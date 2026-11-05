North American Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

North American(TSX:NOA) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

North American Construction Group reported a year-to-date combined revenue of $1.3 billion, raising its full-year revenue guidance to a midpoint of $1.75 billion.

The company faced operational challenges in Australia, resulting in a lower-than-expected gross profit margin due to additional maintenance costs and a pit wall failure.

Canada’s operations showed improvement with a 10.5% gross profit margin, up from 7% in Q2, reflecting better project execution and maintenance efficiency.

Q3 EBITDA remained consistent, but EBIT declined due to higher depreciation costs. Adjusted EPS was $0.25, with interest expenses rising due to strategic expansion in Australia.

The Fargo project negatively impacted earnings, with a $50 million hit before tax, leading to a contract loss position.

Operational cash flow was $52 million, but free cash flow was negative $28 million due to capital investments. Net debt remained at $1.1 billion, with a focus on reducing leverage.

Strategic priorities include optimizing workforce and cost in Australia, integrating IMC, and maintaining fleet reliability in the oil sands.

The company is focusing on three strategic growth areas: expanding in Australia, securing infrastructure awards in Northern Canada, and increasing mining services.

Future guidance includes expectations for Q4 operating improvements, with a focus on safety, execution, and leveraging growth opportunities in the oil sands.

Brad Rogers will join as President and CEO by December 1st, with priorities on operational excellence and maximizing Australian investments.

Full Transcript

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

Mechanical availability and strong demand in the oil sands region. Year to date we’ve generated solid and expected combined revenue of $1.3 billion, which has allowed us to increase our revenue guidance for the year to a midpoint of $1.75 billion. Business is exceeding revenue generation expectations, unfortunately. During the quarter we also booked a significant life-to-date project adjustment for Fargo, which I’ll outline in detail on slide 6. Moving to slide 5, Australia posted a gross profit margin of 11.9%, down from 14% we posted in Q2 and below expectations of between 15% and 20% for the region. Two primary events drove this approximate $15 million cost increase. In Queensland, we incurred approximately $10 million in additional parts and labor to both improve and sustain equipment utilization at our largest site in that region. In Western Australia, a pit wall failure at our largest site in that region caused various operational inefficiencies, given the impact to overall mine production as well as the reconstruction of, and inaccessibility to, mine site haul roads.

Canada posted a 10.5% gross profit margin, which was in line with expectations and a solid increase from the 7% posted in Q2, reflecting disciplined project execution, improved maintenance capability, lower repair cost and the implementation of continued fleet efficiency initiatives. Moving to slide 6, Q3 EBITDA was consistent with prior year, but EBIT was down given higher depreciation on higher revenue. Depreciation as a percentage of combined revenue came in at 16%, a little higher than our expected range midpoint of 15%, primarily on McKellar component depreciation. Looking at G&A, and when removing the Fargo and acquisition impacts, direct adjusted administrative costs were $20 million, or 4.6% of combined revenue, in line with our 5% targeted threshold and demonstrating operating leverage and discipline on stronger revenue.

All told, adjusted EPS was $0.25 for the quarter. Interest expense increased to $21.3 million from $15.3 million last year, reflecting the financing of our strategic expansion in Australia. Regarding the aforementioned impact of the Fargo project, we received a revised forecast in early October from the Joint Venture Executive Committee, which included a 9% increase in total project cost, which had a follow-on impact to us of approximately $50 million to earnings before tax. This is represented in our financials as a $30 million increase in G&A and a $20 million impact in equity loss. The project is now in a contract loss position, which requires 100% of the loss to be booked.

The project is approaching physical completion and the estimate we’ve received is not expected to have a further downward revision. We have added back the loss for adjusted purposes as this type of project is considered non-core in nature and, as we’ve discussed previously, we will only enter arrangements in the future which provide operational control consistent with the other joint ventures in which we are partners. Moving to slide 7, the business generated $52 million of operating cash flow before working capital, supported by EBITDA performance net of cash interest. Free cash flow was an outflow of $28 million due to the intentional capital spending investment in Canada and an approximate $24 million impact from changes to working capital balances in our core businesses.

Moving to slide 8, net debt remained consistent at $1.1 billion. Trailing 12-month net debt leverage is reported at 3.0 times but is not yet benefiting from a full 12 months of IMC EBITDA. Based on the Q3 run rate, we are operating at a 2.8 times leverage ratio with the plan to decrease that moving forward. Slide 9 provides context on our debt structure. We are focused on debt reduction through free cash flow generation over the short term and medium term, and during that time the majority of our debt is at fixed rates and not subject to changes in posted interest rates.

In addition, the majority of our maturities are 2029 and later, giving us the stability and flexibility we need during this phase after significant growth. With those brief comments on the financials, I’ll pass the call to Barry.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Jason, and good morning, everyone. As Jason just outlined, our third quarter performance highlights both the growth across our platform with a record for Q3 combined revenue and the work we need to do to translate that growth into more consistent earnings. We have a broader Australian platform, with IMC continuing on its growth trajectory during Q3. Our priority is to convert that activity into improved margins and cash generation. As operational challenges in Australia affected the quarter, we also saw our Canadian fleet gain early traction with improved mechanical availability and utilization. New awards in Northern Canada and stronger equipment demand in the oil sands were a true highlight of Q3. Unfortunately, the Fargo project had a major negative impact in the quarter, with delayed completion schedule impacts, rework and last-minute cost complete escalation leading to a financial loss.

Thankfully, this project is in the final completion stages and one not to be repeated in the future. Moving to slide 11 now, looking forward to what’s to come. The opportunity remains significant. On slide 12, it sets out our priorities for the remainder of the year. Our focus is on execution and delivering the operating improvements that support the fourth quarter expectations. Safety comes first, as it always does across all operations. Our objective remains the same: everyone gets home safe.

In Australia, we are further optimizing our workforce mix, building on improvements we recently implemented following significant growth in Queensland. We are also reducing discretionary operating costs while fully maintaining customer requirements. In Western Australia, our focus is on integrating IMC and commissioning its expanded fleet to support the work ahead. In the oil sands, improving mechanical availability and fleet reliability remains central to our operating plan and to our ability to capitalize on the growing momentum we see in the region.

We are also preparing for an orderly CEO transition with continuity in our strategy, customer relationships and capital allocation. These are practical priorities and our teams are focused on carrying them through into the day-to-day performance. Moving on to slide 13, our three strategic building blocks are central to our growth ambitions. First, scaling our Tier 1 contractor platform in Australia. Second, securing infrastructure awards in Northern Canada. And third, expanding our mining services in Canada and the United States across our 23 global operating sites. The approach is consistent: we position our people and equipment where our capabilities give us an advantage, deliver for the customer and earn the opportunity to take on additional work.

Growth creates value when we execute it well and achieve an appropriate return on the capital we commit. Moving to slide 14, Australia remains our largest growth opportunity. Revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 36% from the first quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of 2026. As of September 30, the Australian platform had approximately $2.6 billion of contractual backlog and an $8.2 billion bids pipeline. McKellar and IMC give us scale and capabilities to execute larger, more comprehensive scopes across Eastern and Western Australia.

They also broaden our exposure to copper, gold, lithium, iron ore and nickel while increasing our participation in lower capital unit-rate projects. That opportunity is supported by a substantial market, including approximately A$280 billion of public infrastructure spending and a A$240 billion major project pipeline over the next five years. Our incoming CEO brings deep Australian and international mining experience to help us build on this position and further strengthen our Australian leadership.

Our incoming managing director at McKellar brings significant market experience and relationships. The immediate task is to improve operating performance as the platform grows. Workforce efficiency, cost control and the continued ramp up of IMC are central to our expectation for a stronger fourth quarter. We need to demonstrate that the scale we have built can deliver more consistent margins and cash returns. Moving to slide 15, turning to Northern Canada, Nuna continues to demonstrate the value of delivering well on an initial scope and earning follow-on work. In Ontario, successful completion of earlier work led to an additional award that extends our site presence from the fourth quarter of 2026 well into the second quarter of 2027. Nuna also secured a multi-year extension at a project in Nunavut as well as a new project in the Yukon. Our Indigenous partnerships remain fundamental to this business.

A new Yukon Community Collaboration Agreement supports training, employment and business opportunities, adding to Nuna’s established relationships across the region. With over 250 heavy equipment assets and a $4.6 billion pipeline, Nuna is also pursuing larger infrastructure opportunities. These include dedicated subcontractor roles on teams pursuing a port and road project and defense infrastructure, as well as a four-way partnership advancing a Northern Corridor opportunity.

These remain pursuits with procurement, government and First Nations processes still to advance. Our role is to position the business carefully and continue earning customer confidence through execution. Moving to slide 16, in the oil sands, longer haul distances and broader customer requirements continue to support equipment demand. Canadian utilization increased 30% year over year in the third quarter. The priority is to translate that activity into improved operating margins through reliable fleet availability and disciplined project execution. Our plan remains centered on our vast multi-life heavy equipment assets with clear objectives for maintenance and operations.

Improved availability reduces schedule risk and allows us to serve visible demand more effectively. We will continue to be selective about work and investment, with returns guiding those decisions. We are now expanding our heavy equipment maintenance and services business. A recent $135 million five-year contract creates additional near-term service opportunities, with modest growth capital of approximately $5 million for 25 on-highway units and support equipment alongside our existing fleet.

This is a useful example of how we can grow by extending our capabilities without a proportionate increase in capital requirements. Moving on to slide 17, our bid pipeline shows a total of more than $15 billion, including approximately $4.5 billion in active tender and procurement. The opportunities span 14 resources categories, providing a broad range of potential work across our markets. The size of the pipeline gives us options. Our focus is on converting bids where the scope fits our area of expertise, the risks are understood and the expected returns meet our standards. We do not need to win every opportunity.

We will remain disciplined as projects move through the award process. On slide 18, I’m excited to welcome Brad Rogers, who will join us as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director effective December 1st. Brad brings more than 30 years of experience across mining, services, infrastructure and finance, including as CEO of Jupiter Mines and VIZ Industries. He’s also a chartered accountant and former CFO with extensive commercial and corporate development experience. I know Brad is very eager to get started in his new role.

His priorities outlined here build on the platform already in place: advancing North American growth opportunities, embedding operational excellence in daily performance and maximizing the value of our Australian investment. Progress will be measured through contract awards and backlog conversion, fleet availability, margins, cash conversion and returns on invested capital. The objective is clear: stronger cash generation to support deleveraging and total shareholder returns.

Our focus through this transition is to maintain operating momentum and continuity for our customers and teams. Moving to slide 19, turning now to our outlook, contractual backlog of approximately $3.2 billion on September 30 underpins our full-year guidance. We now expect combined revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, with a midpoint of $1.75 billion compared to our prior midpoint of $1.7 billion. We have also narrowed adjusted EBITDA guidance to $370 million to $400 million, lowering the midpoint from $400 million to $385 million. This reflects the operational challenges in the third quarter while retaining expectations for a strong fourth quarter.

Delivering that outlook requires the operating improvements that we have discussed today. Our updated guidance is focused on revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which we believe provide the clearest view of our operating performance and execution. Free cash flow can be difficult to forecast consistently, given the timing of customer receipts and project expenditures. We remain focused on disciplined cash management and will continue to report our cash flow as part of our quarterly results.

The principal drivers are in Australia, where we expect the continued ramp-up of IMC activity in Western Australia, and a return to historical profit margins in the oil sands. We anticipate a busy winter season supported by improved utilization, fleet optimization and incremental project scopes at Nuna. Fleet expansion in Nunavut is expected to provide fourth quarter uplift. We have clear priorities to finish the year. Our responsibility is to execute safely, improve margins and convert the growth across our platform into cash generation and sustainable shareholder value.

That concludes our Q3 presentation. We would be happy to take your questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star one on your touchtone phone. If you wish to withdraw a question, then press the pound sign. Once you have completed your questions and would like to return to the queue, please press star one. After a brief pause, we’ll begin the Q and A section. The first question is from Adam Thoheimer of Thompson Davis. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Adam Thoheimer (Analyst at Thompson Davis)

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. And Barry, just wanted to say it’s been nice working with you during this interim period. Hoping you guys could expand a little bit on slide 17 and its pretty decent-size increase — $900 million increase in the pipeline — and then the total opportunity went up a couple billion dollars. Hoping you could just comment on where that strength is coming from.

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, thanks, Adam. Jason here to take that question. Yeah, we see the bid pipeline as very strong, just like you, primarily coming out of Australia, but also good momentum in the oil sands.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would just jump on that as well, Adam. I mean, there’s all kinds of opportunity in the oil sands. I mean, our fleet is getting fully engaged with work in front of us and we see great things coming there. There’s all kinds of reclamation programs, there are pit expansions, increased overburden movement demand. Yeah, I mean, we just see that as being a great spot. You know, to Jason’s point, in Australia, there are some big projects we’re looking at with some existing customers as well as new customers, both in the east and the west, that give us great opportunity into the future.

Adam Thoheimer (Analyst at Thompson Davis)

Feels like there’s enough there to possibly drive a record backlog in the coming quarters. Is that fair?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think that’s fair. Absolutely.

Adam Thoheimer (Analyst at Thompson Davis)

And then real quick, in Australia, the issues you had in the quarter — I’m just wondering how much those are contained — and the gross margin preferred range of 15 to 20%, if you can get back there in Q4, is that a 2027 event?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I mean, the increased cost — obviously that was on one of our biggest sites in Australia in Queensland. And what that is is a bunch of maintenance costs that were brought forward in the period that’ll likely extend into the end of the year. It’s component change-outs, defect elimination on a large fleet on our largest site there. And that’s what drove those costs. So, I mean, we see that likely lasting into the end of the year here and beyond that, we should be caught up with that and things should normalize to where our margins get back to where they belong.

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

And just to clarify, Adam, our expectation implied in the guidance is that we get to about 13.5% in Q4, leading into getting back into that 15 to 20 range for 2027 when we issue guidance on 2027.

Adam Thoheimer (Analyst at Thompson Davis)

Okay, perfect. And, well, since you had the number, do you have the number for Canada Q4?

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

That’s at 12%. Correct.

Adam Thoheimer (Analyst at Thompson Davis)

Great, great. Okay. All right, I’ll turn it over. Thanks, guys.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Adam.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Yuri Link of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Yuri Link (Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Good morning, guys.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Morning, Yuri.

Yuri Link (Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Just wanted to pick up on your comments around debt reduction and trying to get a gauge as to how committed you are to debt reduction. So how is management thinking about balancing some of these growth opportunities, which likely require some growth capital to pursue them, with the stated objective of paying down debt?

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I can take that one, Yuri. We’re fully committed. Given the statements we’ve made and some of the slides here, you can see the conviction on debt reduction. As it relates to the bid pipeline, given we don’t need to invest in platforms anymore and in G&A, it’s all incremental. Our number one threshold when looking at opportunities now is the debt leverage impact they have — so the criteria is less than 2.0 times. And so we think we can accomplish debt reduction through leveraging our platforms in the three key regions — Western and Eastern Australia and Canada — and then at the same time directing free cash flow towards debt.

So the goal remains to get into the low 2s and to get to 2.0 in the medium term.

Yuri Link (Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Okay, that’s helpful. I understand, you know, the pipeline for Nuna is improving, but the fact remains we’ve got a situation here where the Fargo revenues rolled off. How do we think about some of the revenue puts and takes over the next couple of quarters given that that’s a big chunk of revenue that’s rolling off and hasn’t been replaced yet?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so we see Nuna, barring a big win — which, you know, we’re bidding on three quite large wins in Nuna, which would be step changes back to the Cote level revenues out of Nuna — but we see about a 10% year-over-year increase in 2027 on revenues and similar-type increases in the other three regions. So, you know, we’ll be providing 2027 guidance with Brad in the coming months. But I’d expect, organically without step-change wins, us to be up kind of 10% year over year in revenue.

That’s excluding the Fargo impact, and yeah, that’s on organic wins and just the ramp-up that we’re having still in Australia and benefiting from that on a year-over-year basis.

Yuri Link (Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Okay, good to hear. Okay, thanks, guys.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Yuri.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Sean Jack of Raymond James Ltd. Please go ahead.

Sean Jack (Analyst at Raymond James Ltd.)

Morning, guys. I just wanted to drill into the maintenance overage with the Queensland client a little bit more. I’m wondering if there’s any intention to maybe adjust contract structures there, or just maybe go back to the client and change how things are done to mitigate the potential for something like this happening in the future, or are you guys pretty locked into your obligations?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

No, it’s a good point, Sean. And yeah, absolutely, we’re looking at that — at how we can, I guess, better smooth that sort of thing out. I mean, with the new managing director we have coming into McKellar, that’ll be his main task. Obviously, it’s our biggest client — it’s where we’re dealing with this cost increase — and just the way we do business with them. So, yeah, that’s absolutely something that’s on our radar and that we’re in the midst of putting a plan together to do so.

Sean Jack (Analyst at Raymond James Ltd.)

Okay, perfect. That’s good color. And then just on the Canada side — and I apologize if this is stated somewhere in the deck — but would you guys be able to kind of give us some color of where, theoretically, Canada utilization sits today and, potentially, given what you guys are seeing, where we could kind of see utilization rates return to?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I mean, presently, I think we’re in that 55% range. I mean, obviously we’d like to get — our aspirations are to get — to 70, and that’s what we’re focused on with our fleet as far as focusing on that physical availability and making sure that our units are available to run and utilize to the utmost. So, yeah, that’s really where we’re trying to get to, but we’re presently around that 55 range.

Sean Jack (Analyst at Raymond James Ltd.)

Okay, perfect. That’s all for me, guys. Thanks.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Sean. Thanks, Sean.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from John Gibson of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

John Gibson (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Morning, all. Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered. I just had a few follow-ups. Wondering, you know, you typically put out 2027 guidance, I believe, towards year-end. Will this still be the case this year, or are you still kind of gathering all the pieces — especially based on your strong bid pipeline — for guidance maybe early next year?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, with Brad starting on December 1st clearly going to flow through that role, I would expect potentially early in 2027, John.

John Gibson (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Okay, appreciate it. And then can you maybe just expand on some of the infrastructure projects in Canada outside the oil sands that you’re bidding on? Maybe end markets, geographies, that sort of thing? Thank you.

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I mean, they’re scattered kind of all over the place. Ring of Fire is one we’re really keyed in on, up in the Mackenzie Valley area. They’re pretty much coast to coast in Canada.

John Gibson (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

All right, guys, thanks a lot. I’ll turn it back here.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Tim Monokallo of ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tim Monokallo (Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Hey, good morning. Quickly, on the backlog — we saw a pretty meaningful decline quarter over quarter. And in the financials it shows, I think, $775-ish million came out of the backlog, which was higher than the combined revenue estimate. And then there was a contract in Western Australia that came off the board in the slide deck. So there’s some re-scoping or contract eliminations between Q3 and Q2?

Barry (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I mean, obviously the one project that came off in IMC is one that we, you know, we had hoped to win, and then we didn’t win. So that came off there. You know, there are others that we hope to replace it with, obviously. But yeah, that was the major hit in Australia.

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

And just on the backlog, Tim, we did have one contract which we had an early mutual agreement to exit, and we reflected that through backlog. The mine-site conditions were different than what was originally expected, and there was just an agreement to part ways. So that kind of drove that mismatch that you’re seeing there.

Tim Monokallo (Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Got it. Okay. And the capital spending year to date and in Q3 was higher than I expected. Can you provide maybe some bookends on where you think total capital spending for 2026 will land, and how you’re thinking about 2027?

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, we expect to be in the kind of the $225–$230 million range for 2026 for all-in CapEx. I would say we are looking at 2027 being very similar to depreciation — if you see our depreciation run rate of 15–16% of combined revenue. So that’s where I would expect. As you identified, we made a very intentional decision in Canada to really support the fleet heading into a very busy winter season and what we think will be very busy years ahead. So Q3 will be the high watermark of the year for CapEx.

Tim Monokallo (Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Got it. And then just to qualify your comments on the CapEx range, is that excluding, I guess, lease-finance CapEx?

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

No, that includes lease-finance additions. I don’t have that number in front of me, but we just include that as regular run rate. You know, if we bring in something on a leased basis, we bring it into our sustaining CapEx. So that is inclusive of that.

Tim Monokallo (Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Okay. And then just to follow up on Yuri’s comment, when you think about deleveraging and the scale of growth that you have in your opportunity set, when you think about deploying capital towards some of these growth opportunities, is there an upper end that you would say, like, we’re not going to spend more than X in 2027, or is that just a function of the cash flows that will come off these projects or expected cash flows?

Jason (Chief Financial Officer)

No, it’s really the ratios. Obviously, the larger the opportunity, the bigger impact it can actually have on our objectives. So we haven’t given our business development functions a maximum they can look for. It’s more about the ratio and the predictability of the EBITDA that comes with the opportunity. So again, to the response we gave Yuri, we really are focused on that ratio and what it can do for our business. We want to leverage the platforms we have, and to do that, if the scale is bigger, the math just gets better.

Tim Monokallo (Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Okay, and then can you just talk a little bit about the change in demand that you’re seeing in the oil sands and what your expectations are for growth in oil sands in 2027 versus 2026?

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question—We don’t have any questions on the line at the moment, so, ladies and gentlemen, if you’d like to ask any questions, please press star one on your touchtone phone. If you wish to withdraw a question, you can press the pound sign. Once you have completed your questions and would like to return to the, please press one. There are no more questions on the line, so this concludes the Q&A section of the call. I’ll pass the call over to Barry Palmer, President and CEO, for closing remarks.

Barry Palmer (President and CEO)

Thanks, Ray. Today will be my final call as President and CEO, and I’m proud of the capabilities our team has built and the company that North American Construction Group has grown into over my almost 45 years with the company. I can say with confidence that our company is being left in good hands with our existing executive team. Under the leadership of our incoming President and CEO, Brad Rogers, our teams remain focused on continued disciplined execution, disciplined growth, and ensuring that everyone gets home safe.

Thanks again, everyone, for joining us today.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes the North American Construction Group conference call regarding the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.