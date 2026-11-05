Chiron Real Estate Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Chiron Real Estate(NYSE:XRN) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Chiron Real Estate Inc. reported third quarter Nareit-defined FFO per share of $0.50 and core FFO of $0.75 per share. Outpatient medical same-store cash NOI increased by 1.6% year-over-year.

The company is prioritizing the disposition of its legacy outpatient medical portfolio and has engaged a broker to find optimal solutions, although details on the process remain limited due to ongoing discussions.

Chiron has completed over $430 million in seniors housing investments. Current projects such as The Landing and The Riviera are showing promising occupancy and lead generation growth.

The company acquired The Pinnacle, a newly constructed seniors housing community, and expects its stabilized yield on cost to exceed 7% in 2029.

Chiron is focusing on building a differentiated seniors housing portfolio, targeting modern private-pay communities with strong pricing power and long-term occupancy potential.

Management expressed confidence in the growth potential of the seniors housing market, driven by a supply-demand imbalance and the aging baby boomer population.

The company plans to maintain a lower number of aligned operators to ensure effective management and operational efficiency across its portfolio.

Chiron is strategically transitioning from outpatient medical properties to seniors housing, focusing on consistent operating execution and long-term value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chiron Real Estate Inc. third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 5, 2026. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jamie Barber, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Jamie Barber (General Counsel and Secretary)

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Chiron Real Estate’s third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Jamie Barber, and I’m Chiron Real Estate’s General Counsel. On the call today are Mark Decker, Jr., Chief Executive Officer; Matthew Whitlock, Chief Investment Officer; Bobby Zeiler, Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing; and Bob Kiernan, Chief Financial Officer. Statements or comments made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested from any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings.

Additionally, on this call, the Company may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a tabular reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most currently comparable GAAP numbers in the Company’s earnings release and their filings with the SEC. Additional information may be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.chironre.com. I would now like to turn the call over to Mark.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thank you, Jamie, and good morning. Chiron’s made incredible progress this year. We’ve now closed over 430 million of proprietary seniors housing investments and built a fantastic team. In the third quarter, we continued to move from developing our strategy to execution. That transition is supported by a management team with the investment, operating, and financial experience necessary to build a differentiated health care real estate platform. You’ll hear from each of Bob, Matthew, and Bobby in a few minutes regarding the ways we’ve advanced our strategy.

Before that, I want to take a moment to speak to what our team views as our highest priority: the disposition of our legacy outpatient medical portfolio. As we discussed during last quarter’s earnings call, we’ve engaged a broker and are in the process of finding the optimal solution for this portfolio. We continue to advance that process and are encouraged by the level of interest we’ve received. Because the process is ongoing, we can’t provide incremental detail regarding potential counterparty, structure, valuation, or timing.

We continue to make progress on the repositioning of our business, and we’ll provide an update as soon as we have something definitive to share. Bob, could you please take us through the quarter?

Robert Kiernan (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Mark. During the third quarter, Nareit-defined FFO per share and unit was $0.50, and our core FFO was $0.75 per share and unit. Outpatient medical same-store cash NOI increased 1.6% on a year-over-year basis, consistent with the expectations we established at the beginning of the year. Third quarter cash G&A of $5.3 million was impacted by $1.2 million of severance and transition costs attributable to changes to our senior leadership team. Absent these changes, cash G&A would have totaled $4.1 million. Non-cash stock compensation also included $800,000 of accelerated vesting associated with these changes.

We ended the quarter with $231 million in unutilized borrowing capacity under the credit facility and a leverage ratio of 41% as defined by our credit agreement. Net debt to adjusted EBITDAre was 7.1 times for the quarter. As a reminder, net debt to EBITDA will fluctuate in the near term as the Riviera and Pinnacle progress through lease-up and stabilization. Bobby, could you please provide an operating update?

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

Thanks, Bob. I’ll begin with The Landing in Alexandria, Virginia, where third quarter occupancy averaged 95.1%. The Landing serves as a great example of why we’re so excited about the foundation of our senior housing portfolio. It’s well occupied, the real estate is highly relevant, and we’ve been able to drive financial performance through disciplined pricing, resident retention, and expense management. At the Riviera, our independent living community adjacent to The Landing, quarterly occupancy averaged 25.6%. Progress has been steady, but we are mindful of the fact that lease-up is rarely linear. As a result, we won’t put too much emphasis on any single month. Rather, we’re focused on the underlying indicators that support a durable growth profile — that would be lead generation, move-in conversions, resident satisfaction, and the quality of the revenue we are creating.

We are seeing very encouraging progress on those measures. Third quarter lead generation, for example, increased 20% from the second quarter, while initial prospect tours increased a healthy 14%. As a reminder, we expect Riviera to generate a yield on cost of greater than 7% during the second half of 2028. We’re also excited to have completed the acquisition of The Pinnacle in October. The Pinnacle is a newly constructed 175-home community in North Bethesda that is located across the street from Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose mixed-use development. This investment brings our senior housing portfolio to three communities and 467 total homes. Our conviction in The Pinnacle begins with the quality of the underlying real estate. It is a brand-new, institutional-scale community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care in one of the most attractive submarkets in the Washington region.

The community welcomed its first residents in June and ended the third quarter at 31% occupied. As with the Riviera, The Pinnacle’s current earnings do not reflect the community’s stabilized potential. Our focus is on converting the quality of the real estate and the depth of the local market into durable occupancy and NOI growth. We expect The Pinnacle to generate stabilized yield on cost greater than 7% in 2029. Overall, we remain extremely confident in the quality of our portfolio. Our job is to now demonstrate that quality through consistent operating execution. Matthew, could you please discuss how we’re approaching the investment pipeline?

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

Absolutely, and I’m happy to. Thank you, Bobby. Having been here only a short while, I couldn’t be more excited for our opportunity to build a differentiated seniors housing portfolio that’s positioned to meet the demands of today as well as those of tomorrow. I won’t use my time today to re-emphasize the incredible supply-demand imbalance in our seniors housing created by the wave of baby boomers reaching their 80th birthdays. Rather, I’d like to talk a little bit about what we see as relevant real estate and what we are targeting within the broader seniors housing marketplace and the opportunities to invest in them. Out of the 1.9 million or so seniors housing units in the United States, we believe over half of them will not satisfy the demands placed on them by the incoming seniors population.

Our team is focused on investment opportunities that will satisfy these demands. More specifically, we’re pursuing modern private-pay communities delivering outstanding care in markets capable of supporting pricing power and long-term occupancy. Our best investments will be ones where the real estate is relevant, the operator is aligned, and we can identify multiple paths to long-term value creation. These paths can include occupancy gains, margin expansion, renovation or modernization, and the economies of scale gained through geographic concentration. We have developed a meaningful pipeline of potential investments that meet these criteria. It is a curated opportunity set designed around our investment thesis and objective of assembling a portfolio of relevant, high-demand communities.

We do not feel compelled to bid on assets that do not fit this criteria, and the majority of our pipeline consists of assets not currently marketed for sale in the larger transaction marketplace. We evaluate each opportunity not only against our investment criteria, but also in light of our available liquidity and the expected sequencing of our broader capital recycling strategy. We are excited by the macroeconomics of seniors housing continuing to support our thesis — and, perhaps even more so, the opportunities we have and will identify. We are equally excited by the prospect of converting our outpatient medical portfolio into meaningful investment capacity to pursue these opportunities.

Mark, I’ll turn it back to you.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Matthew. As we’ve discussed throughout the year, Chiron’s in the middle of a significant transition. Our progress will ultimately be measured by execution and long-term value creation. In the near term, we’re focused on realizing value from our outpatient medical properties and investing capital with discipline into seniors housing. Our team is aligned around these priorities, and we look forward to reporting on our progress along the way.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the number one on your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to decline from the polling process, please press the star followed by the number two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment, please, for your first question.

And your first question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Juan Sanabria (Analyst)

Hi, great, thank you for the time. Recognizing it’s a fluid situation on the MOB dispositions, hoping you could talk a little bit about how the pricing environment is maybe changing given the interest rate volatility we’ve seen, and kind of what sort of timeframe is a reasonable expectation for when a process could be completed in your minds? Like, what would mean success for the team?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Juan. Yeah, great question. Pricing has definitely eroded in light of the Treasuries move, and so I would say it’s probably 25 to 50 basis points for medical and probably more specifically our portfolio. And from a timing perspective, really hard to talk about timing. I mean, I’d love to have a good update by the time we’re on our next call.

Juan Sanabria (Analyst)

Fair enough. And then just on the eventual redeployment of those proceeds and that capital — Matthew, you mentioned over half of the stock won’t meet the boomer demand. So I guess, what do you think is maybe obsolete product, and what is kind of the most appealing or appropriate unit mix or asset type or price point that you think is going to be relevant with the seniors? And how do you align the operators more specifically to have that alignment with Chiron shareholders?

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

Yeah, those are great questions. So generally, we define relevance from a couple of different perspectives. Number one, the location of the asset within a specific MSA, the architecture and design of the buildings. And that includes both the amenitized space, things like the dining room, the arts and crafts room, parts of the public areas that are relevant to the incoming baby boomer population. And then we also look at the architecture, design and layout as well as the unit mix of the individual residential units.

So currently there is a demand for larger units that are more amenitized than the type of product that was typically built 10 to 15 years ago. So the 1.9 million units nationwide in seniors housing, about half of them were built before 2012. Generally speaking, most of the product built before 2012 was designed to meet the demand criteria of the silent generation and the greatest generation. The incoming baby boomers are the first generation in American history to really force their demands on products built for them.

So we’re looking for units and communities that will appeal to the baby boomer generation. How we develop alignment of interest with our operators is really a question of geographic concentration and the experience of our operators within the targeted MSAs. So, for example, if we were operator-aligned in the Pacific Northwest and an opportunity was brought to us east of the Mississippi, just by way of example, we would probably not pursue that acquisition with our geographically focused operator in the Pacific Northwest, but would pursue an operator alignment who had more experience within the MSAs where that targeted acquisition is.

That answer your question?

Juan Sanabria (Analyst)

Yes, sir. Thank you.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Juan.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Wes Golladay with Baird. Your line is now open.

Wes Golladay (Analyst)

Hey, good morning everyone. Can you talk about the—I guess there’s a big divergence in pace between Riviera and the Pinnacle. And I know we don’t want to look too much into one quarter, but is there anything that I guess is going really well at the Pinnacle and anything that you would change at the Riviera? Was the price too high, too low? Just a little more color on that.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah. Good morning, Wes. Bobby, you’ll speak to that?

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

Yeah, sure, Wes. Thank you very much. So I think my experience in lease-ups, the lease-ups that I’ve been involved in, which has been dozens, there is a nonlinear process to lease-up. There are ups and downs with each community as they go for varying factors both around the community. It could be factors that are differentiated by location, seasonality, et cetera. We have seen both highs and lows in months, which is why we don’t focus particularly on months.

As an example, we had the largest move-in month of my career at the Pinnacle in August. There is really no correlation to that other than just an aberration. So we look at the process as a process; it’ll take a couple years. We look at the fundamentals of lead generation, of initial and subsequent tours, and both at the Pinnacle and at the Riviera, and frankly at the Landing as well, those fundamental indicators are all very strong. In fact, we had great growth in those numbers at both the Riviera and the Pinnacle. So we’re very confident in the long haul that these will be well-performing assets. Their locations, the markets around them, the supply-demand dynamics in each of these markets is exceptional.

So we believe both will happen. There’s going to probably be a high at the Riviera and a low at the Pinnacle in one month. And I think at the end of the day our focus is on the long term.

Wes Golladay (Analyst)

I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Wes.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Austin Rochmit with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Austin Rochmit (Analyst)

Thanks. Good morning everyone. Just going back to the lease-up, can you discuss how we should think about flow-through at the Riviera and Pinnacle as occupancy continues to ramp and whether you are offering concessions today and at what occupancy point maybe we start to see those burn off a bit?

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

Sure. Yeah, sure. So we do invest in occupancy, and by that I mean we do offer incentives or concessions. We do use the levers to ramp those down over time. So the ideal scenario is that as the occupancy grows, we can ramp those down so they burn off concurrently. We also use them as a near-term kind of urgency incentive. For example, in areas of the month or areas of the year that are generally slower, we’ll offer some urgency incentives. Our view on those is that we want to grow occupancy first and foremost.

And so we do that with real-time input from the sales teams and the manager.

Austin Rochmit (Analyst)

That’s helpful. And then just going back a little bit to how you’re thinking about shaping the portfolio on the senior housing side. Given your size range of available proceeds from OM sales, is there a target number of operators you’re focused on aligning with and is that sort of by either regional focus or acuity? Just curious how you think about that.

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

Yes, this is Matthew. I’ll take that question. So ultimately we’d like to have a lower number of operators that are truly aligned with our investment pursuits as opposed to a lot of one-offs. So where we look in specific geographic regions and where we look for investment opportunities, a lot of thought process goes into who our operating partner would be. And, you know, we diligence pretty significantly the experience of that operator within a specific geographic footprint and whether or not we’ve got proper alignment.

But generally speaking, when we look back on this in a couple of years and we’ve got 50 or 60 buildings, it would be my hope that we have, you know, five operators as opposed to 50. So we would like to have alignment with multiple properties and a lower number of operators. And then just to put a little more color on that, you know, geographic concentration is very important to us. We think that there are boundaries upon which an operating partner may lose efficiency as it relates to our portfolio. So we’re very mindful of that. Bobby, anything you might want to add?

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

No, I think that’s exactly right.

Austin Rochmit (Analyst)

Thanks for the time.

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of Rob Simone with Compass Point. Your line is now open.

Rob Simone (Analyst)

Hey guys. Morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just kind of switching over to the senior side or the SHOP side for a second, I was wondering if you could just kind of talk about maybe the velocity or the volume of transactions that are kind of out there or coming across your desk and kind of like how you filter that. Right. So, like, if you were to kind of look at X dollars per quarter or per, how much of that actually qualifies as within your parameters, how much do you pass on, how much do you bid on, and kind of like just what’s the run rate that you’re underwriting quarter to quarter, I guess.

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

Yeah, I’ll take that. So we’re looking at a tremendous amount of opportunities across the entire landscape of seniors housing. As I mentioned in our opening comments, a lot of those opportunities don’t fit our buy box. From a relevance perspective, it would not surprise you to suggest that the current market is absolutely a seller’s market. There’s been a tremendous amount of acquisition activity over the last two years. We have seen that transaction activity slow somewhat.

But in answer to your question, of the 10 or so opportunities per month that we’re seeing, we’re going to be interested in probably 10% of those. A lot of the opportunities are end-of-fund-life dispositions, non-relevant real estate dispositions, things that really wouldn’t attract us or fit into our buy box. I will tell you though that we’re in active discussions on off-market transactions ranging from single-asset transactions to multiple portfolios.

And there’s a tremendous amount of activity in the off-market side of the investment landscape.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah. Only thing I’d add is just to say we have a lot more opportunities than capital that we think makes sense.

Rob Simone (Analyst)

Got it. Okay. Yeah, that’s really helpful guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Anderson with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Rich Anderson (Analyst)

Hey, thanks. Good morning, and I’m happy to be here on my first Chiron Real Estate call. So, Mark, I know you’re not going to talk about the MOB sale process in specifics, but is there a short-term outcome where you sell a big chunk of it all at once or all of it all at once and then you have this dip in sort of the earnings profile of the company and then a bounce back up once you deploy it? Could there be sort of an EK type of thing that happens to earnings over the next couple of years?

Is that a reasonable way to think about the transformational process of the company?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

An earnings heart attack. I could read the headline now from you, Richard. Good to have you on. Yes, that is possible. I think as we’ve talked about with investors on prior calls, there’s sort of the absolute last dollar value maximization—might be selling 180 buildings to 180 different buyers. The best capital markets answer is probably don’t go for every last dollar but move quickly. And I would say we’re biased towards that. And I don’t think that those two outcomes are 10% apart.

They’re probably a couple hundred basis points apart. But we definitely believe there is value in speed. So yeah, that’s possible for sure.

Rich Anderson (Analyst)

And then an interesting observation around the market for senior housing units, half of which are in your breadbasket or could be. But the baby boomers are just now turning 80. Right. And if average first year in a senior housing home is 83, isn’t it really 10 years from now or five years from now where you really start to see that demand start to pick up from that generation? Because, you know, the range of baby—I just googled this—62 to 80 right now?

Anyone who’s 62 is probably not moving in next 20 years. But I’m just curious about how you view the cadence of demand for that business and how it aligns with what you’re doing as a company.

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

Yeah. So I’ll take that. So demand for the units is part of it, but the supply imbalance is a very significant portion of it. Largely there’s been—I mean, I would tell you that there’s an incredibly low new development. So the supply of new product has really been constrained, and that’s a function of construction debt in the marketplace, yield on cost per developer, and the risk associated with building new. Now, I don’t think that’s forever, but it certainly has been for the last three or four years and has really curtailed development pipeline.

The other part of that is while this is the leading edge of the baby boomers, it’s important to realize that there’s not a gap. The tail end of the silent generation is still coming. It’s an incredibly wealthy demographic subset. And as you Google, there’s 10,000 people turning 80 every single day. So while the baby boomer is a massive wave of new prospective residents, the tail end of the silent generation is still coming. So we feel that, you know, overall the national occupancy is above 90%. It’s above that which it was prior to COVID. So there’s never-ending demand for seniors housing product. There’s a very limited supply of new product coming on. So we do feel very strongly that there’s current demand, and that demand will only grow as the baby boomer wave moves into their 80s.

Rich Anderson (Analyst)

Great color there. Just real quick, I like the five-operator focus for 50 buildings. It’s nice, easy, five for 50. But how much more can you get out of the Greystone Silverstone arrangement in your mind? Thanks.

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

So they’re certainly an operating partner of ours, and we have a specific geographic focus with Greystone here in metro D.C., so they are absolutely a candidate for us as we look at other opportunities in this geographic region. I would also mention that they’re not the only operating partner that we could align with. But right now we have, you know, we have full confidence in their ability to lease up the assets that we’ve acquired.

Rich Anderson (Analyst)

Thanks very much. Appreciate it.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Rich.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Rogers with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Dave Rogers (Analyst)

Yeah, good morning everybody. Wanted to ask about acuity in terms of the lease-up of the existing assets. Are you seeing anything interesting, different, unique with regards to the lease-up, acuity levels? And then maybe the same question with respect to where you’re thinking about for acquisitions. Do you have targeted acuity levels that you’d like to kind of hit over time? Any additional thoughts there would be helpful.

Bobby Zeiler (Chief Development Officer and Head of Seniors Housing)

Sure. This is Bobby, let me take that for a second and Matthew can add. I think what we’ve seen, one of the key visions of Chiron Real Estate is that we are investing in full continuum assets that have both independent, assisted, and memory care, which gives us an opportunity to seek out both early baby boomers, those that are younger, and also be able to respond to those with additional care needs. One of the things and the phenomenon too we’ve seen and we like and really support our communities is that as care needs change, they matriculate in the community.

So this is an age-in-place model and I think we see that in terms of the lease-up of the communities. One of the reasons why we are so bullish on both the Pinnacle and the Riviera is that it is an IL community. It brings people in earlier, healthier, and then they can matriculate to additional care when they need it. We have seen a little longer lead cycle and timing to bring independent living residents in. It’s more of an elective decision. On the assisted living and memory care side, it tends to be a little shorter and more needs-based. But we think having full continuum assets that have all of those care levels gives us the opportunity to respond to all the different needs in senior housing.

Matthew Whitlock (Chief Investment Officer)

Yeah, I think that’s exactly right, Bobby. And what I would add is that, you know, baby boomers and the tail end of the silent generation are looking to go to a place to live rather than going to a place to die. And so their research into what community they want to move into has a lot to do with the programmable space in the community, the size and layout of their residential unit, and as Bobby said, their ability to receive care as they age in place.

So in terms of acquisition criteria, we are not looking at—very rarely do we look at a single level of care opportunity—and we’re much more focused on a continuum of care. And in a perfect world, we can present an opportunity for a prospective resident to move in an independent living and handle their needs all the way through the end day of the.

Dave Rogers (Analyst)

Great. Thank you for that. Maybe a follow-up on your comments about development and not enough assets out there. You do have a chief development officer and a parcel of land. Any updates on kind of what you’re thinking there is, understanding that the transition here is early, but just kind of curious if you’re getting more comfortable with moving forward.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah. So we had an opportunity to acquire a very strategic piece of land, which we did. We’ve had some very interesting and exciting conversations about that piece of land. And I think we’re not in a position to kind of go into full details, but certainly will soon. But it’s a—it’s an interesting opportunity for us to continue to build in our portfolio.

Dave Rogers (Analyst)

Thank you. Last question for me, maybe, maybe for Mark and Bob together. Wanted to think about the transition away from OM and into shop. And I guess I’m curious about the balance sheet, right, with the preferred leverage kind of approaching 10 times, and you’re switching out of a 60% margin business into a 25% margin business that grows faster. So how are the banks, how are the lenders kind of thinking about what that transition needs to look like as you sell OM?

You know, how much do you have to put into the leverage component of the company to make sure that everybody’s happy on the lending side?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

You want to start, Bob,

Robert Kiernan (Chief Financial Officer)

or do I try to do it together? Yeah, look, the banks have been very supportive. They liked our business before and were very supportive in terms of pricing, in terms—and all of that. And with the move into—we actually had a bank update meeting about six weeks ago, and I think the feedback we got coming away from that was a lot of support for the team. It’s a strong team. That was evident to all of them. And we had our entire bank group plus a few folks that aren’t currently lending money to us at this time.

But look, I think they’re excited about a business that can really grow, and I think they see our vision as, you know, another good provider to operators of real estate. Partnership is one that can be meaningful for their business as well. So they’ve been very positive. And we’ve also shared with them, as we’ve shared with you and others, you know, our intent to run at lower leverage overall. So if that’s available to us, we’ll absolutely do that.

And I think that is appealing to them as well.

Dave Rogers (Analyst)

Thanks for the time.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Stevenson with Huntington. Your line is now open.

Rob Stevenson (Analyst at Huntington)

Good morning, guys. Can you talk about the current leasing activity and any upcoming known move-outs of significance in the OMF portfolio?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah. You want to take that?

Robert Kiernan (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I can start. I mean, the—I mean, you saw occupancy, you know, tick down a little bit in the—in the third quarter, but again, that was, I think, expected. As we talked about, you know, same-store, you know, running at 1.6% and where it’s trending for the full year. You know, we’re—from an occupancy perspective, we have no—there’s no significant known move-outs. You know, again, we look for retention is around 70% for the quarter, and it’s really been running as expected at this point.

Rob Stevenson (Analyst at Huntington)

Okay. So, I mean, that 70–75% retention is reasonable to assume on the sort of, call it, 14 and change of that leases by ABR that are rolling in ’27. I’m just trying to figure out where occupancy is heading, both in terms of earnings contribution, also the impact of vacancy on potential value on a sale.

Robert Kiernan (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, that’s fair, Rob. I mean, there’s nothing—again, it’s not—again, there’s not—it’s not that volatile. I mean, it should be in that same range with—again, we talk about it in that range, but, you know, with the potential upside from there.

Rob Stevenson (Analyst at Huntington)

Okay. And then just given the comments of the last couple of questions revolving around sort of leverage and capital, etc., how much, you know, liquidity, dry powder, however you want to term it, do you guys have today to even do, you know, sort of a smaller SHOP acquisition versus really needing to at least sell a decent chunk of assets before your next, you know, meaningful SHOP buy?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah, I mean, I would think about it as currently pretty modest, but we have, call it, a billion-and-a-quarter-ish of seed corn in the form of the outpatient medical. So we’ve been able to so far kind of match buys and sells, and hopefully we can continue to do that.

Rob Stevenson (Analyst at Huntington)

Okay, thanks, guys. Appreciate the time.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thanks, Rob,

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Masoka with B. Riley Securities. Your line is now open.

John Masoka (Analyst)

Good morning. Maybe with that last question in mind, you know, is the move in cap rates for outpatient medical impacting, like, the return threshold or hurdles you’re looking for in senior housing investments? Are you kind of matching those one for one, or is it because of strategic shift you’re a little bit more agnostic around how those kind of yields are trending?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Yeah, I mean, in my opinion we’re talking about pretty fine motor kind of adjustments—a quarter basis point, you know, 25 basis points, or a half a point. You know, brass tacks, the outpatient medical business is a high single-digit unlevered IRR business, and the senior housing is low double-digit unlevered IRR. So there’s a couple hundred basis points of real spread there and a lot of good. I mean, I think the demographic forces are real and good for both.

And then again, it isn’t the question that we—think we’ve talked a lot about outpatient medical. There’s nothing wrong with that business. It’s just to try to have earnings growth at sub-40% leverage with that economic picture at our size, it’s just, you know, a game that we’d like to have someone else play. So I think our ability to be more meaningful in senior housing is clearly evident to us. I would say over the last six to nine months we’ve grown in conviction around that.

So I feel better about it today than I’ve ever felt about it.

John Masoka (Analyst)

And then going back to the rise in interest rates, I mean, has that impacted meaningfully the velocity of transaction activity in the outpatient medical space? Does it also change your thinking or influence your thinking at all as to a focus on larger portfolio transactions versus kind of individual sales, or even, like, the pace of disposition activity and reinvestment?

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

No, not—I would say, no, not really. I mean, we’re not kind of sellers of convenience. We’re focused on strategy. We’ve been very clear about that to the market kind of in every direction. So, I mean, we’re going to be thoughtful and measured and try to maximize the outcome as best we can. But I would say there’s still a very strong bid. I mean, there are people who have been in the medical space for 20-plus years, like our partners at Heitman, who feel like this is a great vintage and they’re very excited about medical.

And there’s groups that, you know, are relatively new to the space and looked at the SILA and have looked at NHP, looked at some of these assets that have traded in volume and thought, we’d like the underlying thesis and we want to get in that. So there are, I’d say, sort of old reliable players and there’s lots of newcomers and generally a very positive outlook on the space. So that’s good news for us in terms of the weather, I guess, so to speak, that we’re kind of out in.

And so, you know, all positive there. Cost of money change—25, 50 basis points—like we said, that’s a real thing. But I would say most people’s thesis on the space is intact, and that’s all about the demographics, discounts to replacement costs, you know, current marks on rents versus what’s possible. And I think that, you know, that’s a strong thesis.

John Masoka (Analyst)

Okay, I appreciate all that. Sorry. I appreciate all that color. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mark Decker. Please continue.

Okey Mark Decker Jr (President and CEO)

Thank you so much. Listen, we appreciate everyone’s time and interest, and hopefully we’ll see some of you guys at NAREIT in a couple weeks. Thanks so much, and we’ll talk soon.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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