EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Took Congress. But AI's Spending Binge Isn't Going Anywhere, This CEO Says

Image courtesy Axe Compute

Democrats’ takeover of Congress puts a new political spotlight on the cost of America’s AI buildout, but it is unlikely to persuade Microsoft Corp.(NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc.(NASDAQ:AMZN) or Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) to step away from the spending race.

The companies may become more selective about where they invest, Axe Compute Inc.(NASDAQ:AGPU) CEO Chris Miglino told Benzinga in exclusive comments shared by email. The commercial pressure to secure computing capacity remains too strong to ignore, he said.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. For AI investors, the result raises questions about Washington’s approach to data center power, permitting and grid demands.

AI Spending Is Bigger Than Politics

Miglino does not expect the change in congressional control to derail investment. "I remain extremely bullish on AI infrastructure spending, regardless of the election outcome," he said.

He argues that AI investment reflects a structural shift in how businesses operate, not a short-lived political cycle. "The capital being committed to AI is responding to a fundamental change in how businesses operate," he said, adding that demand is "considerably larger than any single political cycle."

Policy still matters. Miglino said Washington can influence the economics of bringing new data center capacity online through electricity pricing, permitting and the infrastructure needed to support large-scale projects. Those issues could affect project timing and costs without eliminating the need for computing power.

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Hyperscalers May Get More Selective

Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet have advantages in existing infrastructure, customer relationships and access to capital, Miglino said. But their returns will increasingly depend on how efficiently they turn infrastructure investment into revenue-generating capacity.

That could make partnerships and outside providers more important. He expects greater interest in power-secured sites, flexible deployment models and partnerships that let hyperscalers access capacity without managing every part of development themselves.

For independent providers, that could open a route to customers that might otherwise rely on the largest cloud companies. Axe Compute’s approach, Miglino said, is to secure an enterprise customer commitment to fund capacity before construction begins, establishing demand before building.

What Investors Should Watch

The election may change the questions lawmakers ask about data centers, but Miglino’s comments point to a practical test for investors: which companies can secure reliable power, bring capacity online efficiently and turn it into recurring revenue?

Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet remain major players, but the opportunity may extend to infrastructure partners serving enterprises and AI developers outside the hyperscalers.

For investors, the distinction is between spending announcements and productive capacity. Watch how quickly projects move through permitting, whether power is secured and whether new facilities attract committed customers. Those measures may say more about the AI trade’s next phase than the election result alone.

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Image courtesy of Axe Compute