These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Joby Aviation Following Q3 Results

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Joby Aviation Inc.(NYSE:JOBY) on Wednesday posted upbeat third-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Joby reported quarterly losses of 22 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate for losses of 22 cents, per Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $55.09 million, easily beating the Street estimate of $39.22 million.

"This quarter, we made important progress on the fifth and final stage of certification, completing a wide range of ‘for credit’ testing with the FAA," said CEO JoeBen Bevirt.

Joby raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $135 million to $140 million. For the second half of 2026, Joby said it anticipates use of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to be between $385 million and $415 million.

Joby Aviation shares jumped 9.3% to $5.52 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Joby Aviation following earnings announcement.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $11.5 to $7.

Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $15 to $10.

Considering buying JOBY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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