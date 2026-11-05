Lincoln National Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Lincoln National(NYSE:LNC) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/756910794

Summary

Lincoln National reported a 10% year-over-year increase in adjusted operating income, excluding the annual assumption review, driven by strong alternative investment returns.

The company completed major milestones in its financial transformation, including closing the Talcott and Fortitude Re transactions, transferring 60% of guaranteed universal life reserves to reinsurance partners, and retiring over 40% of preferred stock through tender offers.

Future strategy involves optimizing business operations, accelerating profitable growth, and enhancing free cash flow and capital return, with a focus on leveraging technology and AI.

Third-quarter results showed diversified earnings growth with life insurance and retirement plan services performing well, while group protection faced challenges due to claim severity and disability results.

The company resumed share repurchases this quarter and expects to increase capital returns to shareholders, supported by strong subsidiary remittances and improved liquidity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you’d like to withdraw your question, again press star one. Thank you. I’d now like to turn the call over to John Muthing, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

John Muthing (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to our third quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest in Lincoln National. Our quarterly earnings press release, earnings supplement and statistical supplement can all be found on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.lincolnfinancial.com. These documents include reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used on today’s call, including adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations available to common stockholders, or adjusted operating income, to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that any statements made during today’s call regarding expectations, future actions, trends in our businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results, including those relating to deposits, expenses, income from operations, free cash flow or free cash flow conversion ratios, share repurchases, liquidity and capital resources, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the cautionary statement disclosures in our earnings release issued earlier this morning, as well as those detailed in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of today and we undertake no obligation to correct or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today. In addition, please note that the reporting of risk-based capital, or RBC, measures is not intended for the purpose of ranking any insurance company or for use in connection with any marketing, advertising or promotional activities. Presenting this morning are Ellen Cooper, Chairman, President and CEO, and Adam Cohen, Interim Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we’ll address your questions. Let me now turn the call over to Ellen. Ellen.

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. This was a solid quarter and an important one for Lincoln National. In early 2024, we laid out a three-year outlook and longer-term objectives to guide the next stage of the transformation. This quarter, we substantially achieved the financial targets in that outlook, and we are now preparing for the next phase of our strategy, our continuation toward the longer-term objectives.

For the quarter itself, adjusted operating income, excluding the impact of our annual assumption review, increased 10% year over year, supported in part by very strong alternative investment returns. Underneath that, the quarter demonstrated what a diversified franchise is built to do. Growth in life insurance and retirement plan services offset lower earnings in group protection, and the sources of our earnings are broader than they were a year ago.

Joining me this morning is Adam Cohen, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. Adam has been integrally involved in our financial transformation over the past several years, including our work to strengthen the balance sheet and capital position, and he has stepped into the role with confidence and credibility. He will take you through the quarter in detail. Turning back to our transformation, we began a multi-year journey to rebuild Lincoln National’s financial strength, establishing the strategic priorities that would underpin the three-year outlook we introduced in early 2024. We have remained disciplined in executing against that plan, and this quarter marked the completion of several additional major milestones. On October 1st, we closed the Talcott transaction together with the Fortitude Re transaction.

Roughly 60% of our guaranteed universal life reserves have now been transferred to reinsurance partners, another step in reshaping our liability mix and reducing the risk in this legacy block. As we said earlier this year, addressing the preferred stock was one of the last remaining steps before returning additional capital to shareholders. This quarter, we retired more than 40% of the preferred through tender offers and fully funded the remainder about a year ahead of the first call date.

With those steps complete, we were in a position to resume share repurchases this quarter. When we laid out our three-year outlook, we established a roadmap of strategic objectives to fortify our capital foundation, including de-risking the balance sheet, optimizing our operating model, and driving profitable growth across our businesses to support more durable earnings and free cash flow. We have delivered on the large majority of the commitments in the three-year outlook, many of them ahead of schedule, and the quality and sustainability of our earnings and free cash flow have improved as a result.

Overall, we are pleased with the progress, but we are not done. Our longer-term objectives are still ahead of us, and there is more opportunity and work to do within each of our businesses, and that is the next phase. As we enter that phase, what is different from where we started is the foundation beneath us: a track record of execution, momentum across the enterprise, and the financial flexibility to invest in our businesses and return capital at the same time.

The benefits of that stronger foundation are starting to show in each of our businesses, though at different stages. Some of the actions we have taken are still early and will build from here, and we are confident in the direction of all four. In annuities, our spread-based platform is scaling. We now retain all of our fixed annuity sales, and the account balances we have built over the past year are only beginning to contribute to earnings. In life insurance, the rebuild of the business is taking hold faster than we expected, and the new policies we have been writing have yet to become a meaningful contributor to earnings.

In group protection, even in a year of moderating margins, we have ample room to grow over time as we bring our capabilities to the fastest-growing segments and products. In retirement plan services, the strategic realignment is underway, and the business is being repositioned for more profitable growth over time across Lincoln National. The strategic investments we have made to attract and retain customers and the efficiencies we have built into our operating model support that progress as well, and there is more opportunity ahead.

Our priorities remain consistent with the strategy we have pursued over the last several years. Now, from a stronger position, we will continue to optimize our business and risk profile, shifting our mix toward steadier, less market-sensitive earnings. We will accelerate profitable growth where we can compete beyond price and earn attractive returns. Drawing on the depth of our distribution relationships, the breadth of our product suite, and our differentiated capabilities, we will continue to transform our operating model.

The expense actions we have taken over the past three years have supported our efficiency, and we see additional room to lower our cost base. Technology and AI are central to that opportunity, and they also enable our employees to do their best work, deliver a more connected and integrated experience for the customers and partners we serve, and bring new products and services to market faster. We are also optimizing our investment strategy for better risk-adjusted returns and leveraging our Bermuda affiliate to enhance capital efficiency.

We will continue to strengthen free cash flow generation and capital return. Free cash flow has improved steadily as we have reshaped the business, reduced legacy risk, and lowered our leverage and financing costs. And we expect to continue deploying excess capital through share repurchases while also investing in our businesses. Across all of our capital decisions, the objective is sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders. As we look ahead, we will be deliberate in how we sequence these priorities, balancing growth, profitability, and capital return.

We have made substantial progress against the commitments we laid out in our three-year outlook, and we are excited to step into the next chapter with the same discipline. We will provide more specifics on how we intend to build on what we have accomplished as part of our 2027 outlook on our fourth quarter call. Looking at the quarter by business, our results reflected the benefit of a more diversified earnings mix. Life earnings more than doubled, supported by favorable mortality and higher alternative investment returns. RPS earnings grew on favorable equity markets and spread expansion. In annuities, earnings were modestly lower than a year ago, driven by the previously disclosed reallocation of investment income, while sales rose sharply from the second quarter, led by fixed annuities.

Group protection fell short of our expectations, driven by volatility in claim severity and the continued moderation of disability results, although the underlying fundamentals of the business remained strong. I will now take a few minutes to discuss each of our businesses in more detail, starting with annuities. As a holistic annuity provider, our competitive advantage lies in the breadth of our product portfolio and the depth of our distribution relationships. We offer a full suite of solutions across RILA, fixed, and variable annuities, with and without living benefits, allowing us to meet customer needs in a wide range of market environments. Our strategy is to continue to build a more diversified mix within this business and, in particular, to grow spread-based earnings with more stable cash flows.

Total annuity sales were 4.3 billion, up 21% sequentially, and spread-based products represented 67% of those sales. Within this business, fixed annuities are our biggest growth opportunity, and sales more than doubled sequentially to 1.4 billion, with fixed indexed annuity sales up 29% year over year. That performance is supported by the capabilities we have built over the last several years. We have retained the full economics of this business for about a year now, expanded our investment sourcing, and continued to compete beyond price through differentiated crediting strategies and select distribution platforms.

We expect the momentum in fixed annuity sales to carry into the fourth quarter. RILA remains an important product category for us. Sales of 1.5 billion were relatively flat year over year, consistent with our expectation that 2026 sales would be broadly in line with the average of the past several years. In a competitive market, we distinguish ourselves in part through unique product features while prioritizing profitability over volume. Variable annuities continue to be a strong contributor to our free cash flow and meet an important need for our customers.

Sales were 1.4 billion in the quarter, in line with the expectation we set at the beginning of the year that volumes would return to pre-2025 levels. Within that, variable annuities without living benefit guarantees made up more than half of sales for the second consecutive quarter, up 33% year over year. Across the portfolio, we are intentional about how we grow. As our spread-based businesses scale, we expect them to contribute an increasing share of earnings and free cash flow, supporting a more balanced and predictable earnings profile.

Now turning to life insurance, where we are rebuilding the earnings profile of the business. We have improved the performance of the in-force through the reinsurance transactions I described earlier and other actions, including the consolidation of our captives last year and ongoing in-force management, while shifting new business toward accumulation and limited guarantee products with more predictable cash flows. Alongside that, our investments in product, underwriting, technology, and distribution are strengthening our competitive position with the financial professionals and producers who sell our products.

Total Life sales were 106 million, down compared with the prior-year quarter that included several large executive benefits cases. As we have noted previously, that segment’s sales vary with the timing and size of individual cases. Core Life sales, which exclude executive benefits, grew 3% year over year, led by indexed universal life. Overall, Life is moving in the direction we intended. The actions across the in-force and the mix shift of new business we are writing have put this business on considerably stronger footing, and they reinforce our confidence in the contribution Life will make to Lincoln National over time.

Turning to Group Protection, our targeted segment strategy continues to shape how we compete across the local, regional, and national markets. We tailor distribution, underwriting, technology, and service to the distinct needs of each segment, and we maintain pricing discipline on new business and renewals. We are deepening our presence in the local market and in supplemental health, the fastest-growing parts of the business and those with the most attractive long-term returns.

That strategy is visible in the premium mix. Premiums grew 3% year over year, with local market premium up 5%. Supplemental health premium grew more than 30% and now represents 7% of in-force premium, up from 5% a year ago. Sales of 72 million were lower compared with the prior-year quarter that included large case wins, and we are holding to our return requirements in a competitive market. We are also modernizing our claims platform and expanding the use of AI and automation to improve efficiency and experience for the employers, brokers, and employees we serve.

The business is operating from a far stronger position than a few years ago and represents a larger share of Lincoln National’s earnings, and we remain confident in our ability to grow Group Protection’s contribution over time. Now turning to retirement plan services, where we are in the early stages of a strategic realignment. Applying a playbook we have run successfully in Group Protection, we have organized the business around three market segments and are increasingly focusing on the fastest-growing, higher-return segments. As part of that work, we are refreshing our value proposition, optimizing our distribution model to better serve customers, expanding revenue opportunities within our existing client base, and modernizing our service model and technology.

First-year sales were 749 million, meaningfully down compared to the prior-year quarter that included significant mid- to large-market activity, and sales will remain uneven as the new model takes hold. While the realignment remains at an early stage, the actions we are taking are designed to strengthen the underlying economics of the business and to make the contribution of retirement plan services to Lincoln National more durable over the long term.

In closing, we set out several years ago to rebuild Lincoln National’s financial strength, and this quarter we largely completed the three-year outlook we laid out at that time. We are a more diversified company today with an improved business mix, a stronger capital position, and less legacy risk on the balance sheet, reflecting the progress we’ve made in our enterprise transformation and positioning us to drive further profitable growth across our businesses.

I am proud of what our employees and leaders have accomplished and grateful to the 17 million customers who place their trust in us every day. At the same time, make no mistake, the work ahead is substantial and so is the opportunity. We will keep executing with the same rigor that brought us here, and we look forward to updating you on the next phase and the path toward our longer-term objectives when we report our fourth quarter results. With that, let me turn the call over to Adam.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star-one on your telephone keypad. If you’d like to withdraw your question, simply press star-one. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up. Your first question today comes from the line of Wes Carmichael from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Wes Carmichael (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Hey, good morning. Thank you. Just had the first one on capital, so it’s good to see 50 million of repurchases in the quarter and I don’t want to front-run your 2027 outlook next quarter, but could you just talk generally about capital flexibility from here? If you think that level of repurchases should accelerate into 2027, just any help on magnitude would be great since I think it’s one of the bigger open questions on investors’ minds.

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

Wes, good morning. And I’m going to start and then I’ll hand it over to Adam to take you through some of the numbers. So first of all, exactly as you said, we were really pleased to be returning capital to shareholders via buybacks. Fifty million in the third quarter we view as a starting point and with the preferred funding, and so therefore no longer do we have to build Holdco cash. We have the capacity to do more in the fourth quarter than we did in the third and we’re going to carry that posture into 2027. We’ll obviously size it and give you more in our outlook in February.

But importantly also we are going to keep investing in the businesses exactly as we have been alongside it. And I’m going to hand it over to Adam to provide a little bit more color.

Adam Cohen (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Ellen and Wes, I agree with the comment up front. It’s great to start with 50 million, that is the starting point and that gives us room to grow from there into Q4 and beyond. So I can start with just some general Holdco math that I think should help you think about the pattern here. And then like you said, we’ll get into more specificity in the fourth quarter. Just from a balance sheet standpoint, we continue to be well in excess of the RBC target and our stated buffer levels and leverage is at the 25% long-term target. The important thing is we’re seeing free cash flow convert into strong subsidiary remittances. This quarter we brought up 410 million to the Holdco that included 100 million from Linbar. So that takes us to 990 million of remittances from subsidiaries through the first nine months. So that has us tracking towards the high end of our 1.2 to 1.3 billion remittance outlook that we came out with at the start of the year.

So when you look at the Holdco, like Ellen mentioned, a significant use of the remittances this year was building up the cash that we have at the Holdco that’s earmarked for the second half of the preferred. Now that’s behind us. So with $1 billion of liquidity at the Holdco covering our liquidity buffer and that remaining half of the preferred, that frees up more capital to return to shareholders. So in the fourth quarter, ultimately our capital return, it’s going to be funded by the remittances that we bring up beyond the cash that we have there now.

So the fact that we’re tracking towards the high end of our remittance range and when you look at typical Holdco uses of cash, that would imply about double what we did this quarter. And that’s a good way to think about the run rate headed into 2027. And of course, we’ll come back with more specificity in our outlook. And one last point I would make. We may look to modestly grow the cash that we hold at the Holdco, but that’s not going to be at odds with our ambition on shareholder return.

Wes Carmichael (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

No, thank you, that’s super helpful. And the second one just on disability, I think you mentioned an expectation for some moderation in severity. I think that was about half of the increase in the loss ratio, but I just wanted to touch on incidence as well. Are you seeing higher claim submissions that you expect will continue to be kind of a pressure point into the fourth quarter or 2027? Any insight would be great.

Adam Cohen (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks Wes. I can break down those components and what we’re seeing. And first I just want to make a point up front. And we said this in our prepared remarks, we’re confident in the group protection business. It’s on a very solid foundation and headed into 2027, we’re going to continue to grow this business, including growing the earnings of the business. So in terms of what we saw this quarter, you know there’s a piece that we believe is trend and there’s a piece that we believe is volatility. We’ve been saying for some time that we expected some level of moderation in the business. Disability and group life have both been running at record levels the last couple of years. So last year we talked about within the group margin, roughly 100 basis points of the margin coming from the macro backdrop and very low LTD incidence.

So when we talk about our overall margin expectation of 8 to 9%, the lower end of that range contemplates the moderation of what we view to be really historically low incidence. So for this quarter, one thing I would note is it’s important to compare this quarter to the prior-year quarter because there is seasonality in this business. So when we look at the disability loss ratio versus the same quarter a year ago, we’re up roughly 6%. Within that, half of it—and actually the bigger story this quarter—was severity, and that’s the portion that was elevated reserves on a relatively small subset of claims, bigger-dollar, higher claims because it was higher-salaried claimants.

That’s the portion we believe to be volatility. And in fact, we already saw that trend moderate towards the end of the quarter, and what we’ve seen so far headed into the start of the fourth quarter. And so that is part of why we expect the result to improve sequentially period over period. The other piece is likely more durable. That’s the increase in incidence. So when we look at the year to date, we’ve seen an uptick in incidence throughout the year and really that accelerated this quarter. So when we look at this quarter’s incidence result, that to us says, hey, that backdrop has now moderated and it is generally our expectation that the historically low incidence tailwinds are behind us.

So as we look forward, like I said up front, we expect to continue to grow the earnings power of this business and over time we’re going to continue to focus on our business mix and our pricing work—focusing on local markets and supplemental health. Together with some level of pricing actions, we expect to offset that incidence moderation over time. So more detail specifically on what we expect when we get into the fourth quarter outlook, but that’s a good way to think about just the breakdown of this quarter’s result and the piece that we view to be volatility versus trend.

Wes Carmichael (Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Thank you, very helpful.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from a line of Ryan Krueger from KBW. Your line is open.

Ryan Krueger (Analyst at KBW)

Hey, thanks. Good morning. I’ll follow up first quickly on the disability incidence. Are you also seeing the dynamic of higher behavioral health claims that several other life insurers have cited so far? And just at a higher level, is incidence now at a level that is kind of in line with your longer-term expectation or is it either, you know, adverse or favorable still?

Adam Cohen (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Ryan. I’ll cover both of those. On the incidence, we would not say that it’s centered around a specific claim type. It’s a general trend around incidence. Like we were saying up front, we’ve had that historically low incidence. This is the normalization of that. It’s not really anchored around a particular claim type. We have really good insight into the detail of our claim types across our client base. And so that’s really not the story of concentration in a particular type.

And on your second question, yes, that’s generally right. Like when I talk about that 1% of margin that we’ve had driven by the low incidence, what we saw this quarter is really more in line with that longer-term expectation and it’s the severity that we think was the volatility.

Ryan Krueger (Analyst at KBW)

Thanks. Then a question on individual life mortality. You cited the 100 million of favorable mortality over the last, and I think it’s been favorable most quarters. Can you give any more detail on what you see as driving that? And are you getting any closer to the point of thinking this could be more of an ongoing trend that could benefit you beyond this year?

Adam Cohen (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan, a couple comments on mortality. One, you don’t have to go back very far to see adverse mortality. It was really a couple years ago that we had adverse mortality coming out of COVID, and the favorable mortality that we’ve had for the last year or so is a relatively recent trend. So we’re not the only ones experiencing that. But ultimately mortality, the way we think about it—whether that be when we set assumptions on our in-force or we’re looking at pricing—it’s a long-term assumption.

So it takes time for current experience to really be viewed as a trend. So ultimately, when we talk about the underlying earnings power of life, we’re not relying on the continued favorable mortality backdrop. And if it does continue, ultimately that’ll be a tailwind.

Ryan Krueger (Analyst at KBW)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from a line of Alex Scott from Barclays. Your line is open.

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Hey, good morning. I just wanted to probe a little bit more on the guidance you’ve given for 4Q on group. I mean, from looking at our numbers, it seems like you’re estimating a pretty full bounce-back from the disability. Just want to make sure that that’s correct or if there’s adjustments that need to be considered. And what is giving you the confidence to assume that, given this seems like a new trend that is permeating through the industry?

Adam Cohen (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Alex. I’ll hit on a couple concepts that are within your question there. So one is when we think about the fourth quarter and we talk about what you’re referring to as a bounce-back, that is driven primarily by the normalization of the severity volatility that we experienced this quarter, which was roughly half of the increase in the loss ratio year over year. And that’s the piece where that’s a Lincoln-specific item where we can see detail into the claims.

We certainly track our claims experience day to day and week to week, and we saw that moderate already towards the end of the quarter and headed into the fourth quarter. We are not assuming that the incidence will normalize. That’s the piece that when we look across the industry seems to be the constant; severity is somewhat hit or miss across different companies and different client bases. So we’re not assuming a full bounce-back on incidence. So when we talk about the fourth quarter, we’re at an 8% margin through three quarters with our expectation on the fourth quarter we’d be at or modestly below the 8% on the full year.

So like I said, we’re assuming the normalization of severity, but we’re not assuming a full return to the historically favorable backdrop on incidence.

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

And Alex, just to provide some additional color here, and this was also in our upfront remarks, so Adam also talked about the disability loss ratio year-over-year decline of about 670 basis points. And to this point, roughly about half of that was directly tied to the claim severity. And that piece in particular, we saw that normalize, again back to its expected trend, at the end of the third quarter. And we continue to see that as we move into the fourth quarter.

So that piece we expect to bounce back. And then the moderation piece, which is much more aligned to longer term, we expect that to remain.

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Got it. Okay. And maybe switching over to annuities. Can you talk about just the competitiveness in the marketplace? And I know it’s been competitive for a while, but it does seem like some of the rate levels being offered in MYAs and fixed index annuities in particular, you know, has gotten a bit more aggressive. You know, how are you viewing that market? Does it still look good from an IRR perspective? Are you having to do anything different with the way you’re investing behind that new business?

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

Absolutely, Alex. So from our perspective, and one of the themes that you’re going to continue to hear from us across all four of our businesses, including annuity, is that we remain disciplined in a competitive market. So, yes, it is a competitive market out there. It always has been. Broadly speaking, we see competitors that are rational, but also, I would say to some extent, the competitive market is intensifying, and we continue to see that in annuities as well.

So one of the things that is really critical, and we’ll talk about annuities, since that’s where your question is, is that we really lean into our competitive advantages. So we’ve got distribution breadth, we continue to expand our distribution shelf space. The fact that we’re a holistic annuity provider, for example, and we are leaning into fixed annuities, we’ve had the opportunity over the last 18 months to take places where we have historical distribution shelf space in variable and RILA and add our fixed annuities there.

And then, also importantly, we really look to differentiate beyond price. So that includes deep distribution relationships. It includes unique indexing, crediting, rate features. It includes being on limited distribution partner shelves. And all of that is enabling us. We simply won’t sell a product if we’re not achieving our return. So that is enabling us to compete on our terms and also for us to be able to achieve the returns. So you saw in particular that fixed annuity, where we said is our largest growth opportunity, our sales more than doubled sequentially. We feel really good about that. RILA, where we’ve continued to see a pretty competitive landscape there, consistent with our expectation, sales were relatively flat and we said in line with the average of the past several years, that’s exactly where we’re tracking. So again, we feel good about how we’re competing and we’re going to continue to prioritize profitability over volume.

Alex Scott (Analyst at Barclays)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sunit Kamath from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Sunit Kamath (Analyst at Jefferies)

Great, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to start with RPS. Ellen, in your comments you’ve talked about realigning the business and that’s going to take some time. I’m just wondering if you could provide a little bit more detail in terms of what you’re doing there. Are there going to be any sort of costs associated with that that we should think about? And more specifically, some of your competitors are in the same business, are rolling out these sort of wealth management platforms to sort of, you know, mine the customer base of their 401(k) defined contribution employer.

Is that something that you’re thinking about as well?

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

Sure. So as it relates to RPS, and if you think about over the last several years we have, business by business, entered into a strategic realignment where we really have repositioned the business to optimize and to be able to grow earnings, to be able to grow sustainable free cash flow. And the last business of the four that we focused on simply because it was the smallest from an overall earnings perspective is RPS. So here we are focused on leveraging the exact same playbook for group and we see lots of opportunity to optimize the current business.

So we don’t see, to your specific question, any material costs that we haven’t communicated to all of you. If we had one, we would let you know. But what we’re doing here is, first of all, we are optimizing our distribution. This is an area where we are leaning in and we are leveraging our retail distribution in our core markets to really be able to refresh the value proposition. So that’s one thing. The second thing is that there are opportunities within our existing client base where we have revenue opportunities where we were providing services and we weren’t necessarily charging for them.

And so that’s an opportunity that we have added to our overall opportunity. And then the other piece is that we are strategically investing in modernizing our service and technology. This for us ultimately results in expense-based opportunities. We’ve talked about the fact that our cost per participant is higher than the overall peer group and we see continued opportunity there. And then the final thing that I’ll say is that in our core markets, which is one of the fastest growing markets where we’re leaning in, we have been doing well in terms of overall sales of pooled employer plans.

And so that’s an opportunity that we’re going to continue to leverage. So all in, right now we expect that you’re going to continue to see uneven sales and outflows as we’re repositioning the business, but with an expectation that you’re going to see better economics. We’ve seen them so far year to date, but our expectation is that the earnings of this business will continue to grow.

Sunit Kamath (Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, that’s helpful. And then maybe if I could go to strategy for a minute. You know, a couple years ago when you laid out the strategy, I think you talked about, I don’t know whose office it was in, but there was a whiteboard with a bunch of ideas on it. And a lot of those things I think related to things like the captive consolidation and risk transfer and it feels like you’ve done a lot of that stuff. So if that’s true, is it fair to conclude that I guess most of the work from here is at the sort of the business unit level and just kind of growing the core businesses, or there’s still some of these sort of extracurricular types of things that you could do to improve earnings or free cash flow? Thanks.

Ellen Cooper (Chairman, President and CEO)

So, Sunit, we will be providing a lot more color during our fourth quarter earnings call where we’re going to roll out our 2027 outlook. Importantly, as you think about go-forward strategy, it’s a continuation of everything that we have been doing. And if you think about the original three-year outlook that we provided, we also provided as part of that a longer-term overall objective of our earnings mix and of our financial objectives. And we have work to do to get to those longer-term objectives.

So what you’re going to see when we share with you our fourth quarter 2027 outlook is our focus on acceleration and how we really demonstrate that we move from recovery to sustainable and durable growth and higher-quality growth. So you can expect that as part of that you’re going to see us continue to optimize our businesses and our overall risk profile. We believe that we have a lot of levers internally and, just like we did over the last three years, if there is an opportunistic opportunity to do something externally, of course we would also focus on that.

You’re going to see us within the businesses, to your point, really accelerating profitable growth. We have the foundations underneath of us. We’ve got the momentum. We have done an awful lot to strategically invest in our businesses and to be able to support our customers both in terms of new business and retention. So you’re going to see us really look to accelerate there. We have further opportunity to transform our operating model. So you’re going to hear more from us on that.

And then the final thing is to continue to strengthen our free cash flow generation and our capital return. And importantly, while we continue to invest in our businesses, we also expect to continue to deploying excess capital through share repurchases. So you’ll hear more. We’re going to continue to stay disciplined. Importantly, we’re going to sequence priorities across growth, profitability, and capital return. More specifics when we roll out our 2027 outlook in February.

Sunit Kamath (Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, got it. Thanks.

OPERATOR

And we have reached the end of our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to John Muthing for closing remarks.

John Muthing (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you for joining us this morning. We’re happy to address any follow-up questions you may have. Please email us@investorrelationsfg.com

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

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