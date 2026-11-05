Sony Stock Surges: Blockbuster Spider-Man and Gaming Demand Drive Massive Q2 Profit Beat

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Sony Group Corp.(NYSE:SONY) shares jumped in Thursday’s premarket session after the company delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, as hit entertainment content lifted movies, gaming and music. Management also raised its full-year profit outlook despite higher memory costs and tighter PlayStation hardware supply.

Revenue and Profit Beat Expectations

Sony reported second-quarter revenue of ¥3.43 trillion, up about 10% year over year, while operating profit jumped 45% to ¥622.3 billion, well above the ¥505 billion average analyst estimate cited by Reuters.

The company raised its full-year sales forecast to ¥13 trillion (from ¥12.5 trillion), operating income to ¥1.87 trillion (from ¥1.72 trillion) and operating cash flow to ¥1.6 trillion (from ¥1.5 trillion).

Sony also raised profit expectations for its games, music, pictures and image-sensing businesses.

Spider-Man Drives Pictures Profit Surge

Sony Pictures delivered one of the quarter’s biggest gains.

The film-division revenue increased 48% year over year, primarily because of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The revenue rose 37.8% on a dollar basis, while profit surged to ¥92.6 billion from ¥13.9 billion a year earlier.

Deadline reported that CFO Lin Tao called the Pictures result a "record high operating income for the second quarter."

Tao attributed the performance to the combination of Sony’s distribution platforms, including PlayStation Network and Crunchyroll, and successful intellectual property such as Spider-Man, Wolverine and Ella Langley.

Gaming Benefits From Software While Hardware Supply Tightens

Sony’s games division increased revenue 9% year over year, helped by stronger first-party software sales.

Marvel’s Wolverine ranked among the quarter’s major releases, while Sony expects the Nov. 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI to provide another catalyst for PlayStation.

Sony sold 2.6 million PlayStation 5 units during the quarter, down from 4 million a year earlier. Bloomberg reported that supply may have constrained sales more than demand, particularly for the PS5 Pro.

Kantan Games founder Serkan Toto told Reuters that Sony’s performance "could have been even bigger if more PlayStation 5 Pro units were available."

Content Strategy Supports Higher-Quality Earnings

Sony’s results reinforced its strategy of shifting toward entertainment and original intellectual property rather than relying primarily on hardware.

The company is linking its gaming, film, anime and music businesses to develop franchises across multiple formats. Recent examples cited by the sources include The Last of Us, which moved from PlayStation into an HBO television adaptation, and the Demon Slayer animated franchise, the Financial Times reported.

Bloomberg also highlighted strong streaming demand for Sony’s co-owned Michael Jackson catalog, which rose to roughly four times normal levels following the release of the Michael biopic.

Hideki Yasuda of Toyo Research and Advice said Sony’s investments in movies, games and music are producing results and reducing the earnings volatility associated with its earlier hardware-heavy model.

Memory Costs Remain a Key Challenge

Higher memory prices remain one of Sony’s principal near-term challenges.

The AI-driven memory shortage has increased component costs across consumer electronics, including gaming hardware. Sony said in July that it had secured enough memory to support its expected sales volume for the current year.

Tao told Reuters that maintaining active user engagement will remain important for profitability as Sony works through memory-cost pressure and invests in its next gaming platform.

Analysts Point to More Upside, but Expectations Are Higher

MST Financial analyst David Gibson told the Financial Times that Spider-Man delivered a much stronger-than-expected contribution and described Sony’s result as "a huge beat, with an upgrade to guidance to match."

He called gaming less compelling in the quarter but said the imminent launch of Grand Theft Auto VI and strong pre-orders could quickly improve the outlook.

SONY Stock Price Activity: Sony Group shares are trading higher by 6.75% at $27.70 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: testing / Shutterstock

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