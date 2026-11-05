Five Signals That Preceded Past Recessions Are Back — and AI Is at the Center

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Every global recession of the past 50 years was preceded by the same economic warning signs.

Oil prices spiked. Central banks tightened. Asset prices boomed, money crowded into one hot sector and investors stopped pricing risk.

Today, those signals are back, according to Oxford Economics.

This time, elevated energy prices, rising bond yields and the artificial intelligence boom are playing the roles once held by Middle East oil shocks, Paul Volcker‘s rate hikes and the dot-com bubble.

“True, the full effects of the rise in energy prices and bond yields have yet to be felt,” Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics, said in emailed comments.

He added that only a further escalation in those pressures, or a sharp reversal of the AI boom, would push the world economy into recession.

There is a silver lining, however.

The current backdrop most closely resembles the run-up to 2001, the mildest of the six global recessions of the past half century.

Markets Are Already Testing the AI Signal

The iShares Semiconductor ETF(NASDAQ:SOXX) has fallen about 23% over the past month through Wednesday’s close.

That leaves it roughly 31% below its all-time high.

Several hyperscalers have cracked as well. Alphabet Inc.(NASDAQ:GOOGL) is down nearly 16% in a month, while Meta Platforms Inc.(NASDAQ:META) and Oracle Corp.(NYSE:ORCL) have each lost about 13%.

Oxford Economics described the recent sharp drops in some hyperscaler shares as a warning shot.

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Meanwhile, the rest of the market has moved the other way.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF(NYSE:RSP) gained 6.4% over the past month and closed Wednesday at an all-time high. The cap-weighted State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust(NYSE:SPY) slipped 0.4%.

In other words, the average S&P 500 stock has beaten the index by nearly seven percentage points in a month.

Bonds rallied, too.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF(NASDAQ:TLT) rose 6% over the month. The 10-year Treasury yield fell about 42 basis points to 4.89%, while the 30-year yield dropped about 39 basis points to 5.27%. The two-year yield eased about 22 basis points to 4.61%.

Oil, Rates and Risk Fill Out the Checklist

1. An oil shock. Before the 2001 recession, crude more than trebled in 18 months, according to Oxford Economics.

This year, Brent crude has climbed about 59% and traded near $97 a barrel Thursday morning. However, oil matters less to the global economy than it used to, May said.

2. Rising rates. Every prior global recession followed a tightening cycle.

This time, Oxford Economics is watching what borrowers actually pay rather than policy rates.

3 and 4. An asset price boom and overinvestment in one sector. The AI boom covers both. Above all, the U.S. now relies more on tech for growth than it did in 2000, according to the note.

5. Underpriced risk. Despite this year’s surge in bond yields, credit spreads have stayed narrow and stock gains have been strong. Consequently, bad news could trigger an abrupt repricing.

Read Also: From Tech Stocks to Staples: October Delivers Wall Street's Biggest Sector Rotation Since Dot-Com Bubble Burst

Why 2001 Fits Better Than 2008

The deepest downturns of the past five decades came with fiscal or financial crises, from Asia in 1997 to the eurozone and 2008.

That ingredient is missing today. Household and corporate debt in advanced economies has not exploded, and Oxford Economics is skeptical that a fiscal crisis is imminent.

The firm’s data show that advanced economies falling into recession in 2001-2002 lost less than 2% of output on average, peak to trough. In 2008-2009, the average loss was close to 6%.

“This trend of improving resilience may now be reversing, particularly because of the increasing frequency of supply shocks since the pandemic and the move towards more interventionist government policies,” May said.

Oxford Economics still expects global growth of 2.8% in 2027. The five signals describe a late-cycle economy that is more fragile than it looks, not a recession that has already started.

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