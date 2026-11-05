VanEck's Matthew Sigel 'Quite Bullish' on Bitcoin Under Democratic-Led Congress

Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) could benefit from rising government spending and debt issuance following Democrats’ reported midterm election victory, according to VanEck head of digital assets Matthew Sigel.

Why Is VanEck Bullish On BTC After The Blue Wave?

Speaking on CNBC’s Power Lunch on Wednesday, Sigelsaid that elections often force markets to price in medium-term expectations within a single day.

This creates volatility that may not reflect the longer-term outlook.

Sigel highlighted several factors supporting his bullish outlook on BTC’s long-term prospects:

Bitcoin and gold’s strength against the Nasdaq as AI spending concerns weighed on tech stocks.

BTC’s declining correlation with technology stocks.

Fewer regulatory hurdles than other cryptocurrencies.

A Democratic-led Congress and Trump-led White House driving compromises on higher spending and debt issuance, which may strengthen Bitcoin’s appeal as an alternative monetary asset.

Could BTC Repeat Its 300% Post-2022 Rally?

Sigel compared current conditions to the 2022 midterms, when Bitcoin bottomed before rallying nearly 300% over four years.

He cited similar Fed rate conditions and major crypto crises, including FTX’s collapse in 2022 and the recent $6.3 billion Binance hack.

Sigel believes Bitcoin’s four-year cycle points to a potential October bottom, while Democratic control of Congress poses limited long-term risks.

However, he warned that altcoins, stablecoins and tokenization face greater regulatory uncertainty if future administrations reverse SEC or CFTC policies.

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