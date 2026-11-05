Why Is Bloom Energy Stock Falling on Thursday?

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Bloom Energy(NYSE:BE) stock is falling on Thursday, driven by a macroeconomic rotation away from artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure names following the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

The election results delivered majorities in both chambers of Congress to the Democratic Party, prompting investor concern over potential federal oversight.

Market participants expect the shift could bring regulations targeting the domestic AI expansion and its high energy use.

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Equity index futures showed mixed sentiment Thursday, with Nasdaq futures falling 2.99% while S&P 500 futures rose 1.33%.

Strategic Fuel Cell Agreement

The retreat follows gains on Tuesday after Bloom Energy announced a memorandum of understanding on Monday with California Resources Corporation(NYSE:CRC) and its carbon management business, Carbon TerraVault. The companies agreed to evaluate developing 1 gigawatt or more of solid-oxide fuel cell power generation paired with carbon capture and storage.

"Our non-combustion technology makes carbon capture more efficient and economically viable at scale," said Aman Joshi, Bloom’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

According to Benzinga data, the average analyst price forecast for Bloom Energy stands at $241.41, representing a 28.4% premium over the prevailing price. Among 20 covering analysts, 11 rate the stock a Buy, eight rate it a Hold and one rates it a Sell, with price forecasts spanning from $24 to $351.

On Tuesday, Barclays upgraded Bloom Energy from Equal-Weight to Overweight while revising its price forecast from $316 to $289.

Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, BE is in a clear pullback: the stock is trading 16.8% below its 20-day SMA, 23.5% below its 50-day SMA, and 14.6% below its 200-day SMA. That "below all the key averages" posture typically keeps rallies more tactical until price can reclaim at least the 20-day/50-day zone.

The moving-average structure is also sending mixed signals across timeframes. The 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a bearish crossover that often shows weakening intermediate momentum). Still, the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA, which suggests the longer-term uptrend hasn’t fully broken down.

Key turning points help explain why this area matters: the stock put in a recent swing low in August after a swing high in September, and it also broke below support in July—so traders are sensitive to "failed bounce" risk if support doesn’t hold. The 52-week range is wide ($75.70 to $351.28), and with price now well off the June high, the market is treating this as a reset phase rather than a straight-line trend.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were down 12.80% at $174.74 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock