we do expect — it’s been, I’d say, grinding lower over time. It’s been coming down maybe tenths of a basis point. We think that that is likely to continue, but no real change to the path or pace of the in-force yield. And I would say the net yield will be much more impacted by loss expectations in 2027 or 2028 than it will, you know, the underlying cost of the reinsurance that we’re buying.

Mehir Bhatia (Analyst)

Okay, I guess maybe then on the gross premium yield, I mean, do you expect that to just stay stable?

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think we’ve said, you know, follow a similar path to the last couple of years, which has been, you know, it’s not coming down even a tenth a quarter. But I think if you look over the last couple of years, it’s down maybe a basis point in the last two years, maybe a little, maybe a little bit more than a basis point over the last three years. So, you know, just kind of grinding a little bit lower. But again, we’re disclosing this in tenths of a basis point.

So if we were disclosing this in full basis points, each of the last five quarters would be 38. So, again, it’s quite stable.

Mehir Bhatia (Analyst)

Okay, maybe just turning then to the housing EO and just the noise around potential consumer-driven cancellations. I’ll ask a two-part question there. One is, just the first part is, like, how much consumer-driven cancellations are there happening currently? And when I say consumer-driven, I mean not like the contractual HPA, other Homeowners Protection Act requirement or anything like that. I mean, like, just like the consumer calls their service and says, hey, I need to cancel my.

Because, you know, the home prices increase in value. How much of that is happening currently? And to the extent this pilot is implemented or starts being put in place, where you have AVMs and automatic usage, what would MTG’s response be — like, do you have to adjust your pricing engine to reflect cancellation risk by loan start, accounting for that a little bit more? Just trying to understand how shareholders are going to continue to earn this mid-teens return if we start seeing a lot more cancellations or shorter policy life.

Timothy Mattke (Chief Executive Officer)

Maybe I’ll start and let Nathan maybe sort of fill in with maybe the first part of the question. I think high level, it’s too early to tell. Right. We don’t know any designs of a pilot. We’re obviously highly supportive of the administration’s focus on sort of future homeowners and being able to think about affordability. But we talked through a little bit of the different levers that you can think about. As far as the cancellation process that Nathan talked about earlier, it’s tough to know where they might play — anything from a current LTV, seasoning requirements, pay history, all those things. So it’s really difficult to sort of work in that abstract to say what exactly the response would be. I think it’s safe to say that, you know, as FHFA looks at this and determines if they should do a pilot, and presumably working with the GSEs, that we’ll hopefully share some of our thoughts on what some of those triggers should be, what some of those levers that they could pull, and sort of the resulting ramifications.

But it’s really difficult, I’d say, to sit here and know what the exact response would be because there’s so many different things that could sort of be done or not done, quite frankly. But Nathan, I don’t know if you want to sort of chime in a little bit on some of the history we’ve seen.

Nathan Colson (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, happy to. You know, I think if you think about MI persistency, there’s kind of two main categories. There’s situations where the loan itself is going away — that could be due to refinance or being paid in full for some other reason, someone’s moving or something like that. Over the last, say, 10, 12 quarters, that’s been about half of the reason for policies lapsing. The other half is situations where the loan is persisting, but the MI coverage is canceling.

And so that represents, say, ballpark about 8 percentage points. For our 1.1 million insured loans, you’re talking about maybe 80 or 90,000 loans a year where the policy — or, I’m sorry, the loan is continuing but the MI policy is canceling. And then within that group it’s about a 50/50 split, as we can kind of best estimate, between what would be kind of HOPA-related cancellations and what we infer as borrower requested. And the way we think about that is, you know, what is happening more than 180 days prior to the HOPA cancellation date. You know, we’re kind of inferring that that is borrower-requested activity. So, you know, we’re looking at, on our book, maybe 40 or 50,000 loans a year where that’s happening, and then another, you know, maybe 40,000 loans where the HOPA cancellation is taking place.

So absent the ability to — already the ability to — cancel MI, we’d see persistency rates that look closer to prepayment rates in the broader market, you know, persistency rates in the broader loan market north of 90%. So there’s already quite a few ways to cancel loans, and that’s already built into all of our models. It’s not — we don’t just model prepay activity. We’re also modeling both the Homeowners Protection Act cancellations and, you know, the borrower behavior associated with borrower-requested cancellations.

And that’s, you know, it’s been that way for decades.

Mehir Bhatia (Analyst)

Got it. Thank you. Thank you for taking my question.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Timothy Mattke (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Janelle. I just wanted to thank everyone for your interest in MGIC Investment. Have a great rest of your week.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.