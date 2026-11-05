Trump Media Reportedly Moved $342M in Bitcoin to Crypto Exchange

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Trump Media(NASDAQ:DJT) reportedly transferred $342 million in Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC) to Crypto.com this week, even as Democrats’ new majority raises subpoena odds for Trump-linked crypto ventures.

What the $342 Million Transfer Actually Shows

Blockchain data tracked by Arkham shows wallets supposedly linked to the Trump Media & Technology Group sent the Bitcoin to a Crypto.com-owned address in two nearly equal batches of 2,140.03 BTC and 2,119.31 BTC.

The coins came from addresses labeled "2028 Convertible Notes Collateral," which were restricted from withdrawal under the loan’s terms as of the company’s last quarterly filing.

The timing lines up with a looming cash crunch, since Trump Media’s Nov. 2 filing disclosed that convertible note holders can demand repayment on Nov. 30, a right that could force the company to pay roughly $1 billion if everyone exercises it, and warned Trump Media may need to sell Bitcoin to cover the gap if refinancing falls short.

The transfer equals about 30% of the roughly 14,139 BTC the company reported holding as of July 31, though that figure predates the move and doesn’t confirm current holdings dropped.

On-chain analyst EyeOnChain cautioned that moving coins to an exchange doesn’t automatically mean a sale, but called $342 million "not something the market will ignore."

Two earlier transfers, in May and August 2026, moved smaller Bitcoin batches to Crypto.com, which a company spokesperson described both times as custody and trading management rather than sales.

Democrats’ Congressional Majority Raises Scrutiny of Trump-Linked Crypto Ventures

As Benzinga reported Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Democratic committee chairs taking over in January can issue subpoenas compelling businesses and officials to produce documents or testify, naming the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures among likely targets for renewed scrutiny.

That power has real limits: Congress can’t file criminal charges itself and any Justice Department referral depends on that department choosing to act.

One transaction already under the microscope involves World Liberty Financial, the Trump-linked firm behind the USD1 stablecoin.

Abu Dhabi investment firm MGX used USD1 to invest $2 billion in Binance, a deal Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) already questioned Treasury and Justice officials back in May 2025.

Warren has argued the stablecoin’s reserve structure lets Trump’s push for crypto legislation directly benefit his family’s business, a claim a White House spokesperson has told Benzinga is false.

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