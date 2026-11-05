Bitcoin Is Bipartisan and a Blue Wave Doesn't Change That, Researcher Argues

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Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) isn’t tied to one political party—and the Democrats’ midterm sweep does not erase the issues that draw Americans to it, says industry researcher Andrew M. Bailey.

Affordability Trumps Crypto in Midterm Elections

An NBC exit poll found 89% called the cost of living a "crucial or major" factor in their vote.

Bailey links that pressure to Bitcoin’s fixed supply: no administration can change its issuance rules. That does not make groceries cheaper, but it helps explain Bitcoin’s appeal to savers worried about the dollar losing value.

The results also challenge the idea that crypto money can steer elections on its own.

The industry spent about $200 million during the cycle, Reuters reported, yet some high-profile targets lost—including the Ohio Senate race.

The sector still won many races it targeted, but its spending did not guarantee victories.

Bitcoin as a Bipartisan Asset

Bailey points to survey data suggesting Bitcoin ownership spans political views.

Research from the Nakamoto Project suggests Bitcoin ownership cuts across political affiliations.

Its 2024 survey found 21.9% ownership rates among very liberal Americans, 17.6% among very conservative Americans and 14.3% among moderates.

In 2025, Bitcoin owners clustered around the political center.

This broad ownership base could give lawmakers from both parties an incentive to protect access to Bitcoin, regardless of which party controls Congress.

He also says the case for Bitcoin as a backup to traditional finance remains relevant. Support for concerns about "debanking"—when banks cut off customers or businesses—comes from both Democrats and Republicans, Bailey argues.

Both President Donald Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have criticized the practice.

Bitcoin’s decentralized network, however, allows users to hold and transfer funds without relying on traditional banks, strengthening its appeal as an alternative financial system.

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