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Motorola Solutions, Sezzle, Unity Software, Toyota Motor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
By Avi Kapoor,3 days ago
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 3% on Thursday.
Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
Motorola Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.42 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.376 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.263 billion.
Motorola Solutions shares jumped 8.1% to $537.23 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Applovin Corp(NASDAQ:APP) shares jumped 31.5% to $357.50 as the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued its fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc(NASDAQ:XERS) gained 29.6% to $13.56 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
- Krispy Kreme Inc(NASDAQ:DNUT) gained 24.6% to $4.38 following strong quarterly earnings.
- ADMA Biologics Inc(NASDAQ:ADMA) rose 23% to $12.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Lyntris Inc.(NYSE:LYNX) gained 22.5% to $11.51 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Vericel Corporation(NASDAQ:VCEL) jumped 21% to $55.05 after the company reported strong quarterly financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
- Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) rose 20.9% to $25.74 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised its FY26 sales guidance.
- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) gained 20.1% to $164.16 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
- agilon health, inc.(NYSE:AGL) rose 20% to $114.89 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY2026 sales guidance above estimates.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gained 16.7% to $26.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) climbed 15.8% to $159.07 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rose 14.3% to $3.9650 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) gained 12% to $36.14 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gained 10.3% to $46.84 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) jumped 10.2% to $461.45 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated(NASDAQ:BSY) rose 10% to $48.04 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Toyota Motor Corporation(NYSE:TM) jumped 9.9% to $219.30 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter sales results. Also, the company raised its FY27 GAAP EPS guidance.
- Vertex, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERX) gained 9.7% to $17.48 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) gained 8.4% to $135.82 following strong quarterly earnings.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) rose 8.3% to $121.00 after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.
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