Ripple CEO Pushes Back on Crypto Setback Fears: ‘Pro-Crypto Members Won on Both Sides’

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Wednesday pushed back on narratives framing the midterms as a setback for the industry, saying pro-crypto candidates won seats on both sides of the aisle this week.

Garlinghouse and Alderoty Reject the Setback Narrative

Garlinghouse noted that pro-crypto members won on both sides of the aisle, and the 67 million-plus Americans using crypto "aren’t going anywhere."

He called for the new Congress to pursue the same mission: clear rules, built in America.

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty made a similar case in a longer post Garlinghouse shared, arguing headlines calling the results a setback for crypto miss the nuance.

Alderoty said Fairshake secured meaningful wins in both primaries and the general election, with early Stand With Crypto data showing a substantial number of pro-crypto members elected across both parties.

"That didn’t happen by accident," Alderoty wrote, crediting years of grassroots advocacy and industry organizing that he said will remain critical as Congress and the administration work to build clearer rules for digital assets and the broader tech economy.

Why Ripple Says the Stakes Haven’t Changed

Alderoty said more than 67 million Americans now use crypto to build financial independence, run businesses and pay for goods and services, with banks and businesses increasingly adopting it as part of mainstream finance.

He framed clear digital asset rules as a multi-year project rather than something resolved in a single election cycle, pledging continued investment in political engagement through Super PACs, advocacy groups and education efforts like the National Cryptocurrency Association.

Ripple’s comments follow Bloomberg’s report that a Democratic-controlled Congress could still expose World Liberty Financial(CRYPTO: WLFI) and the Official Trump(CRYPTO: TRUMP) token to fresh congressional subpoenas, since Democratic committee chairs taking over in January gain subpoena power over businesses and officials.

That power carries real limits, though, since Congress can’t file criminal charges itself, and any Justice Department follow-through depends on that department’s discretion to act, discretion Bloomberg noted the current administration has increasingly used to shield allies from scrutiny.

Where XRP Stands Technically

XRP(CRYPTO: XRP) gained roughly 2% over the past 24 hours, breaking above the descending channel’s upper boundary, though price remains just below the 20-day EMA near $1.30, leaving the recovery vulnerable to a reversal.

Key levels for XRP:

$1.36: next resistance at the 200-day EMA

$1.27 to $1.28: support if the breakout fails to hold

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