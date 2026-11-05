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This Cisco Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday
By Avi Kapoor,3 days ago
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Daniel Moore downgraded Union Pacific Corp(NYSE:UNP) from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $344 to $310. Union Pacific closed at $308.53 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski downgraded Paycom Software Inc(NYSE:PAYC) from Buy to Neutral. Paycom shares closed at $268.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $135 to $120. Cisco closed at $103.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Joseph Civello downgraded Nike Inc(NYSE:NKE) from Hold to Sell and maintained the price target of $29. Nike shares closed at $40.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Vanvliet downgraded HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $265 to $170. HubSpot closed at $216.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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