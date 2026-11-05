Orion Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Orion(NYSE:OEC) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Orion delivered $46 million in free cash flow for Q3, with adjusted EBITDA of $67 million, benefiting from the timing of European Emission Allowances.

The company increased the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the full year and reaffirmed its positive free cash flow outlook despite oil price volatility.

Strategic initiatives include a focus on safety, quality enhancements at their European facility, and procurement improvements for better feedstock sourcing.

Operational highlights include a strong safety record, automotive certification at a European facility, and regional competitiveness improvements through alternative feedstock qualification.

Management emphasized a focus on cash flow generation and debt reduction, with plans to leverage market opportunities and internal efficiencies for future growth.

Future guidance suggests higher adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow in 2027, with emphasis on self-help measures like improved plant reliability and procurement strategies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Chris Capps, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Chris. You may begin.

Chris Capps (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Dylan. Good morning everyone. This is Chris Capps, VP of Investor Relations at Orion, and welcome. Joining me today are Corning F Painter, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Puckett, our Chief Financial Officer. We issued our third quarter results yesterday after the markets closed, and we have posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website. We will be referencing this deck during the call. Before we begin, we are once again obligated to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our actual results may differ from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, November 5, 2026. Orion is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations.

Any non-GAAP financial measures discussed during this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to our press release and/or the quarterly earnings deck. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented in these materials should not be considered as alternatives to financial measures required by GAAP. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Corning.

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Good morning and thank you all for joining us. Cutting right to the chase on slide three of the deck, we delivered adjusted EBITDA and we generated $46 million of free cash flow in the third quarter. Up front, we’re flagging a benefit in Q3 results associated with timing of our European Emission Allowances which were only finalized and issued during Q3. As we indicated would be the case earlier this year, the delay in recognizing these credits resulted from the EU having missed their own statutory deadline to agree on new industry benchmarks.

These are now established and set for the next five years. Because allowance credits are issued on an annual basis, their recognition in Q3 results had an outsized benefit this quarter. It’s pleasant to look at our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $171 million, which largely balances out Q3 with the absence of these belated credits earlier in the year. The net of all of this has always been in our full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Important to all of this is free cash flow which was excellent in the quarter, an accomplishment considering the elevated oil prices at quarter’s end. Our net leverage was 4.1, down 30 basis points from last quarter.

Reflecting our performance to date, we are increasing the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range. We’re also reaffirming our full-year free cash flow guidance, implying positive free cash flow against what we believe will represent trough earnings in spite of the recent oil price volatility. Looking forward, and though too early to establish formal 2027 guidance, we do expect to deliver higher adjusted EBITDA next year as well as positive free cash flow. We confidently make this statement based on numerous actions we are taking to improve results highlighted on slide four of the deck. We view today’s uncertain backdrop as creating opportunity for companies that are nimble, and we are leveraging our agility to do just that for Orion.

First on this list is safety. We have a deep safety culture at Orion. Through October we are on track for another year of industry-leading safety performance, including no lost time. Thanks to the Orion organization for their vigilance on this core principle. We’re also advancing on quality. Automotive Task Force certification at our conductive facility in Europe—IAF certification is the gold standard for automotive in verifying quality management systems. In our case, this recognition has also been a catalyst to optimize the customer mix served out of this facility, as wire and cable and battery customers are essentially competing for product allocation.

More broadly, we have executed on a variety of actions that are improving our regional competitiveness. A procurement initiative focused on feedstocks is a prime example. The tumultuous backdrop with oil price volatility has created many cross-currents and relative disparities across a variety of feedstock categories and supply chains. At Orion, we are turning this dynamic into opportunity. We have a sharp regional focus on sourcing, including the qualification of alternative feedstocks, which is yielding not just procurement savings, but yield improvements and net productivity as well.

These efforts are a growing contributor to our P&L, especially in this time of global supply chain disruption, and we expect to build this in 2027. Within operations, we know we have significant margin expansion potential and our manufacturing excellence program continues to expand. We are replicating early successes at select plants to other manufacturing sites globally and anticipate broader efficiency gains to contribute to our profit recovery story. And as mentioned last quarter, improving our overall plant reliability is an enabler for the ongoing structural improvements in our working capital.

With these improvements, we still expect positive free cash flow this year, in spite of significantly higher oil prices from a year ago. We continue to identify fresh opportunities to improve overall free cash flow, which will be directed towards debt reduction. One lever to improve free cash flow conversion, of course, is capital expenditures, and you should expect further prioritization of our capex spending on reliability at our highest contributing assets. Another lever is working capital. Here, a recalibration of both our payment terms and sustained lower inventory levels have been important factors in driving improvement. We’re also taking a fresh look at cash tax optimization. Collectively, all of these efforts are gaining traction and we expect further impact in 2027.

Finally, we continue to evaluate our production network for additional opportunities. Looking at the industry backdrop, imports to the U.S. and Europe are down. Today’s duties are having an impact and potentially more are coming. For instance, the EU announced incremental duties related to the anti-subsidization investigation of Chinese tires into effect next month. In the U.S., the United Steel Workers Union has petitioned for additional relief from tire imports under Section 201, and even the recent surge in Chinese feedstock and carbon black costs could help these dynamics in the appendix.

But to be clear, we are focused on our self-help measures that we control. With that high level overview, let me turn the call over to John to discuss Q3 results in more detail.

Jonathan Puckett (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Corning. On slide 5 let me call your attention to the takeaway at the bottom of this page. As we’ve reiterated, and let me be clear here, our entire organization is focused on improving cash flow and our number one financial priority right now is generating cash for the purpose of debt reduction and deleveraging. So we are extremely pleased with our $46 million of free cash flow generation in the quarter, especially considering oil price volatility.

Clearly our working capital improvement initiatives are making a difference and moving the needle, and that is evident in these ratios. Leverage also improved to 4.1 times from 4.4 times last quarter. Back to the top of the slide, adjusted EBITDA was $67 million during Q3, up 16% year over year. As Corning mentioned, our adjusted EBITDA includes the annual EU emission allowances that we received in the third quarter. The nature of the EU emission allowances requires that we recognize the allowances upon receiving them from the EU rather than accruing for them throughout the year, as this annual allowance is tied directly to our European plant production levels, which essentially run 24/7, and for which there is an inherent timing mismatch between our monthly costs.

This timing mismatch resulted in approximately $17 million of net benefit to our adjusted EBITDA in Q3. To put the quarterly timing impact in perspective, if the benefit of the annual EU emissions allowances were recognized more evenly throughout the year, our third quarter adjusted EBITDA would have been closer to $50 million while our first half adjusted EBITDA would have been about $10 million higher. Importantly, our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $171 million is not materially affected by this timing difference.

Similarly, our implied fourth quarter guidance would be about $5 million higher absent the timing impact associated with the recognition of these allowances. This is purely a P&L timing issue and has no impact on our free cash flow efforts. On Specialty, our segment adjusted EBITDA of $25 million increased 18% year over year in Q3, primarily on favorable mix with strength from premium grades serving the coatings and the wire and cable markets. Combined, specialty demand declined 8% on a year over year basis. Western region demand softened, most notably in polymers and distribution channels. We believe customers are destocking in these regions as their procurement priorities have shifted from security of supply to avoiding building high-cost inventory as the Middle East conflict continues to create volatility in oil-based feedstocks.

Year to date, specialty segment adjusted EBITDA of nearly $92 million is up approximately $25 million, or 37%, compared to the prior year, with favorable mix and the pass-through effect of raw materials representing the largest drivers of year over year improvement. Just a little bit of forward-looking commentary here: we expect modest specialty results in Q4 on more pronounced fourth quarter seasonality and in destocking. We also expect heavier than normal turnaround activity and associated cost in Q4, as we moved turnarounds to later in the year to take advantage of demand strength earlier in the year. Regarding 2027, we have several levers to drive specialty segment performance. These include upgrading our product mix and sourcing initiatives.

On Slide 7, our Rubber segment’s adjusted EBITDA of $41 million increased 15% year over year in Q3. The combined effect of emission allowance timing and the pass-through effect from higher raw materials more than offset lower annual contract pricing and unfavorable regional mix. Rubber volumes declined 4% year over year, with slightly higher demand in EMEA more than offset by declines in both the Americas and APAC. The improvement in EMEA was consistent with resilience exhibited in that region’s replacement tire market, whereas higher build rates in North America have yet to recover.

A bit of additional forward-looking commentary here: we expect subdued Rubber segment results in Q4 owing primarily to lower year over year contract pricing and more pronounced fourth quarter seasonality, as well as turnaround activity and related costs. Regarding 2027, we see multiple areas to drive segment performance, including further improvements in plant reliability, benefits from feedstock sourcing initiatives, and continued strength in the spot market, particularly in North America.

Slide 8 summarizes many of the points we’ve already made on free cash flow, working capital, and our financial position. Capital expenditures were low, contributing favorably to our cash flow performance during the quarter. We finished the quarter with net debt of $918 million and a 4.1 times leverage ratio based on trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA. Total liquidity was $193 million at quarter’s end. We further enhanced our liquidity after the third quarter ended when we unwound favorable cross-currency and interest rate swaps related to our European term loans, taking advantage of favorable market conditions and monetized $27 million embedded in the instruments. This decision highlights our proactive approach to risk management and our balance sheet focus.

I’ll turn the call back to Corning.

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, John. On slide 9, we share updated guidance metrics, including the narrowing of our adjusted EBITDA guidance towards the high end of our previous range. Our free cash flow guidance remains unchanged, although we would have lifted the lower end of that range if not for prices. We remain on track for $90 million of capital expenditures in 2026, a $70 million reduction versus last year. Finally, the implied Q4 EBITDA expectations reflect above-normal seasonality in both segments.

And as John mentioned, turning to Slide 10 to sum it up, we’ve delivered $171 million of adjusted EBITDA year to date. We delivered on free cash flow and we did this in spite of the turmoil in the world. We are determined that 2026 will be our trough year and that in 2027 we will return to growth. We’re not relying on the market. We are taking action on the things we control to drive improvement going forward. We appreciate your interest in joining us today and with that, Dylan, let’s open up the call for Q&A. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you’d like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star two if you’d like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys.

One moment please, while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from Josh Spector with UBS. Please go ahead.

Chris Perela (Analyst at UBS)

Hi guys, it’s Chris Perela on for Josh. As I think about the fourth quarter there, can you just, you know, is it further destocking in both segments that’s driving the weakness, you know, absent the EU credits, or is pricing also down? Is there margin compression that you’re seeing in specialty? Can you just go a little bit deeper there and then I have a follow up on inventory?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Sure. Yeah. No, it’s really just if you put yourself in the shoes of a masterbatch company or another manufacturer downstream from us and maybe a lot of your feedstocks are oil-based in price, nobody really wants to have a lot of inventory. I mean, what happened in the last two days would be great if you had some inventory—disastrous, excuse me, if you had inventory. Right. The price just went down. You bought it when it’s expensive, now it’s cheaper.

I think people are just very cautious about wanting any inventory. Whereas maybe in Q2 people were really worried about supply and what’s going to happen and this and that. It’s not a margin issue for us. Customers are signaling that they are very cautious. They all along have given us very short forecast periods and expressed not a lot of clarity about further out. But our sense is customers are pretty cautious about November and where they want to end in December.

Jonathan Puckett (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, and Chris, I would just add to that too is turnaround timing is a pretty big factor in our fourth quarter as well. And, you know, that was intentional on our part. We pushed turnarounds to the end of the year just to take advantage of demand strength that was earlier in the year. And so that’s, you know, that’s a pretty significant impact. And the other element that we’ve talked about all year is the annual contract pricing in rubber. And that’s, you know, consistent with prior quarters.

That’s about a $10 million impact on price.

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So there’s that margin, but that’s continued. There’s nothing new there. And if I take you back to earlier this year, like when you did see a surge in demand when the war began, I think we all had the concern at some point the consumer is going to run out of gas, right, so to speak. And we wanted to make the product while the going is good because, you know, at some point there was a sense of concern that demand would be destroyed. So we pushed it back.

And all in all, we feel pretty good about that.

Chris Perela (Analyst at UBS)

Is the turnaround impact evenly split between the two segments? And then just to follow up on the inventory, how low are they versus normal and can you move them? I know you’re looking to generate cash. Is there more, you know, water to be wrung from that sponge?

Jonathan Puckett (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. On the turnaround timing, it’s more weighted towards Specialty than to Rubber. It’s probably 75 Specialty, 25 Rubber. And then on the inventory, yeah, that’s going to be a little bit mixed geographically. There’s some areas of the world where we can take a little more, I don’t know, adjust safety stocks down, and that’s probably in Europe. In the Americas, where we’ve seen a lot of spot demand, we’d probably be a little more cautious there.

Chris Perela (Analyst at UBS)

Okay, thank you.

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from John Roberts with Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Saurabh (Analyst at Mizuho)

Hi, this is Saurabh on for John Roberts. Thanks for taking my question. So I guess first, can you parse out the impact on EBITDA from the raw material pass-through and the EU allowances?

Jonathan Puckett (Chief Financial Officer)

You know, we did spike out the allowances and that’s about the $17 million. And the split, just so you can do it, is about 30% in Specialty and 70% in Rubber. And then we’ve laid out the combined impact, so I think you can parse out the rest of the math from that.

Saurabh (Analyst at Mizuho)

Okay, got it. And on the contract negotiations for next year, can you provide us some hints and color on what you are seeing for next year? Any encouragement from the customers?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, sure, let me speak to that. So first of all, it’s commercially sensitive so I can only kind of make high level comments. Also, let’s say of our total rubber sales into the tire industry, we’re probably about 50% contracted. Keep in mind we have one large customer—no negotiation with them. You might have heard some comments earlier this week from a competitor talking about tire imports down. Manufacturing hasn’t moved that much. I want to make it clear we are not resigned on that subject and we are not negotiating for next year, and we are pushing hard on what’s a fair price, the right price.

Look at all the spot demand, the underinvestment we think from some people in maintenance—this is what the industry needs and we are pushing hard for that. I’d also say I’m very focused on the companies with whom we can be partners and if in some cases our expectations are too far apart, you know what, we can just hold back some and play the spot market. I think that’s going to be pretty robust next year.

Saurabh (Analyst at Mizuho)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Daniel Rizzo with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Daniel Rizzo (Analyst at Jefferies)

Hey, thanks for taking the questions. Just to follow up on what you just said, is the spot market in the U.S. relatively large? I thought it was mostly contract, or I should say in North America, really?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, you’re absolutely right. It is traditionally contracted. But the catch is if somebody has unplanned downtime and they can’t fulfill it, then you see people come out. In Europe, you see more where there’s people who are relying on, let’s say, imported carbon black—maybe at the very bottom, not really tire manufacturers. At the very bottom you see some of that in the U.S., and so, for example, when Chinese prices spike, we definitely saw some people now looking for new sources of supply.

But by and large in North America we attribute this to unplanned downtime by others.

Daniel Rizzo (Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, and then given the productivity you’ve done and the reliability you’ve created, how should we think about incremental margins when recovery eventually occurs? Would it be, I mean, how much? I would assume it’d be higher, but how much and how? Also, along the same lines, how should we think about mid-cycle margins in both segments, really?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

So, I mean, I think our rule of thumb on incremental margins—hundreds in Specialty and Rubber in the three hundreds. And I think that’s a margin off of wherever the contract pricing is in that time frame. So I think I still use that today. Yeah. And then as far as mid-cycle margins, we really think of it as maybe mid-cycle EBITDA and, you know, we anticipate that if you can get back to a more normalized production level and import level balance in the Americas, you’re going to be able to step up significantly in your segment.

And I think, you know, that size is in the neighborhood of $50 to $100 million. You could sell that over a period of time. And the key point on mid-cycle also is kind of unique in the tire market, in that so much of tire demand is replacement tire sales in North America and Europe. It’s good—down a little bit in trucking because of trucking activity—but passenger car, light truck, it’s fine. The whole issue has been the level of imports there. So what we really need in that spot is sort of a little bit of reversion towards the norm on that as we move forward from where we are today, rather than, like, dramatically, you know, replacement tires—that’s a consumable and people are driving.

Jonathan Puckett (Chief Financial Officer)

No, I think that’s about right for me.

Daniel Rizzo (Analyst at Jefferies)

I’m sorry, you broke up a few times. So just with the tariffs in the U.S. and the anti-dumping in the EU, that’s having minimal effect as of right now?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, it’s having an effect in that you can see a drop in the amount of imported tires—really quite marked. You see that. You don’t yet see really a pickup in tire manufacturing. So I would relate that to, look, we’re in an inventory drawdown. The comments we said earlier: people are destocking. Nobody wants a lot of inventory. Perhaps in anticipation of expected tariffs or duties, people imported extra earlier. I don’t think we’re really going to see that at this point until into next year.

But you definitely see a reduction in tire imports.

Daniel Rizzo (Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from John Roberts with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

John Roberts (Analyst at Mizuho)

Thank you. Oil prices have come off hard in the last couple of days, both in the spot market and the 12-month Brent futures. Do you think that’s going to exacerbate the customer destocking that you highlighted you think is already underway?

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

I think volatility makes people cautious. You know, at a lower number maybe people will start buying again, though. But you’re absolutely right: we started working on the script a couple days ago—you know, current prices, yesterday’s prices. It’s a pretty dynamic time and that’s part of our point. You know, it’s for the agile to make the most of this, and so when things turn on, fine, we’ll be ready for it. But in all these cross-currents in raw materials—what’s better, what’s worse—we’re just trying to make the most of that in this pretty dynamic time we’re in.

But I think if oil prices come down, you know, that’s going to be good for the consumer. Ultimately that would be a positive. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Corning Painter for closing comments.

Corning F Painter (Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thank you all for your time and your interest today. We’re going to be engaging with investors over the next several weeks. We have an NYSE event coming up and a small cap conference in Dallas, and we look forward to being able to say more about our 2027 and our fourth quarter results call in February. Thanks very much and have a good rest of your day.

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, please. Thank you for your participation.

Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company’s SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants’ and analysts’ statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.