Warby Parker Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Warby Parker(NYSE:WRBY) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company’s third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Warby Parker reported a 10.4% increase in third-quarter revenue, with adjusted EBITDA surpassing guidance despite a challenging industry environment.

The company opened 41 net new stores year-to-date and saw e-commerce growth accelerate to 5%, with significant growth in eye exams and insurance-related services. Retail revenue increased by 12.4% year-over-year, while e-commerce revenue grew 4.8%, supported by strategic marketing shifts.

Warby Parker is launching its first Intelligent Eyewear collection, with pre-orders starting soon, aiming for significant growth from this category by 2027. The company highlighted partnerships with Google and Samsung and sees Intelligent Eyewear as a transformative product in the tech landscape.

Management narrowed full-year revenue growth guidance to 11-12% and anticipates 2027 to bring rapid growth as they scale Intelligent Eyewear.

The company is focusing on expanding its insurance offerings, which have shown over 20% growth year-over-year, and sees insurance as a major growth driver. Warby Parker ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $288 million and continues to prioritize reinvestment in its business.

Full Transcript

Jacqueline

Measures are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in this morning’s press release and our slide deck available on our IR website. And with that, I’ll pass it over to Dave to kick us off.

Abraham David Gilboa (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Jacqueline, and good morning. Throughout 2026, we’ve made significant investments in our most important long-term growth initiatives while continuing to execute against the core business. In the third quarter, we delivered revenue growth of 10.4% and adjusted EBITDA above our guidance, even as we lapped our strongest revenue growth and highest margin expansion of last year. We delivered this level of profitability while balancing a number of investments and initiatives across the business, and we’re continuing to focus on opportunities that we believe can drive stronger top-line growth in the years ahead.

We’re already seeing progress across several of these areas. We’ve opened 41 net new stores year to date, ahead of last year’s pace, further expanding the reach of our brand and holistic eye care offering. E-commerce growth accelerated to 5%, its strongest quarterly growth since we sunset Home Try-On, while eye exams and insurance grew 30% and 22% year over year, respectively. These are areas we’ve been investing in for years, and we’re encouraged by the momentum we’re seeing as they become increasingly meaningful contributors to our growth.

We’re also introducing newness to our assortment, including today’s launch of our collaboration with Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, which enables us to reach new audiences. And we’re continuing to invest behind the next generation of opportunities that will expand our addressable market and accelerate our growth profile over the long term. We’re quickly approaching one of our most anticipated milestones. One week from today, we’ll begin accepting pre-orders on our first Intelligent Eyewear collection, with initial customer deliveries beginning mid-December. In anticipation of launching pre-orders, starting today, we invite you to visit our website and schedule a demo at the closest Warby Parker store so you can experience Intelligent Eyewear for yourself. Demos start next week. Over time, we believe Intelligent Eyewear will become a significant driver of both revenue growth and profitability for Warby Parker, creating a step-function change in our business.

What makes this moment so remarkable is the extraordinary pace of AI innovation and how quickly it’s becoming part of people’s everyday lives. In partnership with Google and Samsung, we plan to be at the forefront of that movement. We’re living through one of the most significant technology shifts in our lifetimes. Desktop computers brought computing into our homes, smartphones put the internet in our pockets, and we believe glasses will be the next major computing form factor.

Up until now, most interactions with AI have taken place through a phone or a computer screen, forcing our attention away from the real world. Intelligent Eyewear has the potential to change that, bringing technology into our lives in a much more human way, allowing us to look up and stay connected to the world around us. And we’re only at the beginning of what’s possible. This first collection is an important step, with much more to come as we advance our multi-year product roadmap.

As we prepare for launch, our near-term focus is on getting these glasses into customers’ hands, building awareness, and giving people the opportunity to experience Intelligent Eyewear for themselves. Looking ahead to 2027, we anticipate a rapid acceleration in growth as we meaningfully scale Intelligent Eyewear production and sales. Throughout this year, our financial outlook has excluded revenue from Intelligent Eyewear. We now have greater visibility into the timing of initial customer deliveries this holiday, which is reflected in our updated guidance.

Based on our year-to-date results and current trends in the core business, we’re narrowing our full-year revenue growth guidance to 11% to 12%, including a modest contribution from Intelligent Eyewear given the limited delivery window. As a reminder, we recognize revenue when products are delivered to customers, not when orders are placed. We expect Intelligent Eyewear will transform Warby Parker’s growth profile beginning in 2027, marking the start of a much larger multi-year growth opportunity for our business.

Today, we’ll share more about our Intelligent Eyewear launch plans before walking through the drivers of third quarter performance and the progress we’re making against our strategic priorities. First, on Intelligent Eyewear. Since the start of this year, our top priority has been to deliver an exceptional product and customer experience while building the foundation to scale this category over time. Neil, Adrian, and I just returned from Nashville where we brought together nearly 700 Warby retail leaders and optometrists for our annual One Vision Summit.

It is one of our favorite events of the year. We always leave inspired and energized by our teams, and this year was no exception. Much of this year’s summit was dedicated to Intelligent Eyewear. Our team spent time continuing to explore the product and its growing range of functionality, learning how to introduce it to different types of customers, and preparing to deliver a remarkable demo experience in our stores. We highlight this as an example of why we’re uniquely positioned to deliver this product and expand this new category. From the beginning, we believed that our team members who are responsible for our leading customer satisfaction would be a core competitive advantage in this category, alongside our beloved brand, eyewear design expertise, vertically integrated optical labs, and our omnichannel approach. Culture and technology have been central to how we’ve served customers since day one, helping us attract passionate, tech-forward employees who have grown with us over the years.

Our stores operate very differently from other optical shops and traditional consumer electronics retailers. Our teams are accustomed to managing appointments, wait lists, and high foot traffic, guiding customers through complex purchases, explaining different lens options and enhancements, and working closely with our doctors throughout the customer journey. We believe that a combination of hospitality, product expertise, and clinical knowledge will be especially important as we help customers navigate an entirely new category.

One of the most encouraging things we saw at this year’s summit was the enthusiasm for getting these glasses into customers’ hands. The more time our teams spend with the product, the more use cases they discover and the more possibilities they see. It’s a reminder of the opportunity ahead of us both with this first collection and the products and experiences we’ll introduce in the years to come. Across the company, our teams have been hard at work, poring over every detail to prepare for launch, from designing immersive spaces and engaging in-store demos to training our retail teams and building seamless online shopping experiences.

Behind the scenes, we’re expanding capacity in our labs along with the technology and systems needed to support this new category. And we’re getting ready to launch our marketing campaigns, including new commercials that we can’t wait to share. Next Thursday, November 12th, we’ll unveil our full Intelligent Eyewear collection, including pricing, and customers will be able to pre-order their frames for the first time. They’ll be able to experience the glasses firsthand in 65 stores next week before we quickly expand demos across our full fleet of more than 360 locations. The following week, demos will also be available at our new immersive pop-up at Broadway and Bond Street in SoHo. This first collection is an important milestone, but we view it simply as the starting point of what we believe will be a much larger opportunity over time.

We expect production and customer deliveries to build throughout 2027 as we scale the category and continue advancing our multi-year product roadmap. And now I’ll pass it to Neil to review the drivers of Q3.

Harris Neil Blumenthal (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Dave. Alongside the launch of Intelligent Eyewear, we remain focused on scaling our omnichannel business and delivering exceptional customer experiences. In Q3, we continued to expand our retail footprint, grow eye exams, and introduce new products and services to better serve our customers. We opened 12 net new stores during the quarter, bringing our total to 364. We’ve now opened 41 net new stores year to date, ahead of last year’s pace, and remain on track for 50 openings this year, our most ever.

Our growing retail presence continues to make Warby Parker more accessible to customers while positioning us well for the introduction of Intelligent Eyewear. Across retail, we’ve continued to see strong conversion and higher average order values. At the same time, traffic continues to be softer than we’d like. Looking more broadly, industry data shows us softer unit growth across eyewear categories with greater pressure on cash-pay consumers. We’re seeing some of these dynamics in our business even as customers who shop with us convert at healthy rates and spend more per order. One way we’re working to drive more customers into our stores is by growing exams. With eye exams now available in over 90% of our stores, growing awareness of this offering has been a major focus this year and we’re pleased with the progress we’re making.

In July, we launched a new marketing campaign highlighting our comprehensive eye care services, and eye exams grew 30% year over year in Q3. We’re incredibly proud of the more than 500 doctors on our team, and we’re continuing to invest in technology that helps them deliver exceptional patient care. Advanced imaging tools give our doctors greater visibility into eye health, helping them identify potential issues earlier, while our proprietary electronic health record system streamlines workflows so they can spend less time on documentation and more time with patients.

Together, these investments are helping us deliver consistent, high-quality clinical care as we scale. We’ve also added newness to our assortment, introducing five collections during the quarter, including our collaboration with filmmaker Spike Jones, a longtime friend of the brand. The collection brought back five iconic frames from our archives, while our broader fall assortment introduced new styles and shapes that have resonated particularly well with younger consumers. We’ve driven strong assortment productivity by building on our best-selling styles with new colors while continuing to introduce fresh designs that resonate with customers.

We launched Warby Parker Care in September, our first paid protection program, and have been encouraged by early adoption. Starting at just $20, this highly requested offering gives customers added peace of mind with one year of coverage for accidental damage, scratches, and everyday wear and tear. And just today we announced a collaboration with Rare Beauty, our first major collection with a beauty brand. There’s a natural connection between beauty and eyewear, both of which are forms of personal style and self-expression.

The collection reimagines some of our best-selling frames in colors inspired by Rare Beauty Signature Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, with prices starting at $95. We’re also partnering with global pop group Cat’s Eye on the campaign, introducing Warby Parker to new audiences at the intersection of fashion and beauty. Following the successful introduction of Warby Parker Sport earlier this year, we’re launching our second collection of performance eyewear in December.

We’ve been encouraged by the response to our first collection, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum with new styles later this year. Turning to e-commerce, revenue growth accelerated to 5% in Q3, up from negative 2% in the first half of 2026, with a headwind from the Home Try-On sunset diminishing and set to fully roll off at the end of this year. Excluding Home Try-On, online glasses and contact sales order volume grew in the high single digits. We’ve seen healthy momentum in online glasses throughout the year, supported by our intentional shift in marketing spend from contacts to glasses.

Our third strategic priority is driving brand awareness and customer acquisition, including capturing vision insurance spending. In the third quarter, active customers grew 3% over the trailing 12 months, while average revenue per customer increased 6.7% year over year. We’re pleased with the consistent growth in average revenue per customer, supported by eye exams and higher penetration of progressive and other lens enhancements. As expected based on industry unit growth trends this year, active customer growth moderated in the quarter, and as we lapped our highest quarterly growth last year.

We’re seeing consistent retention from returning customers, and our biggest opportunity remains attracting new customers to the brand. We are trending to a positive inflection in the trailing twelve-month active customer growth in the fourth quarter, even before a meaningful contribution from Intelligent Eyewear. We’re also preparing for a significant increase in marketing spend in Q4, with major campaigns launching alongside Intelligent Eyewear pre-orders on November 12th.

We expect this increased visibility to introduce Warby Parker to new audiences, drive awareness of our broader offerings, and support customer acquisition over time. As we think about reaching more customers, insurance remains a significant opportunity for growth and one of the biggest differences between Warby Parker and the broader optical industry. Approximately 70% of U.S. adults who recently purchased eyewear used vision insurance, and for many, their benefits determine where they get their eye exams and subsequently purchase glasses. We’re seeing healthy growth among our insured customers, while cash-pay customers have been more impacted by the broader softness in the category.

This year we’ve made meaningful progress in making it easier for customers to use their insurance benefits. At Warby Parker, we saw over 20% growth year over year in our in-network business, with in-network insurance penetration reaching 8.4%, up from 7.4% a year ago. Today, Warby Parker can serve over 35 million people through in-network insurance plans. And for anyone with out-of-network benefits, our automatic claim submission tool now makes filing for reimbursement seamless for the customer.

We’re encouraged by the adoption we’re seeing. We believe there’s significant runway to broaden access to Warby Parker and capture a greater share of the overall vision care market. We’ve spent years investing in the infrastructure, systems, and customer experience to make insurance a more seamless part of shopping with us. Insured customers are among our most valuable, spending more on their initial purchase, selecting progressive lenses at higher rates, and returning more frequently over time as we make it easier for more people to use their benefits at Warby Parker.

And we believe insurance can become a much larger driver of customer growth. And now I’ll hand it over to Adrian to cover our financial results and guidance.

Adrian Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Neil. Good morning, everyone. Before diving into the numbers, I want to recognize the tremendous amount of work that’s gone into this year. We’ve been preparing for the launch of Intelligent Eyewear while continuing to invest in and manage our core business through a challenging industry backdrop. I’m proud of how our teams have navigated these priorities, balancing disciplined execution every day with strategic investments that position us to scale this new category in 2027 and beyond.

With that, I’ll walk through our third quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. Let’s start with the third quarter revenue. Third quarter revenue was $244.7 million, up 10.4% to last year and within our guidance range. Retail revenue increased 12.4% year over year, and e-commerce revenue was $61.7 million, up 4.8% year over year. Turning to gross margin, in the third quarter, adjusted gross margin was $133.6 million, or 54.6% of revenue, 40 basis points above last year. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by reduced tariffs, customer shipping optimizations, optical lab efficiencies, and increased penetration of progressives and other lens treatments. These benefits were partially offset by deleverage from growth in our eye care business, which has a lower margin than glasses, and in fixed expenses related to occupancy costs, which grew faster than revenue as we opened 12 net new stores.

Now shifting to SG&A. As a reminder, adjusted SG&A excludes non-cash costs like stock-based compensation expenses, non-cash charitable donations, and non-recurring expenses. Third quarter adjusted SG&A expenses were $120.8 million, or 49.4% of revenue, 70 basis points higher than last year, primarily driven by retail compensation and corporate expenses, including higher technology costs. The increase was partially offset by lower marketing spend as a percent of revenue.

Marketing expense in the quarter was $29.5 million, or 12.1% of revenue, down 100 basis points year over year. As Neil shared, we expect marketing activities to increase around the Intelligent Eyewear launch this quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $28.6 million. As a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 11.7%, or 10 basis points above last year. Now shifting to capital allocation. We ended the third quarter in a strong cash position of $288 million. We continue to prioritize reinvestment in the business while maintaining optionality through our $100 million share repurchase authorization. Free cash flow during the quarter was impacted by investments related to launching Intelligent Eyewear, including higher capital expenditures to prepare our retail stores and optical labs for the launch, as well as the timing of partner reimbursements in October.

We also invested $5.6 million in an optical lens technology company and committed to funding research and development of new lenses and new lens technologies over the next two years. This reflects our continued focus on innovation and supports our multi-year Intelligent Eyewear product roadmap. Now let’s turn to our outlook for 2026 as we approach year-end. We’re taking a prudent approach to our fourth quarter outlook, reflecting current trends in the core business and now including a modest contribution from Intelligent Eyewear. At the same time, we’re preparing for significant growth opportunities in 2027 and beyond as we scale Intelligent Eyewear. Our guidance includes up to 1 percentage point contribution to full-year revenue growth and several percentage points to Q4 revenue growth from Intelligent Eyewear, along with related launch and operating expenses.

For the full year 2026, we’re narrowing our prior guidance and now expect revenue of $966 to $976 million, representing approximately 11% to 12% year over year growth. Adjusted EBITDA of $117 to $119 million, which equates to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2% and 130 basis points of expansion year over year at the midpoint of our range. Turning to the fourth quarter, we’re guiding to revenue of $243 to $253 million, or growth of approximately 15% to 20% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA of $26 to $28 million, or a 10.9% adjusted EBITDA margin at the midpoint of the range. With that, I’ll now pass it back to Neil for closing comments.

Harris Neil Blumenthal (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Adrian. It’s been an incredibly busy few months across Warby Parker, and I want to thank our entire team for their tremendous work that’s gone into preparing for this launch. For Warby Parker, the launch of Intelligent Eyewear expands both what our glasses can do and the role we can play in our customers’ lives. It gives existing customers new reasons to engage with us and new customers another reason to discover our brand. This first collection begins a multi-year product roadmap, and we see a meaningful long-term opportunity to build on it as the technology advances and the category grows.

We’re just days away from welcoming customers into our stores to demo the product. We hope you’ll be one of them. Don’t forget to book your Intelligent Eyewear demo on our site. Thank you for your time this morning. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. With that, operator, please open the line for Q&A.

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