Motorola Solutions, Sezzle, Unity Software, Toyota Motor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

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U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 3% on Thursday.

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Motorola Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.376 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.263 billion.

Motorola Solutions shares jumped 8.1% to $537.23 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares jumped 31.5% to $357.50 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued its fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:APP) shares jumped 31.5% to $357.50 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued its fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) gained 29.6% to $13.56 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:XERS) gained 29.6% to $13.56 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) gained 24.6% to $4.38 following strong quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:DNUT) gained 24.6% to $4.38 following strong quarterly earnings. ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) rose 23% to $12.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NASDAQ:ADMA) rose 23% to $12.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Lyntris Inc. (NYSE:LYNX) gained 22.5% to $11.51 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:LYNX) gained 22.5% to $11.51 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) jumped 21% to $55.05 after the company reported strong quarterly financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:VCEL) jumped 21% to $55.05 after the company reported strong quarterly financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Warby Parker Inc . (NYSE:WRBY) rose 20.9% to $25.74 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised its FY26 sales guidance.

. (NYSE:WRBY) rose 20.9% to $25.74 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised its FY26 sales guidance. Sezzle Inc . (NASDAQ:SEZL) gained 20.1% to $164.16 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

. (NASDAQ:SEZL) gained 20.1% to $164.16 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) rose 20% to $114.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY2026 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE:AGL) rose 20% to $114.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY2026 sales guidance above estimates. Magnite, Inc . (NASDAQ:MGNI) gained 16.7% to $26.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gained 16.7% to $26.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. E PAM Systems, Inc . (NYSE:EPAM) climbed 15.8% to $159.07 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

. (NYSE:EPAM) climbed 15.8% to $159.07 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Coty Inc . (NYSE:COTY) rose 14.3% to $3.9650 following strong quarterly earnings.

. (NYSE:COTY) rose 14.3% to $3.9650 following strong quarterly earnings. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACHC) gained 12% to $36.14 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

NASDAQ:ACHC) gained 12% to $36.14 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gained 10.3% to $46.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

(NYSE:U) gained 10.3% to $46.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Corpay, Inc . (NYSE:CPAY) jumped 10.2% to $461.45 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

. (NYSE:CPAY) jumped 10.2% to $461.45 following upbeat quarterly earnings. Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) rose 10% to $48.04 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

(NASDAQ:BSY) rose 10% to $48.04 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) jumped 9.9% to $219.30 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results. Also, the company raised its FY27 GAAP EPS guidance.

(NYSE:TM) jumped 9.9% to $219.30 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results. Also, the company raised its FY27 GAAP EPS guidance. Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gained 9.7% to $17.48 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:VERX) gained 9.7% to $17.48 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Tapestry, Inc . (NYSE:TPR) gained 8.4% to $135.82 following strong quarterly earnings.

. (NYSE:TPR) gained 8.4% to $135.82 following strong quarterly earnings. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rose 8.3% to $121.00 after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.

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