ARKO Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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ARKO(NASDAQ:ARKO) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

ARKO Corp. reported a strong third quarter with Adjusted EBITDA of $75.7 million, an increase from the previous year, driven by higher retail fuel and merchandise margins.

The company is focusing on its retained store portfolio, which delivered 0.8% growth in merchandise sales excluding cigarettes, and plans to continue converting stores to dealer locations, expecting completion by the end of 2027.

ARKO Corp. raised the low end of its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $245 million to $250 million, now expecting between $250 million and $265 million, supported by the expected closing of the US Petroleum Partners acquisition.

The wholesale segment saw a blended fuel margin increase to 10.7 cents per gallon, with wholesale and fleet fueling contributing positively despite lower volumes.

Management emphasized ongoing investments in higher-margin categories, such as food service and other tobacco products, and reported an increase in loyalty program members, enhancing store performance.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the ARKO Corp. third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star-0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Priya Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Thank you. You may begin.

Priya Trivedi (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to ARKO Corp’s third quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast. On today’s call are Ari Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Galagher Jeff, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2026 as filed with the SEC are available on ARKO’s website at www.arkocorp.com. During our call today, unless otherwise stated, management will compare results to the same period in 2025.

Before we begin, please note that all third quarter 2026 financial information is unaudited. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of our third quarter 2026 earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made during our call today.

All forward-looking statements made during this call reflect our current views with respect to future events and ARKO is under no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made on this call, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. On this call, management will share operating results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures that we use, such as Adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations of those measures to our results as reported in accordance with GAAP are detailed in our earnings release or in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Additionally, management will share profit measures for our individual business segments along with fuel contribution, which is calculated as fuel revenue less fuel cost, and excludes intercompany charges by our GPMP segment.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Ari.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Priya, and good morning, everyone. We delivered a very good quarter, closing the first nine months of the year with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $199 million, an increase of $15.6 million, or 8.5%, to prior year. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $75.7 million, which was above prior year. Our retained store portfolio, which are stores we do not expect to be converted to dealer locations, delivered growth in merchandise sales excluding cigarettes of approximately 0.8% and has delivered year-over-year growth in each quarter of this year.

Our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp., or APC, which we currently own approximately 74%, also performed very well with strong results across wholesale and fleet fueling, and earlier in the third quarter, APC entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of US Petroleum Partners, which we refer to as USPP. We achieved these results despite the volatile fuel environment. Regular gasoline ended the quarter at approximately $4 per gallon, about $1.32 above last year, while diesel exceeded $6.50 in September.

Against this backdrop, our team remained focused on areas within our control. We managed fuel margins with discipline and executed targeted in-store initiatives which helped offset the impact of industry-wide lower retail fuel volumes and higher credit card fees. Our year-to-date performance, current business trends and the expected closing of the USPP acquisition give us confidence to raise the low end of our full-year guidance. Now let’s turn to our third quarter results. Turning to retail in fuel, we remain focused on maximizing gross profit as elevated prices pressure demand while gallons decline across the industry. Our same-store fuel margin increased 10.4% to 48.8 cents per gallon, driving a 2.7% increase in same-store fuel contribution, or $2.6 million. We continue to balance competitive street pricing with disciplined margin management through our Fueling America’s Future marketing campaign.

We also offered discounts of up to $2.50 per gallon, providing customers compelling, industry-leading fuel savings in this challenging environment. Inside the stores, our focus was also on value. We increased promotional spend in our stores by approximately 16% versus last year’s third quarter. We also redesigned our promotions to communicate clear value, reach more customers and encourage larger baskets. We broadened eligibility for certain promotions to non-loyalty members, expanded targeted in-app offers and worked with our vendor partners to bundle promotions across categories. These promotions allow customers to earn greater fuel savings as they add qualifying items to their basket while protecting merchandising margin.

Loyalty is an important part of this strategy. Fast Rewards members visit approximately two times more frequently, their baskets are over 45% larger and spend over $100 per month on average, more than twice the spend of non-enrolled customers. We added approximately 70,000 new enrolled members during the quarter, increasing enrollment by approximately 3%. We also continue to invest in higher margin categories. We are expanding our food service offering, which is now in approximately 145 stores with delis offering a more robust food service menu. In other tobacco products, we expanded our assortment and shifted more space towards product with the higher growth rates, supporting category growth and a more favorable merchandise mix towards this higher margin category. We also sharpened our value proposition in packaged beverages.

These investments are improving overall merchandise mix and helping drive both sales and merchandise margin. We continue to see the results of these efforts. Our retained store portfolio delivered merchandise sales growth excluding cigarettes of approximately 0.8% and has now generated year-over-year sales growth in each quarter this year. Just as importantly, same-store merchandise margin increased by 50 basis points to 34.8% as compared to last year, marking our 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year merchandise margin expansion.

Positive retained store comps and expanding merchandise margins are exactly what we want to see from our retail transformation. Turning to dealerization, which remains central to our retail transformation, we have dealerized approximately 500 stores since the program began mid 2024. We expect to continue to convert a meaningful number of additional stores and be largely complete by the end of 2027. This allows us to focus our people and capital on a stronger core portfolio of company-operated retained stores. This retained store portfolio continues to outperform the stores to be dealerized by over 230 basis points in merchandise sales, 330 basis points in gallons, and generates the majority of the retail segment’s operating profit.

We are investing in our retained store portfolio. We expect to complete more than 25 remodels this year, with 11 already completed. Based on initial results, remodels are generating low double-digit sales growth. We are also investing in new-to-industry stores and opened three NTI retail stores during the first nine months of 2026 and plan to open four NTI Dunkin stores between now and early 2027. Based on initial results, these NTI retail stores are generating return on investment approaching 20%.

These stores incorporate our Fast Grab food and beverage offering and updated layout. We remain disciplined with our capital allocation, prioritizing markets and projects where we see the strongest return. Wholesale delivered another strong quarter. Blended fuel margin increased 11.4% to 10.7 cents per gallon from 9.6 cents per gallon last year. Higher margin more than offset lower gallons, driving total fuel contribution of $26.7 million, up 6.6% from last year. Dealerization continued to add volume to this business as stores transition from company-operated retail locations to wholesale dealer locations.

Fleet fueling also performed well. Approximately 80% of volume in this business is diesel. Despite record diesel prices, gallons declined only modestly compared to last year, demonstrating the relative stability of demand from our commercial customers. Fuel margin increased approximately 6.2% to 48.6 cents per gallon from 45.8 cents per gallon last year. This is a low-capital, cash-generative business. We have opened five new cardlock locations in the first nine months of 2026.

Two locations were added in October, and currently we have an additional 16 locations in various stages of planning and development. These projects require relatively low capital investments and are expected to generate mid- to high-teens returns. Before turning it over to Gallagher, let me briefly review why we believe the USPP business is such a strong strategic and financial fit for APC. USPP is a vertically integrated fuel supply and distribution platform serving customers throughout the Great Lakes region. Upon closing, the business is expected to add approximately 280 million gallons of annual fuel volume across approximately 400 dealer locations, increasing APC’s trailing 12-month volumes as of September 30, 2026 by approximately 14%.

We expect USPP to contribute approximately $30 million of annualized Adjusted EBITDA with strong conversion to discretionary cash flow, creating a meaningful step up in APC’s scale and earnings power. The acquisition will also add assets including terminals in Novae, Michigan and Toledo, Ohio, plus a transportation fleet that delivers more than 80% of its distributed volume. These assets will expand our position across the fuel value chain and increase our relevance with major fuel suppliers.

APC continued to work towards the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Overall, we made solid progress in the quarter. Retail trends improved, our retained store portfolio delivered another positive comp, merchandise margin expanded, wholesale and fleet fueling performed well, and APC entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the business of USPP. Through the first nine months, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $199 million, up 8.5% from last year.

Given our year-to-date performance, current business trends and the expected closing of the USPP acquisition, we are raising the low end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $245 million to $250 million and now expect our full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $250 million to $265 million. With that, I will turn the call over to Gallagher to review our financial results and updated outlook in greater detail.

Galagher Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you, Ari, and good morning, everyone. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $75.7 million, up from $75.2 million in the prior year. Higher retail fuel and merchandise margins, along with stronger contributions from wholesale and fleet fueling, helped offset lower retail fuel volumes and approximately $3.1 million of incremental same-store credit card fees associated with elevated fuel prices. Net income was $14.3 million compared with $13.5 million in the prior year period.

In our retail segment, same-store merchandising sales excluding cigarettes were essentially flat for the quarter, while overall same-store merchandising sales declined 1.4%. As Ari highlighted, our retained store portfolio performed better, with merchandising sales excluding cigarettes increasing 0.8%. This portfolio has delivered positive comps ex-cigarettes in every quarter this year and is the portfolio of retail stores we see as the future of the business.

Total merchandising margin in the quarter increased 110 basis points to 34.8%, while same-store merchandising margin increased 50 basis points to 34.8%. The improvement reflects favorable category mix and the investments we have made across foodservice, other tobacco products, loyalty, and vendor-funded promotions. Same-store retail fuel gallons declined in the quarter as elevated prices continued to weigh on demand across the industry. However, disciplined pricing across our stores increased same-store fuel margin by 10.4% to 48.8 cents per gallon from 44.2 cents, resulting in same-store fuel contribution of $98.3 million, an increase of approximately $2.6 million in same-store fuel contribution compared to the prior year period.

Turning to expenses, total retail site-level operating expenses were $160.3 million compared with $172.9 million for the prior year period. Same-store operating expenses were $156.7 million compared with $150.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the $3.1 million of incremental credit card fees associated with elevated retail fuel prices, along with slightly higher personnel costs, rent, and utilities. Excluding credit card fees, same-store operating expenses increased approximately 2.2%, with store labor up just 1.3% versus Q3 last year, which includes incremental investments in labor to support the expansion of our foodservice offering.

We continue to manage G&A expenses across the business. Corporate G&A expenses were $40.8 million, up 1.8% from the prior year period. The increase was entirely driven by normalized incentives as well as higher stock-based compensation this year as compared to last year. We continue to manage our personnel expenses closely, reducing payroll expenses by 2.9% versus the prior year period. Wholesale operating income increased 7% to $25.8 million. Gallons declined to 249.2 million from 260.4 million, while fuel margin increased 11.4% to 10.7 cents per gallon from 9.6 cents. The improvement in margin more than offset the impact of lower volume. In our fleet fueling segment, operating income increased 8.9% to $13.3 million from $12.2 million in the prior year period. Fleet fueling gallons were 36.2 million, down slightly from 36.6 million in the prior year period, while fuel margin increased approximately 6.2% to 48.6 cents per gallon compared with 45.8 cents in the prior year period.

Given its capital-efficient model, recurring cash flow profile, and attractive expected returns, cardlock expansion remains a high-priority organic investment within our capital allocation framework. Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $184 million of cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter, we opportunistically repurchased $62.1 million of our 5 1/8% senior notes for $56.8 million of cash and ended the quarter with $625 million of long-term debt, excluding lease-related financing liabilities. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $41.4 million compared with $24.9 million in the prior year period. The majority of our capital spending in the quarter continues to be directed towards growth initiatives, primarily retail store remodels and investments in NTI retail stores, as well as new cardlocks.

As we accelerate our organic growth and the purchase of fee properties, our capital priorities remain high-return remodels, new-to-industry retail stores, new cardlock locations, and expansion of foodservice. We will continue to allocate capital toward projects that meet our return thresholds while preserving balance sheet flexibility to drive the long-term value of the business. From a liquidity perspective, we ended the third quarter with $1 billion of total liquidity, providing significant flexibility to fund high-return organic growth, support ARKO’s expansion, reduce debt, and pursue other value-creating opportunities.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, based on our year-to-date performance, business trends, and the expected closing of the USPP acquisition, we’re raising the low end of our adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2026 from $245 million to $250 million, resulting in a revised range of $250 to $265 million. We now expect full-year retail fuel margin of 47 to 49 cents per gallon. With that, I’ll hand the call back to Ari for closing remarks.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Gallagher. We are making progress across each of our strategic priorities. Our retained store portfolio is performing well. Dealerization is creating a more focused and cash-generative retail business. Wholesale and fleet fueling continue to provide stable, diversified earnings, and the expected closing of the USPP acquisition are all expected to contribute to ARKO scaling as a growth and cash-generative platform. We remain focused on execution, disciplined capital allocation, and creating long-term shareholder value.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And at this time we’ll conduct our Q&A session. To ask a question, press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. And your first question comes from Bobby Griffin with Raymond James.

Please state your question.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess, Ari and Gallagher, I want to first maybe start with the dealerization aspect. It looks like, if I’m kind of monitoring the language a little bit as we’ve gone through the quarters, the program maybe has extended a little longer than we originally thought. I think you called out in the release there’s still a meaningful opportunity left in front. You’re going to be done by the end of ’27 now.

I believe we kind of had the program going through early ’27, maybe even ending in ’26. So can you maybe just talk about that for a little bit? Are you finding more stores and more opportunities, additional savings, anything there to help us think about the dealerization program? And it looks like that has more opportunity in front of it.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sure, sure. Good morning, Bobby. Thank you for the question. So, as you all know, since we started the program, we dealerized approximately 500 stores as we started in August 2024. And those stores that we converted were just not strategic for us. As we continue to move forward, we just refined the numbers. We still have 55 additional sites committed under letter of intent, and as we continue to focus and as we continue to see results, we just refined the numbers, and that’s why we decided to extend our program a little bit and extend the amount of stores in some areas that we just felt that we should focus our time, focus our people, focus our capital in areas that we believe there is additional growth. So we became a little bit more maybe selective in some of the other areas that we didn’t think about before.

But again, all of those initiatives are about making sure that we are delivering better results on the retained stores. As you can see here, for the past three quarters, those retained stores continue to show favorable comps.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Okay, that’s helpful. And Gallagher, I kind of wanted to spend a second or two unpacking that retained store side of things. I think you guys called out that the merchandise comps ex-cigarettes have been positive all year for retained stores, which is better than the collective comps, which kind of gives you that implied retained store performance is doing better. What is happening with same-store gallons of the retained stores versus the total comp gallons that I see from the business?

Galagher Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Bobby, good question. And we do want to talk about retained stores a lot more as we finish dealerization. We think that’s the future of our retail business and what’s most meaningful to everyone. Our gallons have also outperformed, around 300 basis points, 320 basis points versus the divested stores in Q3. They did outperform OPIS. The OPIS percent was down around 6% for the quarter, and our retained stores performed better in gallons there also.

So we continue to see good results. And as you talked about with Ari, we’re working thoughtfully, quickly to dealerize the remainder of the stores; that becomes our portfolio. We do think that’s where the investments are going. We’re continuing to grow same-store sales and improve gallons. So the gallon strength is there, along with the merchandising sales.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Okay, so is it fair to think about—I think same-store gallons were down 7 collectively. You’re saying a same-store basis for that retained portfolio of stores is maybe down 4 or so?

Galagher Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, slightly worse than that, Bobby, but yeah, the blended rate. But it’s better than OPIS, and OPIS was down six.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Okay, perfect. That’s helpful. And I guess, you know, I don’t know if you’re going to be able to answer this or not, just given kind of what’s been signed and what’s not. But is there any way to tell us what the number is in how many stores are considered retained stores?

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we have right now 1,038 stores that are basically the current store count. Like I said, we have 55 additional stores that are under a letter of intent. We’re not going to have the numbers that we can provide at the moment because we continue to refine this number. But like I said, it’s probably going to be—I would say, if I have to guess, it’s probably going to be around 900 stores at the end of the day. And again, this is just a guess.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Okay, that’s, that’s.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bobby, I want to add one more thing just because we keep talking about retained stores and non-retained stores. I just want to add that the retained stores generated the majority of basically the operating profit. When I say the majority, I’m talking about maybe 98% to 99%, just to be clear. So it’s not about the amount of stores; it’s really the quality of the stores. And those stores, we work really, really hard to transform them. And as you can see, having a positive 0.8% sales excluding cigarettes, while we also increased margin, is something remarkable for us.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Yes. And that’s encouraging to hear. And I guess lastly for me, and I appreciate all the time this morning, it’s more of just a guidance or what’s implied in the guidance type question. Gallagher. But if we take the APC guide for the year, the midpoint, and we take the ARKO guide for the year, the midpoint for the ARKO consolidated, we can obviously back into what’s implied for the retail division. And that looks like it’s down pretty notably year over year from what was reported in 4Q of ’25.

And obviously a lot of things are moving around with the store count. So I’m just trying to see if there’s something going on there because it looks like a pretty notable drop, a lot more than we’ve seen all year, honestly, for the retail segment. So is there anything further to unpack there from a timing standpoint, cost pressure standpoint, or anything there?

Galagher Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I’ll start and then Ari can weigh in. We feel good about year to date, Bobby. We’ve had three quarters that are delivering growth over last year. Q3 was solid also. So last year’s Q4 was very strong. I think our CPG jumped 6% versus the prior year, one of the highest quarters of CPG for the year. We continue to see volume pressure, which we considered as we, you know, Q3 and Q4. And we’re also the timing of the USPP acquisition. We’re still not closed there yet.

We expect it to close in Q4. So all those variables really make us comfortable with the range we put out there. And we do want to deliver a number that we tell you. So we’re trying to be comfortable with that range and not be too aggressive as we go into Q4.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Let me just jump in, Bobby, just with your comment. I don’t think that’s the case. Given that there is a different amount of stores that you add in basically in Q4 ’25 to the amount of stores that you have right now. I think there is a shift between retail to basically to APC. That’s, I think, that’s maybe the case at the end of the day.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Okay, that’s helpful. Yeah, I think it’s… I think it’s that. I mean, we’re looking on an average store basis as well, but admittedly we don’t have the perfect store set by, based on what we get in the disclosures. But that’s helpful. That plus the retail gallons, I think, helps answer the question some. Thank you again for the time and I appreciate, Ari, the additional disclosure on the retained stores. I know it’s something I’ve pushed you guys for and it’s helpful.

So thank you for providing that.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

I still want to add one more thing for you, Bobby, if you don’t mind. It’s one, one more thing. Just of

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Of course.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Given that… No, no. Given that our comps are up, given that our fuel margin gross profit dollars is up and given that at the end of the day we have less stores, I believe that… Again, I believe there is basically a shift between the two and margin, and we continue with the pressure, and with all of that, we’re actually able to increase margin. Remember, this is the 12th consecutive quarter that we are able to increase margin with this pressure.

And I think all of that is just a mix and the help of our basically support vendor partners over here, and I think this is something incredible. We have a lot of promos related to our loyalty members and, as I mentioned earlier, I mean the business is very, very healthy. The retained stores are very, very healthy. And you see it through the results over here. So again, I think that I will look at the numbers again after this call. But like I said, I think the retained stores are doing much better than what we saw basically last year.

Bobby Griffin (Analyst)

Yep, very well. Well, I appreciate the details and I’m sure we’ll talk again here, but yeah, thank you. Best of luck in 4Q.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Bobby,

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Daniel Guglielmo with Capital One Securities. Please state your question.

Daniel Guglielmo (Analyst)

Hi everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. I think in the opening remarks you mentioned that 145 stores have food service. Thinking out longer term, what percentage of the retained portfolio do you expect will have food service and what would be the expected timeline to get there?

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Good morning, Dan. So, you know, we have 145 stores today that we have delis. In many of our stores, more than 500 stores, we have some kind of food component already. The idea is really to expand fast grab, and this is something that we’re doing as we continue to remodel stores. So again, I don’t have… I cannot give you the exact number, but I can tell you it’s hundreds of stores. And as I said right now, many of those stores have food component from, you know, anywhere from roller grills to, basically, to sandwiches.

And, you know, the idea is just to expand it,

Galagher Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan, just to add, like three remodels we’re opening this year all have enhanced food service. And to me, that’s a lot of headroom out there because the higher margin, the higher sales we get from those, it’s still relatively a small number. It’s only going to grow. So we expect it to really help our sales and margin. The margin growth is primarily through mix, selling more profitable products and not price. So it’s through growing OTP and some more profitable nicotine categories plus food.

And so looking forward, we expect that to continue to benefit both sales and margin.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, the margin at our deli rates right now, it’s around close to 50%. That’s a fair benefit.

Daniel Guglielmo (Analyst)

Okay, great. Yeah, that’s really helpful. And then as a follow up to Bobby’s earlier gallons question, I think you all use a third-party system to price fuel on a daily basis at your stores. So in this kind of volatile pricing environment, have you had to adjust or tweak the way that you’re using that pricing system? And then do you know if wholesale partners kind of use a similar pricing strategy?

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, when it comes to fuel, you know, this is something that we’ve been doing all along, since the beginning of, since 2020. I mean, our job is to actually maximize GP dollars over here. You know, this is the objective over here, you know, to maximize total fuel contribution while we are remaining very competitive in the marketplace. So it’s just, you know, we’re not just managing cents per gallon. You know, we’re also looking on, you know, basically gallon in isolation.

I think everybody is facing the same thing as, as Gallagher mentioned earlier, OPIS was down 6% this quarter. As you can imagine, Daniel, you know, when price of fuel is above $4, $4.35, as you can imagine, everybody’s under pressure and everybody needs to figure out the way how to basically, you know, end their year, you know, the same profitability. Everybody has expenses. So I think every one of those guys is expanding his margin as well in order to basically maximize gross profit dollars.

In a way, I think with our systems, we are maybe a little bit more efficient than some others. But like I said, we didn’t change anything. We’re just trying to maximize gross profit dollars and at the same time making sure that we are competitive in the market that we are. I think that’s why our loyalty members and our Fueling Americas campaign become very, very important during this time. I can tell you that, for example, on Tuesday, we are running 10 cents off Tuesday in addition to Fueling Americas.

And we see a nice basically increase in population because of that. So, you know, we’re just trying to, you know, maximize gross profit dollars and at the same time trying to help our consumer when they’re very under pressure right now, given the price of fuel. And I think what will happen at some point when the price is, you’re going to see basically the opposite. You’re going to see an increase in fuel gallons and a decrease in basically in fuel margin.

That’s typically what happens.

Daniel Guglielmo (Analyst)

Great. Thank you. I appreciate all that color. That’s helpful.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, that was our last question for the day. I’ll now hand the floor back to Mr. Kotler for closing remarks.

Ari Kotler (Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much, everybody, for participating this morning. We’re looking forward to meet you and see you again in our next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And with that, we conclude today’s call. All parties may disconnect. Have a good day.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.