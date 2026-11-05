BlackSky Stock Surges After Surprising Q3 Results

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BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares are jumping Thursday after reporting third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates and raising its 2026 revenue guidance to a midpoint above expectations. Here’s what you should know.

BlackSky Technology shares are climbing with conviction. Why is BKSY stock up today?

BlackSky Stock Rises After Third-Quarter Beat

BlackSky shares are climbing after the satellite imagery company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter forecasts on both profit and sales. The company earned 10 cents a share, while analysts had projected a 22-cent loss.

Sales of roughly $42.84 million cleared the $39.55 million estimate, set a company record, and rose 118% from $19.6 million a year earlier and 29% from the quarter before.

Analysts had estimated $141.302 million in 2026 revenue. BlackSky now guides full-year revenue to a range of $140 million to $150 million, up from a $130 million to $150 million range, and its $145 million midpoint lands about $3.7 million above that estimate. BlackSky raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $18 million to $24 million as well, marking the second increase this year.

Customers buying BlackSky’s third-generation satellites fueled the growth. Adjusted EBITDA reached $12.8 million, its best ever, or 29.9% of revenue, while AI-enabled satellite intelligence sales set a record at $32.7 million. Costs consumed only 21% of sales, down from 35% a year earlier.

Net income came to $18.5 million, a turnaround from a $15.3 million net loss, helped partly by changes in the value of derivatives tied to equity warrants.

BlackSky Highlights Gen-3 Demand and Contract Wins

CEO Brian O’Toole noted “real-time intelligence is more mission-critical than ever,” and they are winning business by delivering fast, dependable and clear intelligence, and he expects demand for its space-based intelligence to keep growing worldwide. The largest recent win is a role as sole supplier of high-resolution optical satellite imaging for a $1 billion consortium investment.

BlackSky also wrapped up a two-month trial of its Gen-3 satellites for the U.S. government, and an international defense customer moved from a modest Gen-2 trial to a subscription worth seven figures for Gen-3 service in under six months. HEO renewed in a seven-figure deal that expands its imaging services for watching objects in space.

SkyFi also picked BlackSky as the first imagery supplier for a pilot that gives Robinhood retail investors automated updates on company facilities.

BKSY Shares Are Popping

BKSY Price Action:BlackSky shares were up 6.74% at $17.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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