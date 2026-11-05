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Dow Surges 250 Points; US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
By Avi Kapoor,3 days ago
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining 250 points on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 53,606.62 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.35% to 25,388.97. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 7,647.70.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 1.4% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 2.4%.
Top Headline
U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 6,000 to 189,000 in the final week of October, compared to market estimates of 196,000 and versus a revised reading of 195,000 in the previous week.
Equities Trading UP
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares shot up 83% to $11.50 after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Shares of Zeta Network Group(NASDAQ:ZNB) got a boost, surging 97% to $1.22 after rising over 12% on Wednesday.
- eLong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:ELPW) shares were also up, gaining 48% to $3.72. Elong Power’s subsidiary entered into a three-year energy storage cooperation agreement worth at least RMB2 billion ($300 million).
Equities Trading DOWN
- MNTN Inc (NYSE:MNTN) shares dipped 50% to $5.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and lowered its FY2026 sales guidance below estimates.
- Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) were down 50% to $26.42 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.
- Purecycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) was down, falling 35% to $1.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $89.84 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,133.30.
Silver traded up 1.1% to $52.875 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.4365.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index jumped 1.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany’s DAX surged 0.9%, while France’s CAC 40 climbed 1.3%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 1.79%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gaining 3.67%, China’s SSE Composite Index rising 0.10% and India’s BSE Sensex gaining 2.60%.
Economics
- U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 6,000 to 189,000 in the final week of October, compared to market estimates of 196,000 and versus a revised reading of 195,000 in the previous week.
- U.S. nonfarm business sector labor productivity rose by 3.6% in the third quarter, beating market estimates of a 2.8% gain.
- Unit labor costs fell 0.7% in the third quarter, missing market estimates of a 0.6% gain.
- U.S.-based employers announced job cuts of 43,994 in October, versus 43,281 cuts in the previous month.
Photo via Shutterstock