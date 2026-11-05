Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

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As of Nov. 5, 2026, three stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

On Oct. 27, Sherwin-Williams reported mixed third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY26 EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates. “Sherwin-Williams third quarter performance demonstrated the resilience of our Company and the strength of our strategy in a challenging demand environment. Despite muted underlying market volumes, we continued to win new customers, increase share-of-wallet and deliver sales growth across all three reportable segments, at or above our guidance, supported by the differentiated value and productivity our solutions deliver to customers. At the same time, we took disciplined pricing and cost actions to address inflationary pressures, thoughtfully timed with our customers in mind,” said Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidi G. Petz. The company’s stock gained around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $377.77.

RSI Value: 71.4

71.4 SHW Price Action: Shares of Sherwin-Williams rose 6.7% to close at $363.50 on Wednesday.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams rose 6.7% to close at $363.50 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 65.19 Momentum score with Value at 21.59.

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL)

On Oct. 27, Ecolab posted mixed quarterly results. Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, “Third quarter results marked an inflection point in Ecolab’s performance. Exceptional execution drove accelerating sales growth, margin expansion and double-digit adjusted operating income growth. Volume growth accelerated to 2% despite ongoing disruptions in the Middle East.” The company’s stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $315.58.

RSI Value: 78.6

78.6 ECL Price Action: Shares of Ecolab rose 3.4% to close at $315.01 on Wednesday.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc(NYSE:APD)

On Oct. 26, Air Products named Kurt Lefevere and Francesco Maione as Group Presidents. The company’s stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $319.98.

RSI Value: 76.9

76.9 APD Price Action: Shares of Air Products rose 2% to close at $318.87 on Wednesday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

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