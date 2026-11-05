Brilliant Earth Group Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Brilliant Earth Group(NASDAQ:BRLT) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Brilliant Earth Group reported a 2% year-over-year increase in Q3 net sales to $113 million, surpassing guidance and achieving 13% growth over a two-year period.

Despite a 3% decrease in average order value, the company saw 6% growth in total orders and significant performance in fine jewelry, wedding, and anniversary bands.

Gross margin expanded by 210 basis points year-over-year, driven by operational efficiencies, and adjusted EBITDA reached $5.1 million, exceeding guidance expectations.

Strategic initiatives included the launch of successful collections and collaborations, such as those with the Elizabeth Taylor estate and the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, contributing to strong engagement and cultural resonance.

The company maintained a strong cash position of $76 million with no debt and plans to continue leveraging its data-driven, asset-light model to support long-term profitable growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR (Moderator)

Good day and thank you for standing by. The Brilliant Earth Group third quarter 2026 earnings call is about to begin. Welcome. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press Star 11 again.

For questions, please ask those that are in the queue. Please have everyone ask one question and then one follow-up question after that. I would now like to turn the call over to Allison Malkin with ICR.

Allison Malkin (Investor Relations)

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Brilliant Earth Group’s third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. This is Allison Malkin with ICR. Joining me today are Beth Gerstein, Brilliant Earth Group’s Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Kuo, Brilliant Earth Group’s Chief Financial Officer. During this call, management will make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a description of the risks that could cause our actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect our opinion only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events unless required by law. Also, during this call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Brilliant Earth Group non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures is available in today’s earnings release, which can be found on the Brilliant Earth Group investor relations website. I’ll now turn the call over to Beth.

Beth Gerstein (Chief Executive Officer)

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. We’re pleased to report a strong third quarter with results that once again reflect the disciplined execution and success of our growth strategy. Q3 net sales grew approximately 2% year over year to $113 million, up above our guidance and representing 13% growth on the two-year stack as we lapped a very strong third quarter in 2025. Total orders grew approximately 6% year over year in Q3. We are particularly pleased with this performance given that Q3 last year was a strong comp, especially for engagement rings as customers pulled forward purchases in anticipation of potential tariffs.

Average order value, or AOV, was down year over year by 3% in the third quarter as we continue to diversify the business in areas such as fine jewelry. Average selling prices were up year over year in both fine jewelry and wedding and anniversary bands, which we believe reflects consumers’ enduring desire for premium, design-forward jewelry along with our strength with the higher income consumer. Fine jewelry and wedding and anniversary bands were again highlights of the quarter.

Fine jewelry continued its standout performance with Q3 bookings making up about 16% of total bookings in Q3. As we continue our diversification beyond bridal, we continue to see strength and outsized demand for our iconic fine jewelry pieces in Q3. We also had our biggest quarter of wedding and anniversary band bookings in company history, with year over year growth in both men’s and women’s bands against the strong Q3 2025 comp. Our engagement ring bookings were down year over year, but our signature engagement rings outperformed, underscoring the enduring appeal of our proprietary designs.

We delivered a strong gross margin this quarter even in the face of ongoing metal price headwinds. Q3 gross margin expanded approximately 210 basis points year over year. As we mentioned during our last call, we expected Q3 gross margin to be in a similar range as Q2, and I’m proud that our team delivered ahead of our expectations through the operational levers that Jeff will discuss. And we continue to manage opex in a disciplined manner. We once again delivered year over year marketing leverage in Q3, and over the past three years we have taken marketing from 27% of sales in Q3 2023 to 23.3% today, about 370 basis points of leverage.

We also continue to manage other operating expenses efficiently, balancing driving growth with delivering profitability ahead of our expectations. The combination of our top line performance, gross margin expansion and sustained expense discipline enabled us to deliver Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, above the high end of our guidance range. These results underscore our ability to execute with discipline while investing in the growth drivers that continue to make Brilliant Earth Group a leading jewelry brand in the $350 billion jewelry industry.

Let me take you through some additional highlights of the quarter. As you know, one of the clearest ways we differentiate Brilliant Earth Group is through the artistry and craftsmanship behind our proprietary designs and collections. Our newest collections extend those same principles and continue to resonate deeply with customers. Our recent collaboration with the Elizabeth Taylor estate was one of our strongest fine jewelry launches ever, anchored by an exclusive prelaunch event that generated tremendous media reach.

The launch has driven very strong engagement for this new collection and has translated into demand that has exceeded our expectations, and we are proud that a portion of net proceeds benefits the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, continuing her life’s work. We also introduced the third chapter of our Jane Goodall collection, crafted with repurposed gold and carbon capture lab diamonds, continuing our multi-year support of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation.

The broader Jane Goodall collection continues to be one of our top selling fine jewelry collections, underscoring the staying power of storytelling-led collaborations like this one. And we saw strong reception for our new Charms launch, which we celebrated with a launch event in the Hamptons alongside Camille Kostik, bringing together nearly 40 creators, several stars from across the Bravoverse, and other fans of the brand for an evening that generated over 10 million in estimated reach across social media.

Our brand also continued to resonate culturally. This quarter, we were honored to be part of the celebrity weddings of Hunter King and Emma Roberts, among other high-profile moments. We also crossed a major brand milestone this quarter, surpassing 1 million Instagram followers, with engagement rates more than doubling year over year. These moments reflect the growing cultural resonance of our brand with today’s tastemakers, press and influencers.

We continue to drive strong showroom performance, with outsized retail and walk-in interest in our showrooms. Showroom bookings from customers without an appointment grew approximately 50% year over year in Q3, highlighting how our showrooms are engines of driving awareness and conversion. Our showrooms are also increasingly a destination for fine jewelry, and fine jewelry bookings from walk-in customers were up approximately 37% year over year. Our newly opened San Antonio showroom is off to an excellent start.

It delivered our highest walk-in bookings of any showroom in its first 13 weeks after opening, and we look forward to opening our next showroom at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, California for the holiday season. As we head into the holiday season, we feel as prepared as we have ever been, with exciting upcoming product and partnership announcements, including the launch today of our latest Ring Pop collaboration. We’re also executing better than ever through more integrated planning across our creative, merchandising and retail teams, resulting in an ever-improving merchandise assortment, marketing campaigns and thoughtful inventory planning that will lay the foundation for a successful holiday season.

Quarter to date we are seeing strong resonance of our brand and product offerings, with year over year order growth and strong wedding and anniversary band and fine jewelry performance. Engagement ring budgets are somewhat tighter as these considered purchases are increasingly affected by cost pressures. The bulk of the holiday season is still ahead of us, including our seasonally biggest fine jewelry quarter, and in any environment, our approach remains sharply focused on investing in and building our brand, optimizing our unique business model and ensuring that we deliver exceptional product and experiences.

Before I hand it over to Jeff to take you through more of the results and our outlook, I want to close by thanking our incredible team. Their passion and commitment are the reason our momentum keeps building quarter after quarter and what fuels my confidence that Brilliant Earth Group’s future is very bright. Now I’ll hand it over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Kuo (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks Beth and good morning everyone. As Beth mentioned, we’re pleased to report a strong third quarter in which we continue to successfully drive our strategic initiatives, delivering net sales above our guidance, year over year and sequential gross margin expansion, and adjusted EBITDA above the high end of our guidance range. Let me take you through the details. For Q3, net sales were $112.8 million, up approximately 2% year over year and above our guidance. As a reminder, we were comping a very strong third quarter last year when many consumers accelerated purchases in anticipation of potential tariffs. On a two-year stacked basis, Q3 net sales grew approximately 13%. As Beth noted, total orders grew approximately 6% year over year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our customer acquisition and retention efforts and the resonance of our brand and products with consumers.

Q3 average order value, or AOV, was $2,140, down approximately 3% year over year as we continue to broaden and diversify our overall assortment, including our fine jewelry collection which, as you know, has lower price points than engagement rings. Year over year, ASP growth continued in fine jewelry and in wedding and anniversary bands, reflecting our strength with the higher income consumer. Engagement ring ASP, while down year over year, saw varying ASP performance across the assortment, with ASP strength in portions of the assortment such as fancy three-stone rings and certain higher carat weight rings.

Gross margin for Q3 was 59.7%. As Beth noted, that was up approximately 210 basis points year over year, and it was up approximately 180 basis points sequentially versus Q2 2026. As we said last quarter, we expected Q3 gross margin to be in a similar range as Q2, and we came in ahead of that expectation. The outperformance in gross margin was principally driven by the strength of our operational efforts, including our price optimization engine, product design for cost efficiency, and other supply chain efficiencies.

Our team’s agility in leveraging our data-driven business model to drive these strong gross margins in the face of elevated year over year metal prices continues to be a key differentiator for Brilliant Earth Group. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, or a 4.5% adjusted EBITDA margin, above the high end of our guidance range. This reflects the combination of our top line performance, strong gross margin and focused discipline in managing operating expenses. Q3 operating expense was 58% of net sales, compared to 58.1% of net sales in Q3 2025, representing approximately 10 basis points of leverage year over year. Q3 adjusted operating expense was 55.3% of net sales, compared to 54.5% in Q3 2025, representing approximately 80 basis points of deleverage year over year.

Adjusted operating expense does not include items such as equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, showroom pre-opening expenses and other non-recurring expenses. Q3 marketing expense was 23.3% of net sales compared to 23.7% in Q3 2025, approximately 40 basis points of year over year leverage, again highlighting the resonance of our brand and seamless omnichannel model, the effectiveness of our data-driven approach, and the technology capabilities that our team has developed.

Adjusted employee costs as a percentage of net sales were higher year over year by approximately 40 basis points in Q3, and we continue to manage these expenses in a disciplined and responsible manner. Adjusted other G&A as a percentage of net sales was higher year over year by approximately 80 basis points in Q3 as we continue to prudently invest in our business, including in technology to drive growth and efficiency. Our inventory was approximately $50.3 million at the end of Q3, down approximately 6% from the end of Q2. Our inventory turns of approximately 4 times continue to be significantly higher than the industry average, and we maintain conviction that the agility of our data-driven, capital-efficient and inventory-light operating model is a compelling competitive advantage. We ended the third quarter with approximately $76 million in cash, up 4% year over year, and no debt.

Our ability to generate cash further differentiates us from many others in the industry and highlights the benefits of our asset-light business model. Turning to our outlook, we are planning prudently. We are seeing increased budget pressures, particularly affecting engagement ring ASPs, and we’re lapping reasonably strong ASP comps from Q4 last year. For the full year, we now expect net sales up approximately 2.75% to 4% year over year, which reflects this more measured view of the holiday season. At the midpoint, this implies Q4 net sales growth on a year over year and two-year stacked basis.

This outlook includes expected outperformance in fine jewelry during the holidays. Even with this environment in mind, we are maintaining our previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of $13 million to $15 million for the year. We are able to maintain our profitability outlook with gross margin performing ahead of prior expectations, given the success of our initiatives to drive strong gross margins and our disciplined management of operating expenses. We expect to drive a high-50s gross margin in Q4, an increase from our previous guidance.

We also continue to plan for year over year leverage in marketing expense as a percentage of net sales for the full year, and are making selective investments in employee costs and other G&A to drive the medium- and long-term growth of our business. In closing, our data-driven approach, including our agile price optimization, disciplined expense management and our asset-light business model, positions us well to deliver long-term profitable growth. This quarter’s strong execution reinforces our capability to identify and capture opportunities to drive sustainable, profitable growth and create value for our shareholders. With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions.

OPERATOR (Moderator)

Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, to ask a question you’ll need to press Star 11 on your telephone to be placed in the queue. After that, your name will be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star 11 again. For those in the queue, please limit yourself to one question and one follow-up, and then re-queue for any additional questions. Please stand by as we compile the Q&A roster.

I see no questions at the moment, so as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star 11 to be placed in the queue. And since I see no questions, I’m going to turn it back over to Jeffrey Kuo for closing remarks.

Jeffrey Kuo (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you for your interest in Brilliant Earth Group, and we look forward to discussing our holiday results next quarter.

OPERATOR (Moderator)

This concludes the program for today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.